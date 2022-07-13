2022 National Veterans Golden Age Games
When:
Mon. Jul 18, 2022, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
1201 N W Ave
Sioux Falls , SD
Cost:
Free
Military Veterans aged 55 and older will return to live competition and clinics at multiple venues throughout Sioux Falls.
Through its “Fitness for Life” motto, the National Veterans Golden Age Games motivates Veterans to commit to fitness through daily recreational movement and activity. The rehabilitation event demonstrates the essential value of sports and complements VA rehabilitation programs and year-round training offered to Veterans at VA facilities across the country.
For a schedule of events and locations, visit National Veterans Golden Age Games Event & Sport Schedule (flippingbook.com)
For more information visit National Veterans Golden Age Games (va.gov) and Veterans Compete At 2022 National Veterans Golden Age GamesSee more events