Flu Shot Schedule

Flu Shots are free to all enrolled Veterans.

Flu shots are available during face-to-face appointments with VA providers as well as walk-ins options at our Main Campus and Clinics.

Monday - Friday

Main Campus Primary Care Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 12:00 pm & 1:00 -4:00 pm



North Campus Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm



East Campus Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 3:30 pm



Carson Valley Monday – Friday 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm starting 9/11/23



Susanville Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm



Fallon Monday – Friday 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm starting 9/11/23



Winnemucca Rural Outreach Clinic Monday & Tuesday 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm starting 9/18/23

View other times for this event