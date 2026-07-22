Pharmacy PGY-2 Preceptors

Diana graduated from the University of the Pacific Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of California - Davis Medical Center. She previously worked as a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Associate Chief of Ambulatory Care Pharmacy at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) in Reno, NV. Diana has been with the Veterans Health Administration for nearly 25 years and currently serves as the Deputy VISN Pharmacy Executive for Operations with the VA Sierra Pacific Network. In that role she assists in the oversight of the pharmacy operations for 8 VA Health Care Systems located in California, Nevada, Hawaii and Manila, Philippines.

In addition to overseeing pharmacy operations, she collaborates with network data managers to leverage information stored in the VA VISTA system to create tailored real-time reports that address the needs of Pharmacy Chiefs, supervisors, academic detailers, and clinical providers. Her clinical oversight area for the network is in pain management and she has served as the network pain point of contact from 2010-2021. In that role she served as chairperson for the network pain committee and has lead development of performance metrics, scorecards, and reports to assist VA leadership and clinicians in utilizing a population health approach to mitigating opioid prescribing risks. She is an active member of various network and national VA committees such as the Pharmacy Benefits Management workgroup, Medication Utilization Management (MUM) team, and the VA High-Alert Medication workgroup. She precepts the Leadership and Management and Advanced Leadership and Management (elective) within the VISN 5 PGY-2 Pharmacy Outcomes and Healthcare Analytics residency program.