About VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System

The VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 10 locations, serving an area that includes 20 counties in northern Nevada and northeastern California. Facilities include our Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center in Reno, 8 community-based outpatient clinics located in Minden, Fallon and Reno, Nevada; and Susanville, California; and a rural outreach clinic in Winnemucca, Nevada. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Sierra Nevada health services page.

The VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 21 (VISN 21), which includes medical centers and clinics in California, Nevada, Hawaii, and other Pacific islands.

Research and development

Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center has an active accredited research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Oncology

Pulmonology

Cardiology

Women’s health

Neurology

Mental health

Teaching and learning

Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our major affiliations are with the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine and the University of California, San Francisco.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

We serve Veterans in a 20-county area of Nevada and California covering 110,000 square miles.

In 2019, we saw 33,304 unique patients and completed 460,823 outpatient appointments.

In 2019, we had 1,532 full-time employees.

Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center maintains 124 hospital beds.

We expanded our partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno in 2019 to incorporate mental health nurse practitioners and clinical nurse leaders.

Our Pathways program trains staff nurses for critical care positions.

In 2018, we had 332 volunteers who completed 41,297 hours of service.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

Annual reports and newsletters

