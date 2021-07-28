DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About Volunteer Transportation Network services

Volunteer Transportation Network was established to provide transportation for Veterans seeking health care services at a VA facility and/or an authorized facility who have no other means of transportation.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

If you’d like to schedule a ride, contact the Veteran Transportation Network Coordinator who serves your area.