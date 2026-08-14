Suicide prevention

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:

Call 988, then select 1.

Start a confidential chat.

Text 838255.

If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.

You can also: