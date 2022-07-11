Fit But Not Forgotten
Weekly fitness classes are offered to Veterans at the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center.
Participants will be eligible for a free one year, all inclusive facility membership. New sessions start at the beginning of each month. Classes will cover orientation to equipment, assessment of fitness level, proper technique to develop strength, endurance and flexibility, and discussion of fitness goals. Contact April Wolfe 775-333-7765 WOLFEA@RENO.GOV. This program is made possible by VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System and through a grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs for the Grants for Adaptive Sports Programs for Disabled Veterans and Disabled Members of the Armed Forces.