Psychology internship program
We are proud to offer a robust APA-accredited pre-doctoral training program in clinical psychology within our integrated health care system, located in Reno. We help each intern prepare for a successful transition from student to professional psychologist through a variety of rotation experiences. We look for applicants who are well-prepared for internship in assessment and intervention skills, who bring energy and curiosity to their pursuit of knowledge, who value diversity and variety, and who are motivated by the idea of providing world-call care to the nation’s Veterans.
Requirements
- Graduate students in an APA-, CPA-, or PCSAS- accredited PhD or PsyD program in Clinical or Counseling or Combined Psychology.
- U.S. Citizenship
- Male applicants born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the Selective Service by age 26 to be eligible for U.S. government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee.
- Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation. All HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations.
- Please refer to our Brochure and the APPIC website for more information on eligibility and application requirements.
Benefits
The salary for a full time intern is expected to be $34,324 for this 12-month appointment as a temporary VA employee. Benefits include health insurance, dental and vision insurance, up to 104 hours of paid annual leave, up to 104 hours of paid sick leave, up to 5 days of approved professional development leave (e.g. dissertation defense, VA post-doctoral or employment interviews, professional conference attendance).
How to Apply
Applications Due: November 3, 2026, 7:59 p.m. pacific time.
Our program utilizes the APPIC Application for Psychology Internship (AAPI) process. This means students only need to complete one application for all APPIC registered sites. The AAPI is available through the APPIC web site, www.appic.org. Please go to the APPIC website for more information on accessing and completing the online application.
Psychology Internship Program Handbook
Training Model and Program Philosophy
The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System is committed to the training of professional psychologists consistent with a practitioner-scholar training model. Within a supportive and collegial atmosphere, we seek to facilitate development of a reflective approach to practice that integrates empirical knowledge and delivery of clinical services. Interns are viewed as making the transition from the student role to the professional colleague role over the course of the training year, honing clinical and communication skills and competencies ultimately required for effective independent practice. Opportunities are offered for continued training in areas of practice with which interns may already be familiar, as well as introduction to assessment strategies, treatment orientations, and other clinical challenges that may be less familiar.
Our program aims are:
1. To develop in our interns strong core generalist skills in health service psychology through competency-based supervised training.
2. To prepare interns to function competently within an integrated health care system, particularly the Veterans Health Administration.
3. To support our interns in preparing for the next step in their professional careers.
Training Experiences
Mental Health
During this rotation, interns have an opportunity to conduct intake interviews, outpatient group and individual psychotherapy, and complete psychological assessments for referral questions related to personality, ADHD, or Learning Disorder. Interns will continue working on their differential diagnosis skills, building their repertoire of evidence-based treatments in both individual and group modalities, working on formulation of and ongoing case conceptualization, as well as continue fine-tuning their clinical skills through close individual supervision. Given the general mental health nature of MHC, it provides an especially ideal setting for the further development of differential diagnosis and case conceptualization competencies. Examples of some of the current groups include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression, Anxiety, and Insomnia; Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Mood Concerns; Anger Management; Mindfulness; and much more. The MHC is comprised of team members from multiple disciplines, including psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, and psychiatrists. Interns are encouraged to interact and consult with other disciplines during formal program meetings and as needed.
Behavioral Medicine Consultation and Liaison Service (BMed)
During this rotation, the intern will have the opportunity to work with the Behavioral Medicine Consultation & Liaison Service. The psychologists on this team respond to consultation requests from the inpatient Medicine, Surgery, ICU, and Community Living Center units. The intern will conduct brief neuropsychological screening evaluations, utilize interview and questionnaire data to evaluate psychiatric symptoms, and generate reports describing their findings to assist physicians, nurses, and other treatment team members in planning for patient discharge and ongoing outpatient care. Interns will also participate in daily rounds where team members discuss current patient status and there will be ample opportunity to interface with attending physicians and resident physicians, as well as other team members, from the medicine, surgery, geriatrics, and palliative/hospice teams. Interested interns may also work with the psychologist covering Home Based Primary Care. The intern will also spend time working with the psychologists and social workers covering the Emergency Department, evaluating Veterans who present with a variety of psychiatric concerns, including those with suicidal/homicidal ideation and other psychiatric crises. Interns are encouraged to take part in outpatient treatment modalities that relate to the practice of Behavioral Medicine, e.g., pain management group, cancer support group, CBT for insomnia, smoking cessation classes, etc.
PTSD Clinical Team (PCT)
During this rotation, the intern will be trained in and conduct intake evaluations and psychotherapy with patients who are referred to the PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) for evaluation of PTSD and trauma/stressor-related disorders. Psychotherapy groups which may be open to intern participation and co-facilitation include Seeking Safety, Cognitive Processing Therapy (both co-ed and women’s groups), Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR), CBT-Insomnia, and Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT). Interns also conduct individual psychotherapy, which often focuses on teaching coping skills for PTSD. Interns who demonstrate strong foundational psychotherapy skills may be approved to provide individual trauma focused psychotherapy (Cognitive Processing Therapy or Prolonged Exposure). The intern will attend our weekly interdisciplinary team meetings. Training focuses on developing strong differential diagnostic and treatment planning skills.
Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP)
The ADTP rotation consists of evaluations and interventions for veterans referred for substance use disorders and/or gambling disorder in an outpatient setting. Evaluation experiences will include screening appointments, intakes, and psychological assessment batteries, with particular emphasis on differential diagnostic skills and formulating appropriate treatment recommendations. Intervention experiences will primarily be in the group format, with treatment modalities ranging from CBT, Mindfulness-based, and 12-Step approaches. Individual intervention opportunities may also be available, with particular emphasis on developing Motivational Interviewing skills. Other opportunities may include inpatient consults, inpatient groups, individual and/or group interventions for gambling disorder, and exposure to Suboxone (buprenorphine) treatment for opioid use disorder with medical staff. Interns will attend weekly case conference and staff meetings with the multidisciplinary ADTP team.
Integrated Behavioral Health Clinic
The Integrated Behavioral Healthcare (IBHC) Program utilizes a blended model, combining a co-located, collaborative care model with care management to address the needs of a diverse patient population presenting in the primary care setting. During this rotation, the IBHC intern collaborates with primary care providers; RNs, and pharmacists on a regular basis. Additionally, other treatment providers (including social work, dietitians, and specialty medical and mental health providers) are consulted on an as-needed basis. It is a busy, relatively fast paced program. Interns who succeed in this rotation learn to quickly assess patient needs via a focused assessment; present the case very concisely to a supervisor or to a physician to inform or to implement immediate plans for change; be available for “curbside” consultations and warm handoffs from medical providers; develop an overall treatment plan for behavioral health intervention, which may include a multidisciplinary approach; and provide brief, evidence-based treatment for a wide variety of both medical and behavioral components of health related issues. Additionally, brief cognitive evaluations are frequently requested and administered by IBHC interns and psychology staff. The intern is included in Updated September 2020 both IBHC team and Primary Care staff meetings, as well as other team meetings which may align with training goals or interests.
Neuropsychology
During this rotation, the intern will conduct neuropsychological evaluations on veterans referred for testing for a variety of concerns including effects of traumatic brain injury and possible dementia. The intern will gain exposure to a variety of test batteries depending on the referral question and will also be responsible for writing a comprehensive neuropsychological report for each veteran they evaluate.
Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Program (PRRC)
During this rotation, the intern will provide services in our intensive outpatient program for veterans diagnosed with serious mental illness (SMI) such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The intern is fully involved in all aspects of the program and will have opportunity to conduct intakes, complete individual recovery plans, provide individual and group therapy, and complete cognitive and personality screenings. The PRRC team works closely with the RANGE team, which provides community case management; interns will have the opportunity to work with this team in the community as well. Interns will work on a multidisciplinary team including psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists, peer supports, and nurse practitioners. Interns will gain exposure to evidence-based treatments for SMI and will be given the opportunity to create groups of interest for this population.
The Area
VASNHCS is brimming with events that are supported by leadership, staff, and a wonderful community of Veterans and Veteran supporters. Our leadership pushes us to find creative ways to take current processes to the next level, inviting input from staff at all levels so that we can better serve our patients. With all the events and opportunities to not only learn but contribute to the success of our care, we consider our facilities and our coworkers as another family.
We host a wide variety of events for staff and patients to partake in. Spartan Pledge Day is the first of its kind, tackling the difficult topic of Veteran Suicide with stories, food, and music. Hundreds show up to take the pledge to call another warfighter before taking their life, and to find a mission to further Veteran causes. The pledge is authored by a Veteran right here in our community and reminds Veterans that they still have friends who have experienced similar events and will understand their struggles. Food and music is also a part of the event that is now being spread to other VA sites around the nation.
The Creative Arts festival is a National VA event that truly blooms in an area that praises art of all kind. Veterans create art in a variety of styles, music, photos, paintings, and other styles to then display or perform for others to see. Much of the art that is completed is also supported by the VASNHCS through Veteran ran clubs as part of our wholistic approach to patient care, art is an essential piece that helps Veterans focus on the things they love to do. The event, which is open to public, judges the pieces entered into many different categories. First place winners have a chance to travel and display their art to others as the contest continues from regions to the final national judging.
Nevada is an amazing place to find adventure, art, and food. From the dazzling shores of Lake Tahoe to the variety of contrasting tastes in Midtown. Whatever your adventure may be, you'll find it close by. Walking the streets of Reno and Midtown offers a view of local art in the forms such as murals and metalcraft. A walk by the Truckee River delivers beautiful sights, lively times, and great people. During the summer, music and festivals fill the air. Fall grants us the site of the Great Reno Balloon Race, where massive hot air balloons take to the sky as an audience of cities stares at their beauty.
Lake Tahoe offers plenty of adventures both in the waters and in the surrounding nature. Mountains full of snow are filled with skiers in the winter months and hikers in the warmer. Please, take time to view some of the photos below to view all the area has to offer.