News releases
News Releases for VA Sierra Nevada health care.
September 30, 2026
VA awards $1,524,264 million to organizations working to strengthen community-based suicide prevention efforts in Nevada
September 14, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $42,385,192 in grants to 11 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027
July 31, 2026
VA awards more than $100,000.00 to VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System to assist local Veterans with transportation needs
July 20, 2026
VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
May 20, 2026
VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System announced today that it received a 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
May 18, 2026
VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026
June 24, 2025
Scoping Notice for Preparation of a Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act and Section 106 Consultation under the National Historic Preservation Act for the Proposed Relocation of the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.
April 7, 2023
VA published a final rule in the Federal Register on April 4, 2023, that exempts eligible American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans from copayments for health care and all urgent care visits received on or after January 5, 2022.
March 10, 2023
RENO, Nev. – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the State of Nevada launched a new pilot program to connect Veterans in rural areas with telehealth and mental health resources.