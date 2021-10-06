Get your flu shot

It’s never too early to start thinking about receiving your annual flu shot, and with COVID‑19 getting a flu shot is more important than ever.

A flu shot is a safe way to help protect yourself, and those around you, from getting sick and having complications from flu. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important for all of us to do our part to help reduce the spread of the flu in our communities.

Main Campus: Flu vaccine available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., through October 22, 2021.

East Campus, North Campus and Susanville: Flu vaccine available Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Carson Valley: Flu vaccine available Monday – Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Walk-in flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fallon: Flu vaccine available Monday - Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Note: Flu vaccine available through your provider during face-to-face appointments.

Flu vaccines are available at no cost to eligible Veterans at more than 70,000 in-network community providers nationwide. Visit the following link to learn how to get your flu vaccine from a community provider in four easy steps.

https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp