Pharmacy PGY-1 preceptors
Residency Program Preceptors
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist- Community Living Center (CLC) & PGY2- Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director. Dawn R. Currie, PharmD, BCPS graduated from Ferris State University in 2008 and completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHCS) during the 2008-2009 year. After the completion of her residency she stayed on as a clinical pharmacy specialist and in 2011 she took on her current position as a clinical pharmacy specialist in Geriatrics. She currently works in the Community Living Center (CLC), which serves primarily geriatric patients with a variety of care needs including hospice and palliative care. She has been involved in the development, implementation, and revision of multiple policies and protocols in the CLC to improve the care of her patients. She has authored/co-authored many posters at national meetings, and recently co-authored an article published in Consultant Pharmacist to improve monitoring and prescribing of psychotropic medications in the VA setting. She also serves as a preceptor for PGY-1 residents and pharmacy students during their Geriatric rotations.
She has been board certified in pharmacotherapy (BCPS) since 2009. Dr. Currie is involved in a number of organizations and committees both inside and outside the VA. She is an active member of ASHP, ASCP, Quality Executive Council, and P&T. She has also served as a member of the PGY-1 program's residency board for a number of years and is chair for our local Falls committee. She has been formally recognized by the facility for her participation and efforts in improving care for geriatric and dementia patients as well as her contributions to the residency board. Some of her community services include drug-round-ups, food drives, Walk to end Alzheimer's, and presents or facilitates educational lectures to Parkinson's and ostomy support groups . In her spare time she enjoys spending time and traveling with her family.
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Kelly Krieger PharmD, BCPP graduated from Drake University in 2010. She completed a PGY1 at the Maricopa Integrated Health System in Arizona and went on to complete a psychiatric pharmacy PGY2 at the VA Western New York Healthcare System (Buffalo VA). From there, she went on to work at the VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHCS) as a mental health pharmacy specialist.
Dr. Krieger took over the PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy program with her first resident in 2018. She has locally presented CE for both pharmacists and social workers. She also works on the residency board for PGY1 and PGY2 residents. In 2016 she was selected as employee of the month for the VASNHCS. In her spare time she enjoys hiking in the summer and snowshoeing in the winter.
Carrie Linn PharmD, MPH
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist- Ambulatory Care, PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Carrie Linn PharmD, MPH graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2017. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) from 2017-2018 and went on to complete a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care (focused on providing care to the underserved population in the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT) clinic) at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) from 2018-2019. She returned to VASNHCS in Reno, NV as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in 2019 where she precepted residents and students, and became a member of the residency board. In 2020, an HPACT clinic was established at the Reno VA, and Dr. Linn became the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for that team. She took over the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program in 2023 and continues to support the Reno VA HPACT team.
VISN 21 Deputy VISN Pharmacy Executive - Clinical; PGY2 Residency Program Director
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Janice Taylor, Pharm.D., BCPS, is a program and data manager for the VA Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 5) Pharmacy Benefits Management team. In 2016 she completed her specialty PGY2 residency in Pharmacy Outcomes and Health Care Analytics with VISN 5. Prior to coming to VISN 5, she completed her PGY1 general practice residency training at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System in Tucson, AZ. Originally from New Mexico; Dr. Taylor graduated with her Pharm.D. in 2014 from the University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy in Albuquerque.
In her current position, Dr. Taylor provides data support and clinical input in various practice areas including: Antimicrobial Stewardship, Anticoagulation, Hepatitis C, Advanced Liver Disease, Pain, Mental Health, Medication Safety, Inpatient services, and Academic Detailing. She also serves as a preceptor for the PGY2 program on site in Reno and enjoys serving as a guest lecturer for the Samuel Merritt Physician Assistant program in Oakland, CA. She has a passion for population health management and enjoys designing and implementing quality improvement projects. She is also active in professional organizations and currently serves as President for the Nevada Society of Health System Pharmacists (NVSHP).
