Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

The Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service (VAVS) has provided over 58 years of service to America’s veterans seeking care in VA health care facilities. Since 1946, VAVS volunteers have donated 663.5 million hours of service.

VAVS is the largest volunteer program in the Federal government. More than 350 national and community organizations support VAVS. The program is supported by a VAVS National Advisory Committee, composed of 63 major veteran, civic and service organizations, which reports to the Under Secretary for Health.

As the VA has expanded its care of veteran patients into the community, volunteers have become involved. They assist veteran patients by augmenting staff in such settings as hospital wards, nursing homes, community-based volunteer programs, end-of-life care programs, foster care and veterans outreach centers.

Our VA Voluntary Service Program offers a wide range of opportunities from direct patient care assignments to service in support activities. In all areas, your volunteer efforts will supplement and enhance the quality of the services we are able to deliver to veteran patients.

Please contact the Voluntary Service Office at 318-990-5048 for more information.