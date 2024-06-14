Whole Health offerings
At VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, we offer a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals. Click on each topic below to see a description of current offerings.
Whole Health Orientation
This 90-minute class introduces you to the Whole Health approach to care and the additional classes and services available to veterans for well-being and complementary and integrative healthcare. It introduces the concepts of whole health living, helps you identify what is important to you and how you may start on your whole health journey.
You can download and complete the Personal Health Inventory before you even step into the classroom.
Whole Health Personal Health Inventory form (PDF)
When: (In-person) First and third Tuesday of the month from 10 - 11:30 a.m.
VA Video Connect second Wednesday of the month from 2 - 3:30 p.m.
How to join: Call 775-785-7230 to register and for more information or ask your primary Provider to place a Whole Health Orientation consult for you.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health
Taking Charge of My Life and Health is a seven-session class led by trained Whole Health coaches. These interactive sessions can help you focus on what you want out of your health and life by using tools such as the Circle of Health and the Personal Health Inventory to guide goal setting to increase your sense of well-being. The Taking charge series gives you the opportunity to delve into each aspect of the Whole Health Circle, begin to create an overarching personal health plan and learn mindfulness tools to reduce stress and improve well-being.
When: Every Monday at 11 a.m. (except on Federal Holidays). Classes are currently only available in- person.
How to join: Call 775-785-7230 to register and for more information or ask your primary Provider to place a Whole Health Orientation consult for you.
Whole Health Coaching
Whole Health Coaches partner with Veterans who seek to enhance their well-being through self-directed, lasting changes which are aligned with their values. Whole Health Coaches conduct individual coaching sessions that may occur in person or virtually through VA Video Connect (VVC). Coaches empower the Veteran to develop and achieve self-determined goals related to health and wellness, support Veterans in mobilizing internal strengths and external resources, and help in developing self-management strategies for making sustainable, healthy lifestyle, behavior changes.
When: Appointment times are available Mondays-Fridays 8:00am -3:00pm via In-person, VVC, or CVT.
How to join: Call 775-785-7230 to register and for more information or ask your primary Provider to place a Whole Health Orientation consult for you.
Well-being Programs & Complementary Integrative Health
Acupressure Self-care Education
Education provided on the use of applying pressure with one’s hand at specific acupoints to release muscular tension and balance the flow of physiological energy.
How to join: Call 775-785-7230 to register and for more information or ask your primary Provider to place a Whole Health Orientation consult for you.
Acupuncture
Acupuncture refers to a whole system approach to restore or maintain health using the technique of acupuncture treatment. Most frequently acupuncture is known as the penetration of thin needles into the body at acupuncture points to effect a change.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation consult for you.
Adaptive Sports - Bowling
An opportunity to engage in adapted bowling to foster physical activity in a fun and social way.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Recreation Therapy Outpatient consult for you.
Anti-Frail Strength Training Program
A 6-week training program aimed to provide the tools to strength train successfully to improve overall quality of life, increase physical capacity, and change the trajectory of aging.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation consult for you.
Art Program
Education on and opportunity to engage in creative arts such as drawing, painting, etc. to promote an individual’s unique physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Recreation Therapy Outpatient consult for you.
Brain Boosters Class
A class that presents skills drawn from a Socialization and Behavioral Activation modality to help veterans work on attention, concentration, problem-solving, and memory through written and verbal games and activities.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Mental Health consult for you.
Building Emotional Skills Today (BEST) class
A class influenced by Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills training to support a better understanding of a variety of skills that can improve the ability to manage distressful situations, regulate emotions, and utilize effective communication skills.
How to Join: Primary Care Physician can place a consult requesting consideration for the class.
Beginning Cooking Class
Education and demonstration of cooking recipes, techniques, and skills to promote engagement and comfort in cooking healthy meals at home.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place an Outpatient Dietitian consult for you.
Chair Yoga
Education and practice of using yogic tools: posture, breathwork, meditation, lifestyle, and mindfulness while sitting to address an individual’s unique physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Complementary Integrative Health or Recreation Therapy Outpatient consult for you.
Chaplaincy Support Groups
Bereavement
Any Veteran and/or family member is invited to join this support group designed to provide supportive therapy for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one or are anticipating the loss of a loved one.
Interfaith Worship Services
Worship services are provided for all Veterans and their families.
Location: Main campus, Chapel, second floor near Gold Elevators
Oncology
Any Veteran and/or family member is invited to join this support group designed to provide supportive therapy for those who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance
An opportunity for Veteran’s Family and Friends to honor their Veterans who have passed away while in our care. Family members and friends can also join the Ceremony on Facebook as we remember and reflect on the special memories of their loved one.
How to Join: Contact Chaplain Services at 775-328-1852 for more information.
Chiropractic Care
Chiropractic care is a form of complementary medicine based on the idea that your body can heal itself with the help of specific hands-on manipulations from a trained professional. These manipulations help realign your joints and can potentially lead to pain relief.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation consult for you.
