Pharmacy PGY-2 Preceptors
Residency Program Preceptors for the PGY-2 program.
Pharmacy Data and Program Manager and PGY2 Residency Program Director
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Saba Maghari graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Arizona in 2020. She completed PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Phoenix VA and Population Health Management and Data Analytics PGY2 residency at the Veteran’s Health Administration VA Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 5). She is currently a VISN 5 Pharmacy Data Manager and provides data support for the VISN 5 endocrine, pain management, nutrition, and anticoagulation subcommittees. Her current professional goal is to use data analytics expertise to create VISN 5 level dashboards to enhance patient outcomes, advance patient care, and support quality improvement projects.
Pharmacy Data and Program Manager and PGY2 Residency Program Coordinator
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Steve T. Flynn completed his Pharm.D. education with Idaho State University School of Pharmacy, and PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Reno VA. Interests in data and healthcare analytics lead him to complete the Population Health Management and Data Analytics PGY2 residency with the Veteran’s Health Administration VA Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 5). He currently serves as the endocrine, medication safety and Mental Health Data Manager. His focus includes pharmacy analytics and outcomes services and leads the development of organizational approaches to integrate data analytics to effectively measure and positively impact patient outcomes and demonstrate the value of health system pharmacy. He also builds synergistic relationships within the VA, with the goal of developing and disseminating best practices to advance high value care.
Deputy VISN 5 Pharmacy Executive - Operations
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Diana graduated from the University of the Pacific Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of California - Davis Medical Center. She previously worked as a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Associate Chief of Ambulatory Care Pharmacy at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) in Reno, NV. Diana has been with the Veterans Health Administration for nearly 25 years and currently serves as the Deputy VISN Pharmacy Executive for Operations with the VA Sierra Pacific Network. In that role she assists in the oversight of the pharmacy operations for 8 VA Health Care Systems located in California, Nevada, Hawaii and Manila, Philippines.
In addition to overseeing pharmacy operations, she collaborates with network data managers to leverage information stored in the VA VISTA system to create tailored real-time reports that address the needs of Pharmacy Chiefs, supervisors, academic detailers, and clinical providers. Her clinical oversight area for the network is in pain management and she has served as the network pain point of contact from 2010-2021. In that role she served as chairperson for the network pain committee and has lead development of performance metrics, scorecards, and reports to assist VA leadership and clinicians in utilizing a population health approach to mitigating opioid prescribing risks. She is an active member of various network and national VA committees such as the Pharmacy Benefits Management workgroup, Medication Utilization Management (MUM) team, and the VA High-Alert Medication workgroup. She precepts the Leadership and Management and Advanced Leadership and Management (elective) within the VISN 5 PGY-2 Pharmacy Outcomes and Healthcare Analytics residency program.
Jennifer Kryskalla Marin PharmD, BCPS
VISN 5 Chief Health Analytics Officer
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Prior to her pharmacy career, Dr. Jennifer Marin was a methods research and development chemist with the US Geological Survey in Denver, CO. Dr. Marin earned her Pharm.D. degree from the University of Colorado, and her love of data drew her to the VA Northern California Healthcare System PGY1 residency with a focus on Pharmacoeconomics. She pursued further training in pharmacoeconomics, informatics, data management, and pharmacy administration with the VA Sierra Pacific VISN 5 PGY2 Managed Care Pharmacy Systems residency in Reno, NV. She served as the VA Desert Pacific VISN 5 Pharmacoeconomist/Data Analyst from July 2012 - December 2016, with primary focus on cost containment, formulary management, opioid use risk reduction, and Hepatitis C patient population management. In December 2016, Dr. Marin returned to the VISN 5 PBM team, embracing a greater focus on Academic Detailing and precepting PGY2 residents. Current interests include outcomes analysis, pharmacy operations efficiency, SQL coding, Pyramid Analytics, and Power BI.
Associate Director of Architecture and Infrastructure Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Amy graduated from the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She completed a PGY-1 residency at the VA Northern California Health Care System and her PGY-2 residency in Applied Pharmacoeconomics with the VA Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 5). Throughout her career she has worked as the Mental Health Data Manager for the Academic Detailing Pilot Program, lead data architect for the VISN 5 PBM and acting CHIO for the VISN 5 and is currently the Associate Director of Architecture and Infrastructure for the Program Evaluation Resource Center (PERC) in the Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP). Her current practice interests are SQL coding, user experience, multi-dimensional database (Cube) design, dashboard production, and predictive modeling. She is located at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System in Mountain View, CA and precepts the residents for their Data Management and advanced analytics rotations.
