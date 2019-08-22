Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about signing in to VA.gov
Get answers to common questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online. Find out how to sign in with your existing My HealtheVet or DS Logon account—or how to use ID.me to create your account.
Signing in to VA.gov
-
You can sign in to VA.gov in any of these ways:
- With your existing My HealtheVet account, or
- With your existing DS Logon account, or
- By creating an account through ID.me (a trusted partner)
Note: If you have a Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account, using it to sign in is the easiest way to get access to all VA.gov tools. Because you already verified your identity when you got your Premium account, you won’t need to verify your identity again before doing common tasks on VA.gov, like checking your claim status or sending a secure message to your health care team.
-
We need to confirm your email address before we can give you access to your VA.gov account. We partner with ID.me to provide this service securely.
ID.me is a digital identity platform that helps people like you easily prove your identity so you can access advanced online services—while keeping your personal information safe.
ID.me is a trusted VA partner and one of only 4 Single Sign-On providers that meet the U.S. government’s most rigorous requirements for online identity proofing and authentication. ID.me provides the strongest identity verification system available to prevent fraud and identity theft. This service uses bank-grade encryption to keep your personal information safe. And they give you control over which services and businesses can share your information.
-
First, please double check your inbox and your spam folder. Look for an email from ID.me, our trusted technology partner that helps us confirm your identity and keep your personal information safe.
If you still don't see your confirmation email, please use our online form to submit a request for help.Submit a request for help
Common issues with signing in to VA.gov
-
If you're seeing the message “We're sorry. Something went wrong on our end,” try taking these steps:
- Clear your Internet browser's cookies and cache. Depending on which browser you're using, you'll usually find this information referred to as “Browsing Data,” “Browsing History,” or “Website Data.”
- Make sure you have cookies enabled in your browser settings. Depending on which browser you're using, you'll usually find this information in the “Tools,” “Settings,” or “Preferences” menu.
- If you're using Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge, and clearing your cookies and cache doesn't fix the problem, try using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as your browser instead.
Download Google Chrome
Download Mozilla Firefox
- If you're using Chrome or Firefox and it's not working, make sure you've updated your browser with the latest updates.
If you've taken the steps above and still can't sign in, please use our online form to submit a request for help. Please note on the form which steps you've tried so we can better understand how to help you.
Submit a request for help
-
First, try resetting the password for the account you use to sign in to VA.gov:
- Reset your password for My HealtheVet
- Reset your password for DS Logon
- Reset your password for ID.me
Note: If you need more support from ID.me, visit their support page.
Visit ID.me support
If you've taken the steps above and still can't sign in, please use our online form to submit a request for help. Please note on the form which steps you've tried so we can better understand how to help you.
Submit a request for help
-
You can use our online form to submit a request for help. Please note on the form which steps you've tried so we can better understand how to help you.
Submit a request for help
Verifying your identity on VA.gov
-
Fastest way to verify your identity online
If you have a Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account, you can use your existing account to sign in. Because you already verified your identity when you got your Premium account, you won’t need to verify your identity again before doing common tasks on VA.gov, like checking your claims status or sending a secure message to your health care team.
How to verify your identity online if you don’t have an existing Premium account
If you don’t have a Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account, we’ll help you verify your identity using ID.me—a trusted partner that provides the strongest identity verification system available to prevent fraud and identity theft.
To go through the ID.me identity-proofing process, you’ll need:
- A smartphone (or a landline or mobile phone and a computer with an Internet connection), and
- Your Social Security number, and
- Proof of your identity, either:
- Your driver’s license or passport, or
- The ability to answer questions based on private and public data (like your credit report) to prove you’re you
-
Yes. You can verify your identity in person at your nearest VA regional office. If you’re a VA patient, you can also verify your identity in person at your local VA health care facility.
Verifying your identity in person at a VA regional benefit office
You can verify your identity at your nearest VA regional office as part of the process of getting a Premium DS Logon account. You can then use this account to sign in to VA.gov without having to verify your identity online.
