PACT Act Information and Claims Clinic

Let us help you get the benefits you earned

Join us Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 8 am to 9 pm for our PACT Act Information and Claims Clinic cohosted by the Veteran Benefits and Health Administration.

Receive your toxic exposure screening and file a claim all from the same place. The PACT Act expands your VA Health Care and Benefits for exposures such as toxic fumes from burn pits and more and has added more than 20 new presumptive conditions.