Clinical Hypnosis
Clinical hypnosis is the process of deliberately triggering a trance state, then utilizing that state to encourage helpful cognitive, emotional, or physical healing responses.
How to Join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Complementary Integrative Health consult for you.
Creative Writing Class
Education on and an opportunity to engage in creative writing to promote an individual’s mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Recreation Therapy Outpatient consult for you.
Fall Prevention & Healthy Aging Workshop
Education and skills to empower Veterans to take charge of their life and learn about the many strategies that can be used to reduce fall risk.
How to join: Call
Fit But Not Forgotten
Working with a VA exercise physiologist, Veterans are offered an assessment of fitness level, orientation and education on fitness equipment and proper technique to develop strength, endurance, and flexibility and discussion of fitness goals. After completion of four classes, participants are eligible for a free, one-year, all-inclusive gym membership at Evelyn Mount Community Center. Includes water fitness, yoga and tai chi classes.
How to join: Call
Gender Diversity Group
This group offers a safe place for transgender, intersex, gender non-binary, and questioning Veterans to discuss and explore topics related to personal experience of gender, coming out, relationships, physical health, gender expression, stress, and much more.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Mental Health consult for you.
Guided Imagery
The use of multi-sensory images designed to trigger specific changes in physiology, emotions, or mental state for the purpose of increasing healing response or unconscious changes.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Complementary Integrative Health consult for you.
Guitar for Vets Class
A social opportunity to learn how to play the guitar with other Veterans and promote mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. Guitars are provided free of charge to Veterans in the class.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Recreation Therapy Outpatient consult for you.
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program teaches Veteran’s nutrition skills, basic cooking skills, and is a guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods. The Veteran’s support person may also be able to attend with the veteran.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Nutrition and MOVE consult for you.
Leatherworking Class
Education and skill development for anyone interested in working with leather to foster creativity and wellness.
How to Join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Recreation Therapy Outpatient consult for you.
LGBTQ+ Pride Group
A health education group providing all who identify as sexually and gender diverse a safe place to discuss and explore topics and learn about LGBTQ+ healthcare needs and connect with supportive others.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Mental Health consult for you.
Managing Stress & Emotions Class
Class that teaches Veterans how to understand their emotions and respond to stressful situations through learning new ways to cope with uncomfortable emotions and life’s difficulties. Open to all Veterans NOT already enrolled in Mental Health Service programs.
How to join: PCP must place Mental Health - IBHC consult requesting consideration for the class.
Massage Therapy
Clinical massage therapy is the manipulation of the soft tissues of the human body for therapeutic purposes.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Community Care - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation consult for you.
Meditation
Education on and practice of technique that primarily focuses on training attention regulation processes, with the intent of cultivating general mental well-being and/or specific capacities such as concentration, compassion or insight.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Complementary Integrative Health consult for you.
Mindfulness
A five-week class that introduces the practice of mindfulness through discussion and guided practice in a supportive community.
How to join: PCP must place Mental Health - IBHC consult requesting consideration for the class.
MOVE! Weight Management Program
MOVE! is a 16-week weight management and health promotion program designed to improve the lives of Veterans. MOVE!’s core ideas—encouraging healthy eating behavior, increasing physical activity, and promoting even small weight losses—are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science. The program is led by the VAs dietitians, exercise scientists and behavioral health staff.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Nutrition and MOVE consult for you.
Ompractice
FREE virtual wellness classes conducted weekly that make it easy to practice and get the proven benefits from live, interactive evidence-based modalities like yoga, tai chi, meditation, pelvic health and much more from the comfort and privacy of your own home.
How to join: Veterans Affairs • Ompractice VA Memberships
Prenatal Group
A psychoeducational and support group for any Veterans currently pregnant and within one-year post-partum. The group is focused on skills to help mom care for herself during this time, be aware of signs of post-partum symptoms, manage relationships, enhance communication skills, manage stress and plan for the future.
How to join: PCP must place Mental Health - IBHC consult requesting consideration for the class.
Race-Based Stress/Trauma and Empowerment Group
A group where Veterans who have experienced stress related to ethnic/racial identity can process experiences and learn evidence-based skills (mindfulness, CBT, SMART GOALS, relaxation) to better understand and manage race-based stress/trauma. Open to all Veterans NOT already enrolled in Mental Health Service programs.
How to join: PCP must place Mental Health - IBHC consult requesting consideration for the class.
Recovery CrossFit
A workout group held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Upstate Nevada (1365 Airmotive Way, Reno). Where any Veteran can be part of a supportive environment for fitness & recovery. All exercises are adaptable to fit ones needs, especially if dealing with an injury. All Veteran participants will be required to complete an Upstate NV liability form and at least 1 VA staff will be present to support.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Recreation Therapy Outpatient consult for you.