You’ll need to:
- Bring 2 forms of ID that meet the requirements of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Form I-9. Accepted forms of ID include an unexpired U.S. passport and a current driver’s license.
See what other documents are accepted
- Make sure the VA regional benefit office has your current address on file
After your DS Logon request goes through, you’ll receive a DS Logon activation letter by mail in 7-12 business days. You’ll use the information from the letter to activate your account on the DS Logon self-service website.
Find a VA regional benefit office near you
Visit the DS Logon self-service website
Verifying your identity in person if you’re a VA patient
If you’re a VA patient, you can verify your identity at your local VA health care facility as part of the process of getting a Premium My HealtheVet account. You can then use this account to sign in to VA.gov without having to verify your identity online.
You’ll need to bring:
- An Individuals’ Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a-MHV). You can download a PDF copy of this “VA release of information” form now, call ahead to ask the staff to mail you a form, or ask for a form when you get there.
Download VA Form 10-5345a-MHV (PDF)
Find the phone number for your nearest VA health care facility
- A government-issued photo ID. This can be either your Veteran Health Identification Card or a valid driver’s license.
A VA staff member will verify your identity. Then they’ll record your information in the My HealtheVet system and confirm that you’re eligible for a Premium account. A copy of your VA Form 10-5345a-MHV will be added to your VA medical record, and your original paper copy will be shredded to protect your privacy.
Note: When you open or download a PDF file, you create a temporary file on your computer. Other people may be able to see this file—and any personal health information you fill in—especially if you’re using a public or shared computer.
- Bring 2 forms of ID that meet the requirements of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Form I-9. Accepted forms of ID include an unexpired U.S. passport and a current driver’s license.
-
If you can’t verify your identity online or get to a VA regional office to do it in person, you may be able to verify your identity by phone as part of the process of getting a Premium DS Logon account. You can then use this account to sign in to VA.gov without having to verify your identity online.
You can only use this method to verify your identity if you’ve received a VA direct deposit payment by Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT), like a disability compensation or pension payment.
To get started, call us at 800-827-1000. When you’re prompted to give a reason for your call, say, “eBenefits.”
You’ll need to have this information ready:
- Your full name (the last name you used while in service may be different from what’s provided)
- Your Social Security number
- Your checking or savings account number
- The dollar amount of your most recent EFT
Note: If you’re upgrading the DS Logon account of someone for whom you have power of attorney, you can verify their identity by phone if they’ve received a VA direct deposit payment.
Common issues with verifying identity
-
You can use a Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account to sign in to VA.gov with a verified account. Because you already verified your identity when you got your Premium account, you won’t need to verify your identity again on VA.gov.
How to get a Premium DS Logon account
Follow these 2 steps to sign up for a Premium DS Logon account.
1. First, make sure you’re enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). This is the database that records all the people who are eligible for military benefits.
- If you’re a Veteran or service member or qualified family caregiver, survivor, or dependent of a Veteran or service member who served after 1982, you should already be enrolled in DEERS.
- If you’re a Veteran or the qualified family caregiver, survivor, or dependent of a Veteran who served before 1982, you may not be enrolled. To enroll, call us at 800-827-1000 and choose “Option 7.” Tell the operator you want to enroll in DEERS, and ask them to send you an email confirming when enrollment is complete.
2. Then, register for your basic DS Logon account online.
Go to the DS Logon self-service website and click on the More DS Logon Options button. From the choices that appear, select Need a DS Logon?
You’ll be asked to choose how you want to register:
- If you have a Common Access Card (CAC) with accessible card reader, select this option. It’s the easiest way to get a DS Logon account and upgrade to a Premium account right away.
- If you have a Defense Finance and Account Service (DFAS) myPay account, you can select this option. You’ll be able to upgrade to a Premium account right away.
- If you don’t have a CAC or DFAS myPay account, select the None of the above conditions apply option.
The registration tool will walk you through the sign-up process for your account and will prompt you to upgrade to a Premium account through an online proofing process. Through this process, you’ll be asked a series of questions to prove you’re you—and not someone pretending to be you—to help protect the personal information you’ll have access to with a Premium account.
