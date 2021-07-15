Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Sierra Nevada health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System service Veterans in northern Nevada and northeastern California. through 9 community-based clinics and the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center in Reno. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care Network (VISN 21).