Alain J. M. Agbadje, PharmD, MBA - Clinical Pharmacist, Outpatient Pharmacy
Pharmacy School: Roseman University of Health Sciences- Henderson, NV
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Outpatient Pharmacy
Mariana Avery, RPh, BCGP - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care/Women's Health
Pharmacy School: Universidade Federal do Parana – Curitiba, Brazil
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Ambulatory Care/Women's Health
Robin Baumann, PharmD - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care
Pharmacy School: Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Pharmacy, South Jordan, UT
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Ambulatory Care
Morgan Bruketta, PharmD, BCPS - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain Management
Pharmacy School: Roseman University of Health Sciences- Henderson, NV
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Pain Management
Candace Bryant, PharmD, BCPS, CACP - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation
Pharmacy School: Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy- Nashville, TN
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Anticoagulation
Kirsten Carstarphen, PharmD, MPH - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
Pharmacy School: University of Iowa College of Pharmacy- Iowa City, IA
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Mental Health
Jessica Cate, PharmD, BCPS - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, HBPC
Pharmacy School: Touro University, New York, NY
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: HBPC
Faith Crabb (Weaver), PharmD, BCPS - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care/Geriatrics
Pharmacy School: University of Missouri School of Pharmacy- Kansas City, MO
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Ambulatory Care/Geriatrics
Spencer Davidson, PharmD, BCPS - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care/Geriatrics
Pharmacy School: UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy- Chapel Hill, NC
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Ambulatory Care/Geriatrics
Tanner Degiovanni, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care
Pharmacy School: University of Montana Skaggs School of Pharmacy- Missoula, MT
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Ambulatory Care
Danielle Finn, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
Pharmacy School: Midwestern University, Chicago College of Pharmacy- Downers Grove, IL
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Mental Health
Melanie Ginzburg, PharmD, BCPS - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Academic Detailing
Pharmacy School: Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy- Clinton, SC
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Academic Detailing, High Acuity Mental Health (PGY2), Teaching and Presenting Longitudinal
Cecilia Fisher Gollaher, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation
Pharmacy School: Roseman University of Health Sciences- Henderson, NV
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Anticoagulation
Brian Haggblom, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care
Pharmacy School: Oregon State University- Corvallis, OR
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Ambulatory Care, Anticoagulation
Kim Jacques, PharmD, BCIDP, AAHIVP - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Infectious Diseases
Pharmacy School: University of Arizona College of Pharmacy- Tucson, AZ
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Infectious Diseases/Antimicrobial Stewardship
Robert Khoury, PharmD - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Research
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Longitudinal QI/Research Projects
Aaron Kim, PharmD, BCACP - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care
Pharmacy School: Roseman University of Health Sciences- South Jordan, UT
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Ambulatory Care
Aaron Leyba, PharmD, BCPS – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacy School: University of Arizona College of Pharmacy- Tucson, AZ
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Pharmacoeconomics
Nathan Lian, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP, BCEMP - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Emergency Medicine
Pharmacy School: Roseman University of Health Sciences- South Jordan, UT
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Emergency Medicine
Alison Lanier, PharmD - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, CLC
Pharmacy School: University of Colorado, Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences- Aurora, CO
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: CLC/Geriatrics
Cassandra Mahoney, PharmD - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Inpatient Pharmacy
Pharmacy School: Roseman University of Health Sciences- Henderson, NV
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Internal Medicine, Inpatient Weekend Staffing
Chanelle Maldonado, PharmD - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Inpatient Pharmacy
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Internal Medicine
Marcus Mellberg, PharmD - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Oncology
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Oncology
Justin Muklewicz, PharmD, BCPS - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Inpatient Pharmacy
Pharmacy School: University of Florida College of Pharmacy- Gainesville, FL
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Inpatient Operations, Inpatient Weekends
Vivianne Nguyen, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Inpatient Pharmacy
Pharmacy School: California Northstate University College of Pharmacy- Elk Grove, CA
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Internal Medicine
Megan Ooms, PharmD, BCGP - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, HBPC/CLC
Pharmacy School: Western New England University College of Pharmacy- Springfield, MA
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: CLC, HBPC, Hospice/Palliative
Christine Pallini, PharmD, CDE - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care
Pharmacy School: University of Arizona College of Pharmacy - Tucson, AZ
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Ambulatory Care
Erik C. Ponce, PharmD, BCPS – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Specialty
Pharmacy School: Idaho State University College of Pharmacy- Meridian, ID
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Specialty
Tara Reddy, PharmD, BCPP – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, HBPC
Pharmacy School: Palm Beach Atlantic University School of Pharmacy, West Palm Beach, FL
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: HBPC
Courtney Sabatelle, PharmD, BCPS – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
Pharmacy School: Duquesne University School of Pharmacy- Pittsburgh, PA
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Outpatient Mental Health
Joao Sosa, PharmD, MS – Clinical Pharmacist, Outpatient Pharmacy
Pharmacy School: University of Kansas School of Pharmacy- Lawrence, KS
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Outpatient Pharmacy
Amanda Turley, PharmD, BCCCP – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Inpatient Pharmacy
Pharmacy School: University of Montana Skaggs School of Pharmacy- Missoula, MT
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Inpatient Weekends
Kelly Valine, PharmD BCACP, CDCES- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care
Pharmacy School: University of the Pacific- Stockton CA
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Ambulatory Care
Jabe Weaver, PharmD, BCPP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
Pharmacy School: University of Florida College of Pharmacy, Gainesville FL
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Mental Health
Jacquelyn Welsch, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Inpatient Pharmacy
Pharmacy School: University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy- Madison, WI
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Internal Medicine, Inpatient Weekend Staffing
Carol Yoon, PharmD, BCIDP Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Infectious Disease
Pharmacy School: University of California- San Diego, CA
Learning Experience(s) Precepted: Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship