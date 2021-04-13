Jack Smith was appointed as Associate Director for VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (SNHCS) in June 2016. Prior to this time, Mr. Smith served as the Facility Chief Information Officer at SNHCS since 2010.

Prior to working for the VA, Mr. Smith served as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard for 31 years.

During his military service, Mr. Smith had several command assignments both afloat and ashore. He also served in a variety of other assignments of increasing responsibility as his career progressed. Mr. Smith is a graduate of the U. S. Coast Guard Academy earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Mr. Smith earned a Master’s Degree in Computer Systems Management from Stanford University and has completed the 10-month U.S. Department of State’s executive leadership program, The Senior Seminar. Mr. Smith is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.