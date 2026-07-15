Chaplain services
VA Sioux Falls health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services.
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
- Ecumenical Chapel Service, at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays CT
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplain at 605-336-3230, ext. 6254.
Interfaith Chapel
Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital
Building 5
Third floor
Hours: 24/7
Ways VA Chaplains Support Veterans
Chaplains are here to care for the whole person — mind, heart, spirit, and story. You don’t have to be religious or follow any particular belief system to talk with a chaplain. We meet Veterans wherever they are in life, honoring each person’s experiences, values, and sources of strength. Our calling is to listen deeply, to walk with you through whatever you’re carrying, and to help you find purpose, grounding, and hope in the ways that fit who you are.
Emotional and Supportive Presence
- Offering a safe, nonjudgmental space where Veterans can speak freely
- Listening with care during times of fear, uncertainty, anger, loneliness, or transition
- Providing steady companionship during hospital stays, procedures, or difficult conversations
Spiritual Care and Encouragement
- Supporting Veterans as they explore or reconnect with their spiritual practices or beliefs
- Offering prayer, ritual, reflection, or quiet grounding when desired
- Walking alongside Veterans who are wrestling with meaning, identity, faith, or hope
Spiritual Distress and Moral Injury Support
- Helping Veterans navigate moments of spiritual disconnection, doubt, or inner conflict
- Providing support when guilt, regret, or moral injury weighs heavily
- Being a calm, compassionate presence in times of spiritual crisis or deep distress
Grief, Loss, and Healing
- Providing grief support after the loss of loved ones, health, identity, or independence
- Companioning families through anticipatory grief and end‑of‑life experiences
- Helping Veterans reflect on their stories with compassion, dignity, and gentleness
Advocacy and Empowerment
- Speaking up for Veterans’ needs when they feel unheard or overwhelmed
- Helping them communicate concerns, values, and wishes with their care team
- Supporting informed decisions that align with personal beliefs, values, and goals
Finding Purpose and Meaning
- Helping Veterans reconnect with what gives their life direction, strength, or hope
- Exploring personal values, resilience, and sources of grounding
- Supporting life transitions, identity shifts, and new beginnings
Healing Story Work
- Providing space for Veterans to tell, shape, or re‑frame their personal story
- Helping them explore how past experiences affect the present
- Encouraging discovery of dignity, meaning, and purpose within their own narrative
Family and Relationship Support
- Offering support to families navigating stress, illness, conflict, or grief
- Helping Veterans and loved ones communicate needs, concerns, or hopes
- Supporting shared meaning‑making and connection during difficult times