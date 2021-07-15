Caregiver support
VA Sierra Nevada health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Ann Schaack
Caregiver Support Program Manager
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Phone: 775-328-1461
Email: Ann.Schaack@va.gov
Lucia Garces RN
Caregiver Support Program Coordinator
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Phone: 775-326-5775
Care we provide at VA Sierra Nevada health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Sierra Nevada caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Mississippi region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274