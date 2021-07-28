Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Sierra Nevada health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Sierra Nevada health care.

Mailing address

Sierra Nevada Health Care System
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502-0993

Main phone numbers

Phone: 775-786-7200

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.

B

Beneficiary Travel Office

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-326-5795

C

Caregiver Program

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-328-1461
775-326-5775

Community Care

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-788-5560

E

Eligibility/Enrollment

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-328-1293

F

Former Prisoners of War Advocate

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-846-2636

Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) Requests

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-788-5511

H

Homeless Veterans

Homeless Hotline

877-424-3838

Hospice and palliative care

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-785-7118

Human resources

Career Center

775-829-5630

L

LGBT

VA Sierra Nevada
975 Kirman Avenue

775-326-5775

M

Mental health

VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-326-2920

N

Nutrition

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-786-7200

P

Parkinson's Disease

Dedicated Veteran Information and Referral Center

775-328-1715

Patient location

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-786-7200
888-838-6256

Pharmacy

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

855-339-0376

Project Nevada's Heroes (Construction Information)

975 Kirman Avenue Reno, NV 89502

877-736-7764

Public affairs

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-789-6628
775-842-4835

R

Returning Service Members - Transition and Care Management Program - formerly OEF-OIF-OND Program

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-785-7091
775-785-7092

T

Telephone care

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

888-838-6256

V

Veteran engagement services

Building D, Room GD135

775-785-7280

Voluntary service office

Building 1, 1st Floor, Room 44

775-328-1491

W

Women Veterans Program

Sierra Nevada Health Care System

775-785-7225

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Sierra Nevada Health System.

Phone: 775-842-4835 or  775-789-6628
Email: v21RENPublicAffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 775-786-7200, and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System

Email: 775-328-1473
Fax: 775-357-2291
Mail: Jennie.Betts@va.gov

Sierra Nevada Health Care System
Release of Information Office
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502-0993

For questions about your request to VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare

Phone: 775-786-7200

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming Soon!.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: