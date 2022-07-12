PGA Hope Registration Now Open
When:
Tue. Jul 12, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
6355 Silver Lake Road
Reno , NV
Cost:
Free
Select your location, then complete the registration process.
Any questions call NCPGA Foundation staff 707-449-4742.
Interested in trying golf or sharpening your skills?
Registration for the fall PGA HOPE program is now open! PGA HOPE Northern California is a FREE 6-week introductory golf program for military Veterans taught by PGA Professionals. The program is meant to help Veterans improve their physical, mental, emotional and social well-being through the game of golf.
The goals are #1 to have fun, and #2 make good contact with the golf ball. Sessions will be held Thursdays from August 25th thru September 29th at the Sierra Sage Golf Course. Group size is limited.