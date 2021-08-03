Care we provide at VA Sioux Falls health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Sioux Falls caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

Getting caregiver assistance available through VA

Matching you with services and benefits

Connecting you with local resources and programs

Caregiver Support Groups The Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital offers regularly scheduled caregiver support groups. If you are interested in attending any of the groups, please contact your local Caregiver Support team at 605-336-3230 Ext 5080.



VA Video Connect (VVC) Support Groups



1st Thursday of every month from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. CST

3rd Tuesday of every month from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. CST



Caregiver Support Line Education Groups



1st Tuesday of every month at 9:00 a.m. CST

2nd Wednesday of every month at 6:00 p.m. CST

3rd Wednesday of every month at 2:00 p.m. CST



VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Sioux Falls region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274