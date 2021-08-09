Pharmacy Residency Program PGY1
We offer progressive PGY1 pharmacy residencies with emphasis on assessing, designing, recommending, and monitoring patient-specific pharmacotherapy in a variety of direct patient care settings.
Requirements
- Graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy with a Pharm.D. degree
- United States citizenship
- Licensed or eligible for licensure as a pharmacist (licensure must be obtained within the first month of residency)
- Successfully pass pre-employment physical exam
- This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.
Benefits
The salary for PGY-1 residents is $41,533 per year. Benefits include health insurance, 13 days of vacation, 13 days of sick leave, health and dental benefits, paid tuition and travel to at least 2 required professional conferences. In addition, you will be provided an office with up-to-date computer systems and paid administrative leave for required conferences and educational events.
We have a long standing history of clinical pharmacy at VA Sierra Nevada Care System (VASNHCS). Our program incorporates a progressive view of pharmacy practice, utilizing informatics, automation and advanced clinical technician skills to support our pharmaceutical services.
Residents will participate in the ongoing revision and improvement of a managed health care system. VASNHCS provides tremendous opportunities to include the development of pharmaceutical care plans with defined outcomes utilizing collaborative drug therapy management and systems that support a progressive view of pharmacy practice. After completing their residency, pharmacists will be able to independently manage patients in a variety of disease states and practice settings. They will initiate, modify, and evaluate drug therapy according to defined outcomes. Practice management experiences include formulary system management, committee involvement, disease state presentations, journal clubs, leadership discussions and a residency project presented at Western States Conference.
Both the standard PGY1 and PGY, Rural Health are based at our medical center located in Reno.
The PGY1 rotation schedule includes:
- ICU
- Medicine
- Ambulatory Care
- Infectious Disease
- Long Term Care/Geriatrics
- Anticoagulation
- Pharmacoeconomics, and electives.
The PGY1 Rural Health rotation schedule includes:
- Ambulatory Care
- Anticoagulation
- Specialty Clinic
- Emergency Department
- Pharmacoeconomics
- Rural Clinical Based Outpatient Clinic rotations, and electives.
Both programs include participation in longitudinal experiences such as our "Leadership Lecture" discussions and obtaining a Teaching and Learning Certificate. Additionally, a large variety of electives are available to both programs including in Oncology/Research, Mental Health, Pain, Palliative Care, Healthcare Outcomes and Analytics, Inpatient Operations, and Home Based Primary Care. Additionally, we are fortunate to have three PGY2 programs associated with our site in Psychiatric Pharmacy, Geriatrics, and Healthcare Outcomes and Analytics
Interested applicants may review our application instructions here.
Learning Experiences
Residents will learn to independently care for patients in the setting of a pharmacist-managed ambulatory care clinic. Residents will hone their skills at managing patients with chronic disease states – including, but not limited to hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, COPD, and thyroid disorders.
The Anticoagulation Clinic is primarily telephone based, however the resident will also have experience with individual (face to face) visits, which tend to have greater complexity. The Anticoagulation clinic manages warfarin, DOACs, and low molecular weight heparins (LMWH) and provides advice to providers in many clinical scenarios including peri-procedural bridging.
The rotation involves providing comprehensive pharmaceutical care in an interdisciplinary inpatient care team. The Community Living Center (CLC) is a unique setting which cares for patients from a variety of care categories including long term care, palliative care, rehabilitation care, and sub-acute care. Activities will focus on learning to write comprehensive drug regimen reviews, monthly review notes as a consultant pharmacist would perform, as well as participation in weekly interdisciplinary team rounds, and discharge responsibilities. Didactic discussions and readings on geriatrics topics including pharmacology, chemical restraints, MDS, falls, etc. will take place regularly, and the resident will be expected to complete at least one in-service presentation. In addition, the resident will participate in wound care clinic weekly.
Residents work in collaboration with an infectious disease specialist physician and infectious disease pharmacists. Residents round daily with both the medical and infectious disease teams. Specialty outpatient clinics include a hepatitis C clinic and travel clinic. Our antibiotic stewardship program provides hands on experience in the management of antibiotic therapy to minimize the development of antibiotic resistance and ensure appropriate antibiotic spectrum coverage.
