Robert graduated from the University of California, San Francisco School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. He completed a PGY-1 Ambulatory Care Residency at VA Northern California Health Care System. Afterwards, he worked as an Ambulatory Care pharmacist and Division Manager at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System (Livermore Division), and served as the Pharmacoeconomics pharmacist at the VA Northern California Health Care System. He is an active member of numerous VISN 5 taskforces: Mental Health, Medication Use Management, Oncology, Pain, PBM Formulary Committee and Endocrine. His current practice interests are pharmacoeconomics and formulary management, pulmonary medicine and rheumatology. He currently precepts PGY-2 residents in Pharmacoeconomics and Formulary Management.

He is physically located in San Leandro, California and in his free time enjoys working at St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco, teaching pharmacology to physician assistant students at Samuel Merritt University in Oakland and providing expert witness testimony in medical malpractice claims.