Go to the DS Logon self-service website
Note: If you’d rather verify your identity and upgrade to a Premium DS Logon account in person or by phone, read the instructions in the section above on verifying your identity.
How to get a Premium My HealtheVet account if you’re a VA patient
Follow these 2 steps to sign up for a Premium My HealtheVet account.
1. First, sign up for an account on the My HealtheVet website. You’ll need to have your Social Security number on hand. Be sure to choose VA Patient on the registration form. This will automatically upgrade your account to an Advanced account, and then you can upgrade to a Premium account.
Sign up for a My HealtheVet account
Note: If you have a Premium DS Logon or ID.me account, you can skip step 1 above, and go right to step 2 to sign in to My HealtheVet with either of these accounts.
2. Then, upgrade to a Premium account.
You can do this either online or in person at a VA health facility. See the instructions below for both of these options:
Upgrade your account using your Premium DS Logon or ID.me user ID and password
To do this, sign in to My HealtheVet using your Premium DS Logon or ID.me user ID and password.
Once signed in, select the Upgrade Now button at the top left side of the screen. Then, on the account upgrade page, check the box certifying that you’re the owner of the account and approve the request, and click Continue.
The system will upgrade you to a Premium account.
Upgrade your account in person at a VA health facility
You’ll need to have:
- A completed and signed Individuals’ Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a-MHV). This “VA release of information” form gives us permission to share an electronic copy of your health record with your online account. You can download a PDF copy of the form now, call ahead to ask the staff to mail you a form, or ask for a form when you get there.
Download VA Form 10-5345a-MHV (PDF)
Find the phone number for your nearest VA health care facility
- A government-issued photo ID. This can be either your Veteran Health Identification Card or a valid driver’s license.
A VA staff member will verify your identity. Then they’ll record your information in the My HealtheVet system and confirm you’re eligible for a Premium account. A copy of your VA Form 10-5345a-MHV will be added to your VA medical record, and the original paper copy will be shredded to protect your privacy.
Note: When you open or download a PDF file, you create a temporary file on your computer. Other people may be able to see this file—and any personal health information you fill in—especially if you’re using a public or shared computer.
-
You’ll need either a landline or mobile phone and a computer with an Internet connection.
At this time, we can’t support:
- Phones registered under a family member or spouse
- Virtual phone services like Skype or Google Voice
- International phone numbers
If you don’t have a phone that can receive text messages, during the set-up process:
- Choose phone call when asked how you’d like to receive your 6-digit code to set up your phone for 2-factor authentication.
- Choose email when asked how you’d like to receive the link to download the ID.me Wallet app to get started using ID.me.
If you don’t have a phone that can take photos, during the set-up process:
- Choose the verify by answering questions option when asked how you’d like to verify your identity, or
- Be sure you have a photo of either your driver’s license or passport on your computer, or that you can scan one in, so you can upload it to verify your identity using one of these forms of ID
-
While we’re trying to verify your identity, if we find that your credit is frozen, we’ll give you a link to an Experian page that offers you a free single-use personal identification number (PIN). This PIN will let you give us one-time access to your credit information that we need to verify your identity.
Your credit freeze will stay active. Verifying your identity doesn’t affect your credit score.
-
If you have a Premium My HealtheVet or DS Logon account, you can sign in using those credentials and you won’t need to verify your identity.
If you’re signing in through your ID.me account, you’ll need to use your most recent official stateside address and phone number (the information that’ll match records like your credit history)—even if it’s not your current contact information.
-
Try answering the personal security questions again, following these tips:
- Pull a copy of your credit report from Experian and use it to double-check that the answers you’re providing to ID.me during the proofing process match the information in your report.
Go to Experian.com
- If you think your credit report has the wrong information, you’ll need to file a dispute with Experian.
Go to Experian to file a dispute
- If you’ve recently moved, changed names, or have a different permanent address, try using your previous information.
- Make sure you enter a phone number that’s registered in your name.
- Pull a copy of your credit report from Experian and use it to double-check that the answers you’re providing to ID.me during the proofing process match the information in your report.