VISN 5 Program Manager in Pharmacoeconomics
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Robert graduated from the University of California, San Francisco School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. He completed a PGY-1 Ambulatory Care Residency at VA Northern California Health Care System. Afterwards, he worked as an Ambulatory Care pharmacist and Division Manager at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System (Livermore Division), and served as the Pharmacoeconomics pharmacist at the VA Northern California Health Care System. He is an active member of numerous VISN 5 taskforces: Mental Health, Medication Use Management, Oncology, Pain, PBM Formulary Committee and Endocrine. His current practice interests are pharmacoeconomics and formulary management, pulmonary medicine and rheumatology. He currently precepts PGY-2 residents in Pharmacoeconomics and Formulary Management.
He is physically located in San Leandro, California and in his free time enjoys working at St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco, teaching pharmacology to physician assistant students at Samuel Merritt University in Oakland and providing expert witness testimony in medical malpractice claims.
PharmD, VHA PBM Prior Authorization Program Clinical Coordinator
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Cherie graduated from University of the Pacific School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at San Francisco VA Health Care System. She was previously the Director of Drug Information and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at VA Northern California Health Care System. She is currently the clinical coordinator of VHA PBM Prior Authorization Pilot Program based in VISN 5 and is chair of the Adverse Event Reporting System Subcommittee and VISN 5 point of contact for drug information resources. She currently precepts residents in formulary management.
Ramona Shayegani, PharmD, VISN 5 Academic Detailing Program Lead
Ramona received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Oregon State University in 2014. She completed her residency training at the VA Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System in 2015 and moved on to complete 17 months out of a 24-month Interprofessional Advanced Fellowship Program in Addiction Treatment at the South Texas VA Healthcare System (July 2015 to December 2016). Since joining the Academic Detailing service in 2017, Ramona has led numerous safety initiatives concerning high-risk medications such as opioids and benzodiazepines. During her tenure as Las Vegas VA's academic detailer, Ramona also provided clinical care and medication management for mental health, pain and addiction treatment. In her current position, Ramona is leading V21’s academic detailing program to promote some of our national, VISN and local safety initiatives across our network. She was also the first academic detailer in the VA to pilot electronic detailing (e-detailing). She is passionate about improving access to care that is effective and safe for patients.
VISN 5 Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) Pharmacy Program Manager
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Kushal Shah, PharmD, BCPS, is the VISN 5 CRH Pharmacy Program Manager. He graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from Idaho State University College of Pharmacy. He completed ASHP accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. Following residency, he worked as an HCV, HIV, ID Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. After a few years, he transitioned into a Supervisory Clinical Pharmacy Manager for Ambulatory Care programs position at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. He has completed the Hines Leadership Development Program (HLDP) and VISN 12 Leadership Development Program (VLDP). His practice interest includes population health, and the advancement of ambulatory care services to improve access to care and clinical outcomes.
Lisa Bryan PharmD, BBA
VISN 5 CPP Pharmacogenomics
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Lisa Bryan, PharmD, BBA is the VISN 5 CPP Pharmacogenomics. Lisa graduated from Idaho State University (ISU) with a BBA in Marketing in 1991, worked for 2 years in retail management, and returned to ISU, graduating with a PharmD in 1997. She completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Overlake Hospital Medical Center 1997-98. Following her residency, she started at VASNHCS as the ICU pharmacist from 1998-2023. During those 25 years at VASNHCS, she initiated and cultivated clinical ICU rounds and inpatient rounds throughout the hospital for pharmacists. She also coordinated student and resident rotations and precepted ICU rotations for pharmacy students and residents. Lisa enjoyed training hundreds of medical students and medical and surgical residents. She served on many committees and boards, including Residency board, Critical Care Committee, Nutrition Committee, and the Investigational Review Board at University of Nevada Reno. Lisa moved to VISN 5 as Pharmacogenomics CPP in 2023. She is active in these groups: CPPO PGx SME Advisory Group, V21 Residency Board, V21 EXCLAIM team. She focuses on creating and building relationships, with the belief that relationships pave the road to success in any role.
Lisa lives in Reno with her husband, 2 teen boys, and 2 puppies. She enjoys traveling, reading, any craft with yarn, fabric or any other medium. She finds inspiration in nearly everyone she meets. Telling stories and making people laugh are 2 of her favorite things!