Tips to lose that holiday weight

The holidays are here and chances are you're eating a bit more than you would any other time of the year.

Nicole Dean, Clinical Dietician Program Coordinator has provided us with some tips we can all focus on while we feast during the holidays.

Get back on track. Our weight is more affected by what we eat over time than one day of feasting. Follow the healthy plate method for well-balanced, nutritious meals: fill a quarter of your plate with a lean protein source, another quarter of your plate with a whole grain or starch and the rest of your plate with non-starchy vegetables and fruits. Try to spread meals about 4-5 hours apart.

Do not skip meals, even if you feel you have overeaten on turkey day. Your body needs the energy provided from food every day.

Ensure you stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day will help you feel full and keep you from overeating.

Keep moving, even light workouts can make a healthy difference. You can take a walk outside and catch up with loved ones while they’re visiting. Follow along an exercise video. Cleaning up also provides us with health benefits, track your steps as you clean up your house after the holidays.

If you are interested in losing weight, finding ways to eat healthier and exercise more, and learning strategies of how to implement these changes, then consider joining our MOVE! Weight Management program. We offer classes in person or virtually. Contact the MOVE! Program Coordinator, Nicole Dean, at 775-786-7200 extension 3469.