Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about signing in to VA.gov

You can use a Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account to sign in to VA.gov with a verified account. Because you already verified your identity when you got your Premium account, you won’t need to verify your identity again on VA.gov.

How to get a Premium DS Logon account

Follow these 2 steps to sign up for a Premium DS Logon account.

1. First, make sure you’re enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). This is the database that records all the people who are eligible for military benefits.

If you’re a Veteran or service member or qualified family caregiver, survivor, or dependent of a Veteran or service member who served after 1982, you should already be enrolled in DEERS.

2. Then, register for your basic DS Logon account online.

Go to the DS Logon self-service website and click on the More DS Logon Options button. From the choices that appear, select Need a DS Logon?

You’ll be asked to choose how you want to register:

If you have a Common Access Card (CAC) with accessible card reader, select this option. It’s the easiest way to get a DS Logon account and upgrade to a Premium account right away.

The registration tool will walk you through the sign-up process for your account and will prompt you to upgrade to a Premium account through an online proofing process. Through this process, you’ll be asked a series of questions to prove you’re you—and not someone pretending to be you—to help protect the personal information you’ll have access to with a Premium account.

Go to the DS Logon self-service website

Note: If you’d rather verify your identity and upgrade to a Premium DS Logon account in person or by phone, read the instructions in the section above on verifying your identity.

How to get a Premium My HealtheVet account if you’re a VA patient

Follow these 2 steps to sign up for a Premium My HealtheVet account.

1. First, sign up for an account on the My HealtheVet website. You’ll need to have your Social Security number on hand. Be sure to choose VA Patient on the registration form. This will automatically upgrade your account to an Advanced account, and then you can upgrade to a Premium account.

Sign up for a My HealtheVet account

Note: If you have a Premium DS Logon or ID.me account, you can skip step 1 above, and go right to step 2 to sign in to My HealtheVet with either of these accounts.

2. Then, upgrade to a Premium account.

You can do this either online or in person at a VA health facility. See the instructions below for both of these options:

Upgrade your account using your Premium DS Logon or ID.me user ID and password

To do this, sign in to My HealtheVet using your Premium DS Logon or ID.me user ID and password.

Once signed in, select the Upgrade Now button at the top left side of the screen. Then, on the account upgrade page, check the box certifying that you’re the owner of the account and approve the request, and click Continue.

The system will upgrade you to a Premium account.

Sign in to to My HealtheVet

Upgrade your account in person at a VA health facility

You’ll need to have:

A completed and signed Individuals’ Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a-MHV). This “VA release of information” form gives us permission to share an electronic copy of your health record with your online account. You can download a PDF copy of the form now, call ahead to ask the staff to mail you a form, or ask for a form when you get there.

Download VA Form 10-5345a-MHV (PDF)

Find the phone number for your nearest VA health care facility

A VA staff member will verify your identity. Then they’ll record your information in the My HealtheVet system and confirm you’re eligible for a Premium account. A copy of your VA Form 10-5345a-MHV will be added to your VA medical record, and the original paper copy will be shredded to protect your privacy.

Note: When you open or download a PDF file, you create a temporary file on your computer. Other people may be able to see this file—and any personal health information you fill in—especially if you’re using a public or shared computer.