Reset the Pain MINDSET
This 1-session class is a starting point for learning about the best strategies for managing chronic pain. Veterans are then given the option to continue in either the 6-session Know Pain, Know Gain class or the 8-session Reclaim Your Brain from Pain class.
How to join: PCP must place Mental Health - IBHC consult requesting consideration for the class.
Sierra Nevada Treks
An eight-week program that focuses on connection through shared experiences and exposure to mindfulness and movement within a nature-based environment.
How to join: Call
Sleep Education Class
Brief psychoeducation on sleep including sleep education, sleep hygiene, stimulus control, sleep restriction, relaxation techniques, cognitions that impact sleep and sleep diary.
How to join: PCP must place Mental Health - IBHC consult requesting consideration for the class.
Substance Abuse Treatment Education Group
A 12-session education group that provides education and discussion regarding the principles, process, and practices of 12-step programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. Group material is informed by the evidence-based 12-step Facilitation (TSF) manual and the literature of various 12-step programs.
How to join: Call
Tai Chi
A mind-body exercise combining slow-flowing intentional movements with breathing, awareness and visualization to enhance relaxation, vitality, focus, posture, balance, strength, flexibility, and mood.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Complementary Integrative Health consult for you.
VA CALM Mindfulness Training
A structured 8-week mindfulness class that includes instruction in a sequence of specific mindfulness practices and theories to help deal more effectively with the demands of daily life.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Complementary Integrative Health consult for you.
VA Mindfulness Coach App
VA’s most popular app is Mindfulness Coach. Mindfulness means noticing and paying attention to what is going on in the present moment, without passing judgment on it. Mindfulness has been shown to be effective for reducing stress, improving emotional balance, increasing self-awareness, helping with anxiety and depression, and coping more effectively with chronic pain.
How to join: https://mobile.va.gov/app/mindfulness-coach
Vet to Vet Group
A support group organized by Veterans that is open to any Veteran who wants to offer and/or receive support and assistance with mental health.
How to join: Call the volunteer facilitator at
Warrior at Rest
A combination of guided imagery or meditation and restorative yoga to redirect the nervous system to a calmer and more relaxed state. Learn techniques to reduce stress and promote restful sleep.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Complementary Integrative Health consult for you.
Warrior to Soulmate Couples Workshop
Empowering participants with knowledge and skills to strengthen emotional connection and bonding through the offering of practical skills for enhanced communication, empathy, emotional connection, understanding, and love.
How to join: Call
Weekend Wellness
A combination of mind and body practices to release from the week and recharge. Learn gentle movements such as tai chi, yoga, and stretching, combined with breathing, guided imagery, meditation, or mindfulness.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Complementary Integrative Health consult for you.
Whole Health Skill-Building Class
Through holistic self-care education and skill development, the Whole Health self-care skill-building class supports Veterans in exploring the Circle of Health as it pertains to their values.
How to join: Call
Woman’s Building Emotional Skills Today (BEST) class
A class influenced by Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills training to support any Veteran who identifies as a woman in better understanding a variety of skills that can improve the ability to manage distressful situations, regulate emotions, and utilize effective communication skills.
How to join: Call
Women’s Body Appreciation Group
An eight-week skills and psychoeducational group for any Veteran who identifies as a woman who wants to learn skills to accept and enjoy the way one looks rather than constantly criticizing appearance and focusing on flaws. A comprehensive series working towards goals to improve perceived poor body image and start feeling more confident and accepting of one’s body.
How to join: Call
Women’s Health & Wellness Group
An eight-week series designed for any Veteran who identifies as a woman to who wants to learn about concepts related to listening to your body using mindfulness and negative feedback loops, mindful and intuitive eating, the relationship between sleep and health, body appreciation and reframing exercise, using effective coping skills, understanding the nervous system, self-compassion and practicing vulnerability, and understanding and setting boundaries. All Veterans identifying as women are welcome.
How to join: Call
Women’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen
A cook-along teaching kitchen program to support any Veteran who identifies as a woman with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Nutrition and MOVE consult for you.
Women’s Intuitive Eating Class
A 10-week series designed to educate any Veteran who identifies as a woman on the key concepts related to the principles of intuitive eating, mindfulness, hunger cues, honoring hunger, letting go of food rules, and strengthening the mind-body connection. All Veterans identifying as women are welcome.
How to join: Call
Women’s Self-Compassion Group
An eight-week skills and psychoeducational group for any Veteran who identifies as a woman and wants to learn skills to break free of harsh-self judgments and impossible standards to better cultivate emotional well-being and loving kindness towards oneself.
How to join: Call
Woodworking
Education and skill-building that is dedicated to the skills of woodworking through classes, projects, and/or demonstration.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Recreation Therapy Outpatient consult for you.
Yoga
Yoga is a mind and body practice with origins in ancient Indian philosophy. The various styles of yoga typically combine physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation or relaxation. Chair, Intermediate Mat, or Restorative Yoga available.
How to join: Ask your primary Provider to place a Complementary Integrative Health consult for you.