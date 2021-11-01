 Skip to Content

Shreveport Vet Center

1255 Shreveport Barksdale Highway
Shreveport, LA 71105

Shreveport Vet Center

If you can’t make it to our Shreveport Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Shreveport Vet Center - Longview VA CBOC

Longview VA CBOC
1005 North Eastman Road
Longview, TX 75601

Longview VA CBOC

Shreveport Vet Center - Minden Recreation Center

Minden Recreation Center
1000 Recreational Drive
Minden, LA 71055

Minden Recreation Center

Shreveport Vet Center - Monroe VA CBOC

Monroe VA CBOC
1691 Bienville Drive
Monroe, LA 71201

Monroe VA CBOC

Shreveport Vet Center - Sabine Council on Aging - Toledo Center

Sabine Council of Aging - Toledo Center
29275 Hwy 191
Many, LA 71449

Sabine Council on Aging

Shreveport Vet Center - Texarkana VA CBOC

Texarkana VA CBOC
910 Realtor Avenue
Texarkana, AR 71854

Texarkana VA CBOC

Shreveport Mobile Vet Center

Shreveport MVC Gen 4

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.