Pharmacy Residency Program PGY1

We have a long standing history of clinical pharmacy at VA Sierra Nevada Care System (VASNHCS). Our program incorporates a progressive view of pharmacy practice, utilizing informatics, automation and advanced clinical technician skills to support our pharmaceutical services.

Residents will participate in the ongoing revision and improvement of a managed health care system. VASNHCS provides tremendous opportunities to include the development of pharmaceutical care plans with defined outcomes utilizing collaborative drug therapy management and systems that support a progressive view of pharmacy practice. After completing their residency, pharmacists will be able to independently manage patients in a variety of disease states and practice settings. They will initiate, modify, and evaluate drug therapy according to defined outcomes. Practice management experiences include formulary system management, committee involvement, disease state presentations, journal clubs, leadership discussions and a residency project presented at Western States Conference.



Both the standard PGY1 and PGY, Rural Health are based at our medical center located in Reno.

The PGY1 rotation schedule includes:

ICU

Medicine

Ambulatory Care

Infectious Disease

Long Term Care/Geriatrics

Anticoagulation

Pharmacoeconomics, and electives.

The PGY1 Rural Health rotation schedule includes:

Ambulatory Care

Anticoagulation

Specialty Clinic

Emergency Department

Pharmacoeconomics

Rural Clinical Based Outpatient Clinic rotations, and electives.

Both programs include participation in longitudinal experiences such as our "Leadership Lecture" discussions and obtaining a Teaching and Learning Certificate. Additionally, a large variety of electives are available to both programs including in Oncology/Research, Mental Health, Pain, Palliative Care, Healthcare Outcomes and Analytics, Inpatient Operations, and Home Based Primary Care. Additionally, we are fortunate to have three PGY2 programs associated with our site in Psychiatric Pharmacy, Geriatrics, and Healthcare Outcomes and Analytics



Interested applicants may review our application instructions here.

Learning Experiences