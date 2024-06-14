Whole Health offerings

This 90-minute class introduces you to the Whole Health approach to care and the additional classes and services available to veterans for well-being and complementary and integrative healthcare. It introduces the concepts of whole health living, helps you identify what is important to you and how you may start on your whole health journey.

You can download and complete the Personal Health Inventory before you even step into the classroom.

Whole Health Personal Health Inventory form (PDF)

When: (In-person) First and third Tuesday of the month from 10 - 11:30 a.m.

VA Video Connect second Wednesday of the month from 2 - 3:30 p.m.

How to join: Call 775-785-7230 to register and for more information or ask your primary Provider to place a Whole Health Orientation consult for you.