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VA Sierra Nevada health care

At VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502-0993

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Ioannis A. Lougaris Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Sierra Nevada health care

Stories

As individuals who have served our nation, you understand the importance of readiness and collective responsibility. With the flu season upon us, we have a mission to protect the health of ourselves, our families, and our communities by getting the annual flu shot.

person in orange shirt with bandaid on shoulder and holding a thumbs up.

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