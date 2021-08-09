Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Sioux Falls health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Sioux Falls health care.

Mailing address

Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Main phone numbers

Local: 605-336-3230
Toll-free: 800-316-8387

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.

Adaptive sports
605-373-4143

After Hours Telephone Care
866-687-7382

Anesthesia
605-333-6859

Audiology and speech
605-336-3230, ext. 6897

Billing and Insurance
605-333-6827

Chaplain Service
605-336-3230, ext. 6254

Colon and rectal surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 4135

Compensation and Pension
605-336-3230

Complementary and alternative medicine
605-336-3230, ext. 7604

COVID-19 Vaccines
605-336-3230

Dental/oral surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 6897

Extended care and rehabilitation
605-336-3230

Gynecology
605-336-3230

Laboratory and pathology
605-336-3230, ext. 6482

Low vision and blind rehabilitation
605-333-6891

Mental health care
605-336-3230, ext. 6890

Military sexual trauma
605-336-3230, ext. 6

MOVE! weight management
605-336-3230, ext. 6359

Neurology
605-336-3230

Nutrition, food, and dietary
605-336-3230

Ophthalmology
605-336-3230, ext. 6378

Optometry
605-336-3230, ext. 6378

Orthopedics
605-336-3230, ext. 6066

Otolaryngology
605-336-3230, ext. 6066

Outpatient surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 6066

Palliative and hospice care
605-336-3230, ext. 7071

605-336-3230, ext. 7714

605-336-3230, ext. 7075

605-336-3230, ext. 7076

Patient advocates
605-336-3230, ext. 6688

Pharmacy
605-336-3230

Plastic and reconstructive surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 6066

Podiatry
605-336-3230, ext. 6066

Police
605-336-3230, ext. 7376

Primary care
605-336-3230

PTSD treatment
605-336-3230, ext. 6890

Radiology
605-333-6815

Release of Information
605-333-6848

Research and Development
605-336-3230, ext. 6502

605-336-3230, ext. 6576

605-357-1588

Social work
605-336-3230

Surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 6063

Urology
605-336-3230, ext. 6066

Veterans Transportation Service
605-977-4400

Voluntary Services
605-333-6851

Whole health
605-336-3230, ext. 6189

Wound care and ostomy
605-336-3230, ext. 6066

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Sioux Falls Health System.

Phone: 605-333-6889
Email: Coming Soon!

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-316-8387 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Sioux Falls

Email: VHASUXFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 612-725-1355
Mail:

Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital
Attn: FOIA Officer 438/001B
2501 W 22nd ST
Sioux Falls, SD 57105-1350

For questions about your request to VA Sioux Falls

Phone: 605-333-6848

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

