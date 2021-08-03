 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

.

Caregiver support

VA Sioux Falls health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Sioux Falls Caregiver Support Coordinator

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Sioux Falls health care

Phone: 605-336-3230, ext. 5080

Nic Brokenleg

Caregiver Support

VA Sioux Falls health care

Phone: 605-336-3230, ext. 5018

Jenny Evans

Caregiver Support

VA Sioux Falls health care

Phone: 605-336-3230, ext. 7803

Joseph Wilson MSW

Caregiver Support Program SW

VA Sioux Falls health care

Phone: 605-336-3230, ext 5044

Laura Larson OT

Caregiver Support OT

VA Sioux Falls health care

Phone: 605-336-3230, ext 5238

Care we provide at VA Sioux Falls health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Sioux Falls caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs
  • Caregiver Support Groups
    • The Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital offers regularly scheduled caregiver support groups.  If you are interested in attending any of the groups, please contact your local Caregiver Support team at 605-336-3230 Ext 5080.

      VA Video Connect (VVC) Support Groups

      1st Thursday of every month from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. CST
      3rd Tuesday of every month from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. CST

      Caregiver Support Line Education Groups

      1st Tuesday of every month at 9:00 a.m. CST
      2nd Wednesday of every month at 6:00 p.m. CST
      3rd Wednesday of every month at 2:00 p.m. CST

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Sioux Falls region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Last updated: