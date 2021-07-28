DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Community Affairs office provides free van rides to and from VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System in Reno to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. Find out how to schedule a ride.
About Volunteer Transportation Network services
Volunteer Transportation Network was established to provide transportation for Veterans seeking health care services at a VA facility and/or an authorized facility who have no other means of transportation.
Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.
If you’d like to schedule a ride, contact the Veteran Transportation Network Coordinator who serves your area.
Reno
Monday - Friday
775-829-5660
Serves within 15 miles of VA hospital
Fallon
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
775-426-0010
Serves Fallon, Fernley and Wadsworth
Carson City
Monday, Wednesday and Friday
775-829-5660
Serves Carson City, Minden, Dayton and Gardnerville
Hawthorne
Tuesday and Friday
775-945-9001
Serves Hawthorn, Yerington, Silver Springs and Walker Lake
Winnemucca
Tuesday and Thursday
775-625-4258
Serves Winnemucca, Lovelock, Imlay and Mills City
Alturas
Thursday
530-223-3567
Quincy
Tuesday and Thursday
530-283-6275
Serves Quincy and Portola
Susanville
Tuesday and Thursday
530-258-0319
Other Veteran shuttle services
Veteran Transportation Service
Citifare bus lines have a bus stop for passengers just outside the Kirman entrance.
Local transportation options
Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.
Guidelines for using Volunteer Transportation Network
Volunteer Transportation Network passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner and submit them to the Community Affairs office.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the Volunteer Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)