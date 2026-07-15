Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services.

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Ecumenical Chapel Service, at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays CT

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain at 605-336-3230, ext. 6254.

Interfaith Chapel

Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital

Building 5

Third floor

Hours: 24/7