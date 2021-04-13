Ms. Moore is originally from Alabama and graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing 2004. Ms. Moore completed a Master’s degree in Nursing from the University of Alabama in 2012 and she completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice in 2020 with a focus in Healthcare Systems Leadership from Chamberlain University. Prior to her current appointment as the Associate Director of Patient Care Services, Ms. Moore served as the Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive since November 2016 at the VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System. She has served Veterans in a various capacities as a critical care nurse in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Units in addition to supervisory roles in inpatient and outpatient care at the Birmingham VA Medical Center and the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center respectively. Ms. Moore is a certified Clinical Nurse Leader, certified Nurse Executive-Advanced, a VHA certified mentor, member of the American Nurses Association, and a member of Sigma Theta Tau. She previously maintained a Critical Care Nurse Certification and served as a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. Ms. Moore is the daughter of U.S. Army Veterans and enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, and traveling.