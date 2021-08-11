PGY-2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency
The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System offers a one year, ASHP accredited PGY2 residency in Geriatric Pharmacy. Our goal is to produce highly skilled geriatric pharmacists able to excel in a variety of clinical practice settings. After completion of the residency, the resident will develop the capabilities to become a leader in their future practice site and in the profession, to serve as an authoritative resource for medication information, and prepared to pursue board certification in geriatric pharmacy.
Requirements
- Graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy with a Pharm.D. degree
- Completion of a first-year pharmacy practice residency or equivalent experience
- United States citizenship
- Valid US pharmacy license
Candidates will be ranked according to the National Match Program. This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. Information about registering for the Match can be found at: www.natmatch.com/ashprmp.
Benefits
The salary for PGY-2 residents is approximately $44,994/year. Benefits include health insurance, 13 days of vacation, 13 days of sick leave, 10 holidays, paid tuition and travel to required events, office with up-to-date computer systems, and paid administrative leave for conferences and educational events.
Outcomes
The residency includes various rotations and experiences in the community living center (CLC), home-based primary care (HBPC), hospice and palliative care, community nursing home, inpatient mental health, ambulatory care, teaching, leadership, pharmaco-economics, and electives in other areas of interest. Our preceptors are motivated with strong clinical skills. At our site, pharmacists are considered an essential part of the team and work in a highly collaborative environment. All pharmacists have a scope of practice that includes prescriptive authority and active patient management in a variety of areas including geriatrics. Our pharmacy practice model in ambulatory care was the winner of an ASHP Best Practices Award in 2002.
How to apply
Application deadline
The deadline for this year has passed.
Important dates for matching can be found at http://www.natmatch.com/ashprmp/
Application must include
- A letter of intent describing reasons for pursuing this residency (limit one page).
- Curriculum Vitae
- College of Pharmacy Transcripts (Official)
- Three (3) Professional Letters of Recommendation (through PhORCAS)
For further information, please contact
Janice Taylor, PharmD, BCPS
Reno VISN Office
975 Kirman Ave (10N21R)
Reno, Nevada 89502
Tel: 775-326-5727
Additional Information
The programs are affiliated with the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, Roseman University of Health Sciences, University of Nevada School of Medicine, Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, and Oregon State University| Oregon Health & Science University College of Pharmacy.
The hospital is located minutes from Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada Mountains and world class skiing. Reno offers an ideal climate for outdoor activities, many opportunities for entertainment, and San Francisco, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park are within a three-hour drive.