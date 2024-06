Sioux Falls VA Tele Townhall!

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





We are hosting a Virtual Tele Townhall on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., for Veterans to learn about the services and benefits the VA offers.

Join us on our live stream at https://bit.ly/3yX3PQV