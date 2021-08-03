Caregiver support
VA Sioux Falls health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Sioux Falls Caregiver Support Coordinator
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone: 605-336-3230, ext. 5080
Caregiver Support
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone: 605-336-3230, ext. 5018
Caregiver Support
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone: 605-336-3230, ext. 7803
Caregiver Support Program SW
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone: 605-336-3230, ext 5044
Caregiver Support OT
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone: 605-336-3230, ext 5238
Care we provide at VA Sioux Falls health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Sioux Falls caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
- Caregiver Support Groups
- The Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital offers regularly scheduled caregiver support groups. If you are interested in attending any of the groups, please contact your local Caregiver Support team at 605-336-3230 Ext 5080.
VA Video Connect (VVC) Support Groups
1st Thursday of every month from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. CST
3rd Tuesday of every month from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. CST
Caregiver Support Line Education Groups
1st Tuesday of every month at 9:00 a.m. CST
2nd Wednesday of every month at 6:00 p.m. CST
3rd Wednesday of every month at 2:00 p.m. CST
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Sioux Falls region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274