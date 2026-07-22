Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Sioux Falls health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Patient Advocate Contact
Patient Advocates
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone:
Email: VHASUXPatientAdvocate@va.gov
Ronald (Matt) Twitchell
Experience Officer
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone:
Email: VHASUXPatientAdvocate@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Sioux Falls health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights