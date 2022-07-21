 Skip to Content

2022 annual creative arts festival and competition

Veterans and employees can submit art or creative writing

When:

Wed. Aug 10, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital

Chapel, 3rd floor, room 351

Cost:

Free

Each Veteran or employee of the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System may submit up to 2 pieces of art or creative writing, which were created in the last year. 

Please visit the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital for an application, or for more information contact Sioux Falls VA Health Care System staff: Nicole Haertel  605-336-3230, ext. 6494 or Ardelle Fiedler  605-336-3230, ext. 5982.

 