During the ICU rotation, residents work with the ICU pharmacists, ICU medical residents, attendings and ICU nurses, in taking care of ICU medical and telemetry patients. Round daily with a Medical ICU team. Evaluate patient information, including laboratory values, disease states and medications, to ensure standard of care, VA guidelines and formulary, and standard processes, i.e. consults and documentation of use of high alert medications, are being followed. Document your interventions in the Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS). Present your patients (disease, drugs, labs, etc.) daily to your preceptor. Provide drug information to members of the healthcare team and patients when necessary. Perform the duties necessary to staff the ICU by the end of the rotation including order entry, discharge medication processing, and counseling patients on discharge.
Work with the medicine pharmacist, medical residents, attending and nurses, in taking care of medical and surgical patients. Round daily with Medical team. Evaluate patient information, including laboratory values, disease states, and medications, to ensure standard of care, VA guidelines and formulary, and standard processes, i.e. consults and documentation of use of high alert medications, are being followed. Document your interventions in the Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS). Be prepared to present your patients (disease, drugs, labs, etc.) at all times to your preceptor. Provide drug information to members of the healthcare team and patients when necessary. Perform the duties necessary to staff by the end of the rotation, including order entry, discharge medication processing, and counseling patients on discharge and if they have any medication questions while in the hospital.
Swing Shift 2 week portion: Work with swing pharmacist, medical residents and attendings for the entire hospital and triage. Evaluate patient information, including laboratory values, disease states and medications, to ensure standard of care, VA guidelines and formulary, and standard processes, i.e. consults and documentation of use of high alert medications, are being followed.
The mental health rotation provides comprehensive pharmaceutical care to mental health patients in both acute inpatient and ambulatory care settings. Experience in the following areas will be provided during the rotation: outpatient and inpatient psychotropic medication management, clozapine clinic and metabolic syndrome clinic. The rotation consists of weekly topic discussions, medication education groups, involvement in addictive disorders treatment and intensive case management programs, and tobacco cessation clinic. The rotation may incorporate other related topics according to individual interests.
This rotation involves providing pharmaceutical care to oncology patients in the outpatient and inpatient settings. Also, this rotation involves participation in the investigational drug program, R&D Committee and other research situations. This rotation may incorporate other related topics according to individual interests.
The resident will develop skills in the practical application of pharmacoeconomic principles to the VA healthcare environment and in research design and methodologies to assess pharmaceutical-related economic, clinical, and humanistic health outcomes. In addition, the resident will spend time with Pharmacy Management attending meetings related to strategic planning, Chiefs Calls, budgetary planning, financial management, accreditation/regulatory, safety.
The following are established electives; any of the core areas may be selected as an advanced elective rotation, while additional electives may be able to be created based on resident interest:
- Academic Detailing
- Emergency Department
- “Graveyard” (Inpatient)
-
Home Based Primary Care
- Hospice/Palliative Care
- Inpatient Pharmacy Operations
- Mental Health
- Oncology/Research
- Pain Management
- Palliative Care
- Specialty Clinic
- VISN 21 Healthcare Outcomes and Analytics
How to apply
Application deadline
The deadline for this year has passed.
Important dates for, "The Match," can be found at http://www.natmatch.com/ashprmp/
Application must include
- A letter of intent describing your reasons for pursuing a residency (limit one page)
- Curriculum Vitae
- College of Pharmacy Transcripts (official)
- Three (3) Professional Letters of Recommendation submitted through PhORCAS
How to submit
All application and supplemental materials should be submitted via the ASHP PhORCAS system.
Pharmacy Practice Match ID#: 170013
Rural Health match ID#: 170021
If matched the following forms will be required.
Do not send prior to matching.
- Application for Health Professions Trainee
- Form OF 306
For further information, please contact
Jessica Cate, PharmD BCPS BCPP
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Director
VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System
Pharmacy Service (119)
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502
Tel: 775-786-7200 ext 6729
Jessica.Cate@va.gov
Additional information
The programs are affiliated with the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, Roseman University of Health Sciences, University of Nevada School of Medicine, Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, and Oregon State University| Oregon Health & Science University College of Pharmacy.
The hospital is located minutes from Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada Mountains and world class skiing. Reno offers an ideal climate for outdoor activities, many opportunities for entertainment, and San Francisco, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park are within a three-hour drive.