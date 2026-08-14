Suicide prevention
If you’re a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide – or you are concerned about a Veteran in crisis – we can help. Our VA Sierra Nevada health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 988, then select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care. Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect with a care coordinator
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
Stacy Holybee
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Sierra Nevada health care
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Gun safety locks
- medication safety options such as dispensers and safe disposal options