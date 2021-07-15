 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Mission and vision

VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health. "Providing World Class Care and Service to America's Heroes"

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Sierra Nevada health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience. 

Who we serve

VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System service Veterans in northern Nevada and northeastern California. through 9 community-based clinics and the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center in Reno. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care Network (VISN 21).

Last updated: