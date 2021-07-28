Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Sierra Nevada health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Sierra Nevada health care.
Mailing address
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502-0993
Main phone numbers
Phone: 775-786-7200
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
B
Beneficiary Travel Office
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
C
Caregiver Program
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
Community Care
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
E
Eligibility/Enrollment
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
F
Former Prisoners of War Advocate
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) Requests
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
H
Homeless Veterans
Homeless Hotline
Hospice and palliative care
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
Human resources
Career Center
L
LGBT
VA Sierra Nevada
975 Kirman Avenue
M
Mental health
VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System
N
Nutrition
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
P
Parkinson's Disease
Dedicated Veteran Information and Referral Center
Patient location
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
Pharmacy
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
Project Nevada's Heroes (Construction Information)
975 Kirman Avenue Reno, NV 89502
Public affairs
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
R
Returning Service Members - Transition and Care Management Program - formerly OEF-OIF-OND Program
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
T
Telephone care
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
V
Veteran engagement services
Building D, Room GD135
Voluntary service office
Building 1, 1st Floor, Room 44
W
Women Veterans Program
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Sierra Nevada Health System.
Phone: 775-842-4835 or 775-789-6628
Email: v21RENPublicAffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 775-786-7200, and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System
Email: 775-328-1473
Fax: 775-357-2291
Mail: Jennie.Betts@va.gov
Sierra Nevada Health Care System
Release of Information Office
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502-0993
For questions about your request to VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare
Phone: 775-786-7200
Additional FOIA request information
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Sierra Nevada.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming Soon!.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018