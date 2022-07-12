 Skip to Content

PGA Hope Registration Now Open

Veterans take to the greens and improve their golfing game.

When:

Tue. Jul 12, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

6355 Silver Lake Road

Reno , NV

Cost:

Free

Apply

Select your location, then complete the registration process.

Any questions call NCPGA Foundation staff 707-449-4742.

Interested in trying golf or sharpening your skills?

Registration for the fall PGA HOPE program is now open! PGA HOPE Northern California is a FREE 6-week introductory golf program for military Veterans taught by PGA Professionals. The program is meant to help Veterans improve their physical, mental, emotional and social well-being through the game of golf.
The goals are #1 to have fun, and #2 make good contact with the golf ball. Sessions will be held Thursdays from August 25th thru September 29th at the Sierra Sage Golf Course. Group size is limited.

