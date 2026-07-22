Prior to her pharmacy career, Dr. Jennifer Marin was a methods research and development chemist with the US Geological Survey in Denver, CO. Dr. Marin earned her Pharm.D. degree from the University of Colorado, and her love of data drew her to the VA Northern California Healthcare System PGY1 residency with a focus on Pharmacoeconomics. She pursued further training in pharmacoeconomics, informatics, data management, and pharmacy administration with the VA Sierra Pacific VISN 5 PGY2 Managed Care Pharmacy Systems residency in Reno, NV. She served as the VA Desert Pacific VISN 22 Pharmacoeconomist/Data Analyst from July 2012 - December 2016, with primary focus on cost containment, formulary management, opioid use risk reduction, and Hepatitis C patient population management. In December 2016, Dr. Marin returned to the VISN 5 PBM team, embracing a greater focus on Academic Detailing and precepting PGY2 residents. Current interests include outcomes analysis, pharmacy operations efficiency, SQL coding, Pyramid Analytics, and Power BI.