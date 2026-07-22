Pharmacy PGY-1 Preceptors

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist- Community Living Center (CLC) & PGY2- Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director. Dawn R. Currie, PharmD, BCPS graduated from Ferris State University in 2008 and completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHCS) during the 2008-2009 year. After the completion of her residency she stayed on as a clinical pharmacy specialist and in 2011 she took on her current position as a clinical pharmacy specialist in Geriatrics. She currently works in the Community Living Center (CLC), which serves primarily geriatric patients with a variety of care needs including hospice and palliative care. She has been involved in the development, implementation, and revision of multiple policies and protocols in the CLC to improve the care of her patients. She has authored/co-authored many posters at national meetings, and recently co-authored an article published in Consultant Pharmacist to improve monitoring and prescribing of psychotropic medications in the VA setting. She also serves as a preceptor for PGY-1 residents and pharmacy students during their Geriatric rotations.



She has been board certified in pharmacotherapy (BCPS) since 2009. Dr. Currie is involved in a number of organizations and committees both inside and outside the VA. She is an active member of ASHP, ASCP, Quality Executive Council, and P&T. She has also served as a member of the PGY-1 program's residency board for a number of years and is chair for our local Falls committee. She has been formally recognized by the facility for her participation and efforts in improving care for geriatric and dementia patients as well as her contributions to the residency board. Some of her community services include drug-round-ups, food drives, Walk to end Alzheimer's, and presents or facilitates educational lectures to Parkinson's and ostomy support groups . In her spare time she enjoys spending time and traveling with her family.