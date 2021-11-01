Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Shreveport Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Shreveport Vet Center - Longview VA CBOC Located at Longview VA CBOC 1005 North Eastman Road Longview, TX 75601 Directions on Google Maps Phone 318-861-1776

Shreveport Vet Center - Minden Recreation Center Located at Minden Recreation Center 1000 Recreational Drive Minden, LA 71055 Directions on Google Maps Phone 318-861-1776

Shreveport Vet Center - Monroe VA CBOC Located at Monroe VA CBOC 1691 Bienville Drive Monroe, LA 71201 Directions on Google Maps Phone 318-861-1776

Shreveport Vet Center - Sabine Council on Aging - Toledo Center Located at Sabine Council of Aging - Toledo Center 29275 Hwy 191 Many, LA 71449 Directions on Google Maps Phone 318-861-1776

Shreveport Vet Center - Texarkana VA CBOC Located at Texarkana VA CBOC 910 Realtor Avenue Texarkana, AR 71854 Directions on Google Maps Phone 318-861-1776

Shreveport Mobile Vet Center Phone 318-861-1776

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.