PGY-2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency

Outcomes

The residency includes various rotations and experiences in the community living center (CLC), home-based primary care (HBPC), hospice and palliative care, community nursing home, inpatient mental health, ambulatory care, teaching, leadership, pharmaco-economics, and electives in other areas of interest. Our preceptors are motivated with strong clinical skills. At our site, pharmacists are considered an essential part of the team and work in a highly collaborative environment. All pharmacists have a scope of practice that includes prescriptive authority and active patient management in a variety of areas including geriatrics. Our pharmacy practice model in ambulatory care was the winner of an ASHP Best Practices Award in 2002.

How to apply

Application deadline

The deadline for this year has passed.

Important dates for matching can be found at http://www.natmatch.com/ashprmp/

Application must include

A letter of intent describing reasons for pursuing this residency (limit one page).

Curriculum Vitae

College of Pharmacy Transcripts (Official)

Three (3) Professional Letters of Recommendation (through PhORCAS)

For further information, please contact

Janice Taylor, PharmD, BCPS

Reno VISN Office

975 Kirman Ave (10N21R)

Reno, Nevada 89502

Tel: 775-326-5727

Additional Information

The programs are affiliated with the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, Roseman University of Health Sciences, University of Nevada School of Medicine, Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, and Oregon State University| Oregon Health & Science University College of Pharmacy.



The hospital is located minutes from Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada Mountains and world class skiing. Reno offers an ideal climate for outdoor activities, many opportunities for entertainment, and San Francisco, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park are within a three-hour drive.