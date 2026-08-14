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Suicide prevention

If you’re a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide – or you are concerned about a Veteran in crisis – we can help. Our VA Sierra Nevada health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care. Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

 

Stacy Holybee

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Sierra Nevada health care

Phone:

Email: V21RENSUICIDEPREVENTIONTEAM@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Sierra Nevada health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Gun safety locks
  • medication safety options such as dispensers and safe disposal options

Other resources

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • VA Sierra Nevada is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Find out how to access health services for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through VA.

  • The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

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