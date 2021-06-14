Shreveport VA employee elected to top spot at American Legion

Linda Resendez, an Occupational Therapist at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, has been elected American Legion District 4 Commander in Northwest Louisiana.

The honor makes her the first woman to assume Commander of District 4 here in Shreveport and the fourth in Louisiana.

"I originally started going to meetings at Post 191 in Bossier with my husband, Dan, Air Force Veteran, and helped out by taking notes – to be supportive, then I decided to join," said Resendez.

Resendez is accustomed to breaking down barriers. She served 15 years in the United States Air Force, which included time as the first female Autotrack Radar Operator in Detachment 14, a radar site in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Shortly after leaving the Air Force, she went back to school to become an Occupational Therapist. After earning two college degrees, she joined Shreveport VA in 1998.

Resendez believes her status as a newly elected American Legion District Commander shows a slight shift in a culture, at one time dominated by her male Veteran counterparts. But—there is a but.

"To be elected as commander proves women Veterans are marching in the right direction achieving the respect we rightfully deserve," she asserted. "But occasionally, there are some older Veterans that would still prefer talking to a man, but most are very helpful, friendly and respectful; they'll come around," she grinned. “I like that I can continue serving Veterans as a member of American Legion as well as being a VA employee.”

During her time at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Resendez has worn many hats. Some of her roles have included time on the psychiatry ward and some groups with the substance abuse unit. In addition, she enjoyed other outpatient roles in Mental Health, such as psychosocial rehab and recovery groups

She now works with the Homeless Veteran Program, a job she enjoys because of the great work the program does to support Veterans in need. "I strive to share the tools and resources Veterans need to succeed."

Visit the American Legion website for information about joining your local chapter.