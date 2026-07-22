Pharmacy Residency Program PGY1

We have longstanding history of clinical pharmacy at VA Sierra Nevada Care System (VASNHCS). Our program incorporates a progressive view of pharmacy practice, utilizing informatics, automation and advanced clinical technician skills to support our pharmaceutical services. Residents will participate in the ongoing revision and improvement of a managed health care system. VASNHCS provides tremendous opportunities to include the development of pharmaceutical care plans with defined outcomes utilizing collaborative drug therapy management and systems that support a progressive view of pharmacy practice. After completing their residency, pharmacists will be able to independently manage patients in a variety of disease states and practice settings. They will initiate, modify, and evaluate drug therapy according to defined outcomes and under an expansive scope of practice. Practice management experiences include formulary system management, committee involvement, grand rounds presentations, journal clubs, leadership discussions and a residency project presented at Western States Conference.



This progressive residency in Pharmacy Practice is designed to emphasize the development and training of a clinical practitioner who can improve drug therapy and excel in future professional endeavors. The resident will assess, design, recommend and monitor patient-specific pharmacotherapy in a variety of direct patient care settings. The resident will participate in the ongoing revision and development of a managed care health system with a primary care emphasis. Opportunities include the development of skills in utilizing health care systems that support an expanded view of pharmacy practice.



The resident will develop these skills through participation in rotations and electives including:



Required learning experiences:

Orientation (4 weeks)

Ambulatory Care (4 weeks)

Anticoagulation (4 weeks)

Geriatrics (CLC) (5 weeks)

Infectious Disease (4 weeks)

Inpatient Pharmacy Operations (2 weeks)

Internal Medicine (4 weeks)

Outpatient Pharmacy Operations (2 week)

Pharmacoeconomics (4 weeks)

1-weekend per month staffing (16-hours per month for 12 months)



Elective learning experiences:

Academic Detailing (4 weeks)

Advanced Ambulatory Care (4 weeks)

Emergency Medicine (4 weeks)

Home Based Primary Care (4 weeks)

Hospice/Palliative Care (4 weeks)

ICU (4 weeks)

Inpatient Mental Health (4 weeks)

Oncology (4 weeks)

Outpatient Mental Health (4 weeks)

Pain Management (4 weeks)

Specialty Pharmacy Clinic (4 weeks)

VISN 5 Population Health Management (4 weeks)

Obtaining a teaching and learning certificate is a requirement of the program. During the year, there is also the opportunity to precept students from a variety of schools of pharmacy. In addition, the resident will participate in the completion of a formal project that will be presented at the Western States Residency Conference.

Other residencies affiliated with this program include:

Geriatric Pharmacy (PGY2)

Psychiatric Pharmacy (PGY2)

Pharmacy Outcomes and Healthcare Analytics (PGY2)

Six PGY1 Pharmacy Resident Positions Available Match ID#: 170013

Learning Experiences