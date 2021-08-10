Psychology internship program

The Area



VASNHCS is brimming with events that are supported by leadership, staff, and a wonderful community of Veterans and Veteran supporters. Our leadership pushes us to find creative ways to take current processes to the next level, inviting input from staff at all levels so that we can better serve our patients. With all the events and opportunities to not only learn but contribute to the success of our care, we consider our facilities and our coworkers as another family.

We host a wide variety of events for staff and patients to partake in. Spartan Pledge Day is the first of its kind, tackling the difficult topic of Veteran Suicide with stories, food, and music. Hundreds show up to take the pledge to call another warfighter before taking their life, and to find a mission to further Veteran causes. The pledge is authored by a Veteran right here in our community and reminds Veterans that they still have friends who have experienced similar events and will understand their struggles. Food and music is also a part of the event that is now being spread to other VA sites around the nation.



The Creative Arts festival is a National VA event that truly blooms in an area that praises art of all kind. Veterans create art in a variety of styles, music, photos, paintings, and other styles to then display or perform for others to see. Much of the art that is completed is also supported by the VASNHCS through Veteran ran clubs as part of our wholistic approach to patient care, art is an essential piece that helps Veterans focus on the things they love to do. The event, which is open to public, judges the pieces entered into many different categories. First place winners have a chance to travel and display their art to others as the contest continues from regions to the final national judging.



Nevada is an amazing place to find adventure, art, and food. From the dazzling shores of Lake Tahoe to the variety of contrasting tastes in Midtown. Whatever your adventure may be, you'll find it close by. Walking the streets of Reno and Midtown offers a view of local art in the forms such as murals and metalcraft. A walk by the Truckee River delivers beautiful sights, lively times, and great people. During the summer, music and festivals fill the air. Fall grants us the site of the Great Reno Balloon Race, where massive hot air ballons take to the sky as an audience of cities stares at their beauty.



Lake Tahoe offers plenty of adventures both in the waters and in the surrounding nature. Mountains full of snow are filled with skiers in the winter months and hikers in the warmer. Please, take time to view some of the photos below to view all the area has to offer.