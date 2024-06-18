22nd Annual Show & Shine

An official website of the United States government
The .gov means it’s official.
Federal government websites often end in .gov or .mil. Before sharing sensitive information, make sure you're on a federal government site.
The site is secure.
The https:// ensures that you're connecting to the official website and that any information you provide is encrypted and sent securely.
When:
Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT
Where:
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls,
SD
Cost:
Free
Last updated: June 18, 2024