-
You can try using your driver’s license or passport to verify your identity. Be sure to follow the image guidelines provided when you upload a copy of your driver’s license or passport.
Note: If you have a Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account, you can sign in using those credentials and you won’t need to verify your identity. If you don’t have an existing Premium account, you can find out how to get one by reading the question above about other options for verifying your identity.
-
It depends on how you sign in to VA.gov.
- If you set up a verified VA.gov account through ID.me, you need to set up 2-factor authentication. Authentication gives you an extra layer of security by letting you into your account only after you’ve signed in with a password and a 6-digit code sent directly to your mobile or home phone. This helps to make sure that no one but you can access your account—even if they get your password.
- If you sign in to VA.gov using your existing Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account, setting up 2-factor authentication is optional. You can set it up during the sign-in process or any time from your VA.gov profile page.
- If you sign in to VA.gov using your existing basic or Advanced My HealtheVet or basic DS Logon account and don’t want to verify your identity, you don’t need to add 2-factor authentication. But you won’t be able to use the site’s tools that require you to verify your identity and do common tasks, like checking your claims status or sending a secure message to your health care team.
Privacy and security on VA.gov
-
VA.gov is an official, secure VA government website, built and maintained by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employees and contractors under the direction of the VA Office of the Secretary. As with all VA websites, we follow strict security policies and practices to make sure that your personal information is safe and protected.
When you sign in to VA.gov, we’ll protect your personal information by using the strongest identity verification system available to prevent fraud and identity theft. We’ll also give you the option to set up an extra layer of security (called 2-factor authentication) on your account. This helps to make sure that no one but you can access your account—even if they get your password.
We’ve built VA.gov to help you better access our agency’s vast digital system—so you can easily find, apply for, track, and manage the benefits and services you’ve earned. We test all site content and tools with Veterans and make changes based on their feedback.
-
We need to make sure you’re you—and not someone pretending to be you—before we give you access to your personal and health-related information. This helps to keep your information safe, and prevent fraud and identity theft.
-
ID.me is a digital identity platform that helps people like you easily prove your identity so you can access advanced online services—while keeping your personal information safe.
ID.me is a trusted VA partner and one of only 4 Single Sign-On providers that meet the U.S. government’s most rigorous requirements for online identity proofing and authentication. ID.me provides the strongest identity verification system available to prevent fraud and identity theft. This service uses bank-grade encryption to keep your personal information safe. And they give you control over which services and businesses can share your information.
ID.me is a Veteran-owned, digital identity platform. Hundreds of well-known private-sector companies (like Verizon, Dell, and Ford) and other government agencies and nonprofits (like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative) have also chosen ID.me to help keep their customers’ personal information safe.
-
When you create an account, ID.me will ask you to provide personal information, like your name, date of birth, address, or other details. ID.me will also ask you to either upload a picture of your driver’s license or passport or answer questions based on your public and private data (like your credit report) that only you’d know how to answer. This is to help make sure you're you—and not someone pretending to be you.
With your permission, ID.me will share this information with the Department of Veterans Affairs so we can give you access to your VA health records and benefit information. ID.me will never share your information with anyone else without asking for your permission.
ID.me protects all sensitive data with AES 256-bit encryption at rest and RSA 2048-bit encryption in transit. Their information security protections are stronger than many financial institutions. To learn more about how your personal information will be kept safe, read our privacy policy and ID.me’s privacy policy.
View the VA.gov privacy policy
-
This code is part of the 2-factor authentication process.
When you set up a verified VA.gov account through ID.me, you need to set up 2-factor authentication. Authentication gives you an extra layer of security by letting you into your account only after you’ve signed in with a password and a 6-digit code sent directly to your mobile or home phone. This helps to make sure that no one but you can access your account—even if they get your password.
If you sign in to VA.gov using your existing basic or Advanced My HealtheVet or basic DS Logon account and don’t want to verify your identity, or if you sign in using your existing Premium My Health eVet or Premium DS Logon account, setting up 2-factor authentication is optional. You can set it up during the sign-in process or any time from your VA.gov profile page.