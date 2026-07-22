Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Volunteers provide much-needed assistance throughout the hospital, making both Veterans’ visits more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available and we work to match your talents with the best suited assignment.

Volunteer at our health care facility

Contact us

If you have questions about volunteering, please contact the Community Affairs Service Specialist.

Phone:

Email: patrick.stevenson@va.gov

Or in person at Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center

Community Affairs Service Office

975 Kirman Avenue

Building 1D, Room G1570

Reno, NV 89502

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Benefits of volunteering

As a VA volunteer, you’ll provide needed support to Veterans in your area, meet new people, gain valuable experience and be of service to others. You’ll also enjoy benefits such as:

Job skills development

Career exploration opportunities

Free annual flu shots

Training opportunities

To become a volunteer, fill out an application, sign it and return to the Community Affairs Service Office. A staff member will contact you to schedule an interview.

Volunteer Opportunities

We offer volunteer positions in specialties such as:

logistical, patient care, administrative and general support services.

Areas such as:

Geriatric and Extended Care, Emergency Department, Pathology/Lab, Prosthetics, and Recreation Therapy

If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.

Volunteer as a driver