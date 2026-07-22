Mission and vision

Our mission

VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System’s mission is to dedicate our talents and efforts to improving the lives, health, and well-being of our Veterans, our team, and our partners.

Our vision

Going beyond traditional health care to focus on the whole you.

Who we serve

VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System service Veterans in northern Nevada and northeastern California. through 9 community-based clinics and the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center in Reno. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care Network (VISN 5) located in Health Service Area 5.2 (HSA 5.2).