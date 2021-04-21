Mission and vision
VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Sioux Falls health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Sioux Falls health care serves the healthcare needs of Veterans from eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Facilities include our Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital (also known as the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Aberdeen, Sioux City, Wagner, and Watertown, South Dakota; and Spirit Lake, Iowa.