This is a required longitudinal learning experience that begins after orientation and continues throughout the year. The VISN 21 Pharmacy Executive and the VISN 21 Pharmacy Program Manager will serve as the primary preceptors for this learning experience. The resident will develop the knowledge, skills, values and abilities necessary to assist in creating and maintaining Drug Use Criteria/Criteria for Use, improving procurement, contract compliance, and inventory control activities to achieve maximum savings and data accuracy. Several standing committees and many practitioners are involved with the work of developing, modifying, and maintaining the VA National Formulary. In addition, the VISNs are responsible for adherence to Drug Use Criteria and Criteria for Use developed nationally and locally. The VISN PBM supports many aspects of the programs designed to support this system. The resident will be exposed to the concepts of managed care systems through their involvement in all aspects of VISN formulary management. Overall, the resident will better understand the complete cycle of drug procurement from the formulary addition, to negotiating contracts with the manufacturer, to ordering, and to receiving the pharmaceuticals. In addition, the resident will gain the necessary knowledge and experience in revenue generation to better understand the legislation, regulation and policies concerning the prescription benefit within the Veterans Health Care Administration. From this fundamental knowledge the resident will also be able to gain expertise in minimizing drug expenditures through cost-containment projects such as pharmacoeconomic conversion proposals. These are therapeutic interchanges which assess the feasibility of changing a VISN 19 and 21 population from one drug or item to another which incorporate safety, efficacy, cost projections and logistics of changing market share. These projects will be developed and assigned by the preceptor at the direction of committees, task forces, informal groups and will be independent and group learning experiences. The resident will be assigned tasks and will work with a variety of VISN employees in diverse areas to accomplish PBM goals/business for this learning experience.

The resident will develop skills, values and abilities in the practical application of pharmacoeconomic principles to the VA healthcare environment and in research design and methodologies to assess pharmaceutical-related economic, clinical, and humanistic health outcomes. The VISN Pharmacoeconomics lead, PADR team, VASNHCS Pharmacoeconomics Pharmacist, and VISN data analysts serve as the preceptors for this learning experience that begins after orientation and continues through March with the option of an Advanced elective. The resident will be assigned tasks and will work with a variety of VISN employees in diverse areas to accomplish tasks for this learning experience. Outcome projects will be developed and assigned by the preceptor at the direction of committees, task forces, informal groups and will be independent and group learning experiences.