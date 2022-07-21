2022 annual creative arts festival and competition
Veterans and employees can submit art or creative writing
When:
Wed. Aug 10, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital
Chapel, 3rd floor, room 351
Cost:
Free
Each Veteran or employee of the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System may submit up to 2 pieces of art or creative writing, which were created in the last year.
Please visit the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital for an application, or for more information contact Sioux Falls VA Health Care System staff: Nicole Haertel 605-336-3230, ext. 6494 or Ardelle Fiedler 605-336-3230, ext. 5982.
