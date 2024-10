When: Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm CT Where: Main entrance 2501 West 22nd Street Sioux Falls, SD Cost: Free





A table will be set up at the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital near the main entrance to assist with My HealtheVet sign-in Changes.

Please bring your valid ID and cell phone (laptops and tablets are optional).

Learn what to expect at Getting Ready: One Place to Sign In - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov).

Other VA events