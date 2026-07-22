Volunteer or donate
VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Volunteers provide much-needed assistance throughout the hospital, making both Veterans’ visits more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available and we work to match your talents with the best suited assignment.
Volunteer at our health care facility
Contact us
If you have questions about volunteering, please contact the Community Affairs Service Specialist.
Phone:
Email: patrick.stevenson@va.gov
Or in person at Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center
Community Affairs Service Office
975 Kirman Avenue
Building 1D, Room G1570
Reno, NV 89502
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT
Benefits of volunteering
As a VA volunteer, you’ll provide needed support to Veterans in your area, meet new people, gain valuable experience and be of service to others. You’ll also enjoy benefits such as:
- Job skills development
- Career exploration opportunities
- Free annual flu shots
- Training opportunities
To become a volunteer, fill out an application, sign it and return to the Community Affairs Service Office. A staff member will contact you to schedule an interview.
Volunteer Opportunities
We offer volunteer positions in specialties such as:
logistical, patient care, administrative and general support services.
Areas such as:
Geriatric and Extended Care, Emergency Department, Pathology/Lab, Prosthetics, and Recreation Therapy
If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
Volunteer as a driver
Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)
A courtesy transportation service provided through a partnership with VA, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) vehicle donations and dedicated volunteers. VTN service is for Veterans seeking health care services at a VA facility or an authorized medical facility who have no other means of transportation, it is not a part of any VA benefits.
Currently, VTN has 11 vehicles that transport Veterans to and from VA Reno and Community Care appointments.
Become a volunteer driver
To learn more about becoming a VTN driver, contact the Volunteer Transportation Network Assistant.
Phone:
Email: ramona.telliano@va.gov
Volunteer opportunities for youth
The VASNHCS Summer Youth Volunteer Program provides young adults, ages 13 -17, the opportunity to explore VA volunteer opportunities and work alongside staff providing the best health care to our nation’s heroes.
Benefits
Youth volunteers enjoy the following benefits while supporting the VASNHCS mission of providing world class care and an excellent customer experience:
- Develop communication and job skills
- Meet new people
- Service to community
- Understanding of Servicemen’s and women’s contributions
- Scholarship Opportunities
- Introduction to various health care occupations
Volunteer Areas Options
Youth volunteer could work in some of the following areas:
- Pathology and Laboratory Service
- Veterans Engagement Service
- Community Affairs
- Emergency Department
- Prosthetics Service
Learn more about the Youth Volunteer program
If you are a youth interested in participating in this program (or know a youth who might be interested), contact the Community Affairs Service Specialist.
Phone:
Make a donation
The donations of generous people like you help enhance the experience of Veterans receiving care at the VASNHCS, raise morale and promote physical, mental and spiritual health. Both monetary and non-monetary donations are accepted.
Monetary donations
Donations can be made in cash, check or electronic fund transfer by one of the following methods. Please specify which program you wish to donate to:
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502
Attn: Community Affairs Service
Make checks payable to: VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System
E-Donate: Pay.gov - VISN 5 Donation Form
Monetary donations support the following funded services for Veterans:
- Bequests
- Chaplain Service
- Hospice and Palliative
- Mental Health
- Recreation/Rehabilitation
- Hospitality Cart Program
- Social Work Services
- Special Events
- Vet Center
- Veteran Centered Care
- General Purpose
Nonmonetary donations
If you prefer to donate goods needed by Veterans. Nonmonetary donations are used to support specialty programs for the VASNHCS.
Contact the Community Affairs Service office to verify accepted items and coordinate a drop-off of your donation.
Phone:
Suggested Nonmonetary donations
- Travel size hygiene products
- Travel size dental products (only ADA approved)
- Readers (glasses)
- Backscratchers
- Bus passes
- Canteen Coupon Books
- Fast Food Gift Cards
- Wheelchair gloves
- Craft Kits
We are unable to accept used items, clothing or medical equipment.