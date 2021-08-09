Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Sioux Falls health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Sioux Falls health care.
Mailing address
Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Main phone numbers
Local: 605-336-3230
Toll-free: 800-316-8387
To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
Adaptive sports
605-373-4143
After Hours Telephone Care
866-687-7382
Anesthesia
605-333-6859
Audiology and speech
605-336-3230, ext. 6897
Billing and Insurance
605-333-6827
Chaplain Service
605-336-3230, ext. 6254
Colon and rectal surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 4135
Compensation and Pension
605-336-3230
Complementary and alternative medicine
605-336-3230, ext. 7604
COVID-19 Vaccines
605-336-3230
Dental/oral surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 6897
Extended care and rehabilitation
605-336-3230
Gynecology
605-336-3230
Laboratory and pathology
605-336-3230, ext. 6482
Low vision and blind rehabilitation
605-333-6891
Mental health care
605-336-3230, ext. 6890
Military sexual trauma
605-336-3230, ext. 6
MOVE! weight management
605-336-3230, ext. 6359
Neurology
605-336-3230
Nutrition, food, and dietary
605-336-3230
Ophthalmology
605-336-3230, ext. 6378
Optometry
605-336-3230, ext. 6378
Orthopedics
605-336-3230, ext. 6066
Otolaryngology
605-336-3230, ext. 6066
Outpatient surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 6066
Palliative and hospice care
605-336-3230, ext. 7071
605-336-3230, ext. 7714
605-336-3230, ext. 7075
605-336-3230, ext. 7076
Patient advocates
605-336-3230, ext. 6688
Pharmacy
605-336-3230
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 6066
Podiatry
605-336-3230, ext. 6066
Police
605-336-3230, ext. 7376
Primary care
605-336-3230
PTSD treatment
605-336-3230, ext. 6890
Radiology
605-333-6815
Release of Information
605-333-6848
Research and Development
605-336-3230, ext. 6502
605-336-3230, ext. 6576
Social work
605-336-3230
Surgery
605-336-3230, ext. 6063
Urology
605-336-3230, ext. 6066
Veterans Transportation Service
605-977-4400
Voluntary Services
605-333-6851
Whole health
605-336-3230, ext. 6189
Wound care and ostomy
605-336-3230, ext. 6066
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Sioux Falls Health System.
Phone: 605-333-6889
Email: Coming Soon!
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-316-8387 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Sioux Falls
Email: VHASUXFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 612-725-1355
Mail:
Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital
Attn: FOIA Officer 438/001B
2501 W 22nd ST
Sioux Falls, SD 57105-1350
For questions about your request to VA Sioux Falls
Phone: 605-333-6848
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Sioux Falls.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018