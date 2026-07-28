VA Sierra Nevada health care
At VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502-0993
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Sierra Nevada health care
Stories
As individuals who have served our nation, you understand the importance of readiness and collective responsibility. With the flu season upon us, we have a mission to protect the health of ourselves, our families, and our communities by getting the annual flu shot.