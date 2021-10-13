Pharmacy PGY-2 Preceptors

Ramona Shayegani, PharmD, VISN 21 Academic Detailing Program Lead

Ramona received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Oregon State University in 2014. She completed her residency training at the VA Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System in 2015 and moved on to complete 17 months out of a 24-month Interprofessional Advanced Fellowship Program in Addiction Treatment at the South Texas VA Healthcare System (July 2015 to December 2016). Since joining the Academic Detailing service in 2017, Ramona has led numerous safety initiatives concerning high-risk medications such as opioids and benzodiazepines. During her tenure as Las Vegas VA's academic detailer, Ramona also provided clinical care and medication management for mental health, pain and addiction treatment. In her current position, Ramona is leading V21’s academic detailing program to promote some of our national, VISN and local safety initiatives across our network. She was also the first academic detailer in the VA to pilot electronic detailing (e-detailing). She is passionate about improving access to care that is effective and safe for patients.

Cherie L. Dillon, PharmD, VHA PBM Prior Authorization Program Clinical Coordinator

Cherie graduated from University of the Pacific School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at San Francisco VA Health Care System. She was previously the Director of Drug Information and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at VA Northern California Health Care System. She is currently the clinical coordinator of VHA PBM Prior Authorization Pilot Program based in VISN 21 and is chair of the Adverse Event Reporting System Subcommittee and VISN 21 point of contact for drug information resources. She currently precepts residents in formulary management.

Rachel Gonzalez, MPH – Management Analyst, VISN 21 Pharmacy Benefits Management & Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office (CPPO)

Rachel is a public health practitioner and has been fortunate to serve in diverse roles in her field. Before joining VISN 21 and CPPO, she was the Assistant Director for the National Hepatic Consortium for Redesigning Care (NHCRC), VA’s national initiative to increase Veterans’ access to Hepatitis C and cirrhosis care. She has held membership in the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, the Society of Clinical Research Associates and is certified in Lean and Six Sigma. She has worked for non-profit organizations, NGOs and at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, including positions in bench and clinical research and global health systems management. She received her Master of Public Health from Columbia University and completed her undergraduate studies at the Johns Hopkins University.

She is located in Long Beach, CA, enjoys agonizing over the LA Dodgers’ playoff performance, traveling, and watching movies. Her family is her inspiration to continue working in healthcare. Rachel is committed to combining her public health expertise with the application of quality improvement and performance measurement to drive clinical progress and serve patients. She is excited to support residents in development of their Lean process improvement skills and application of those skills to their residency projects.