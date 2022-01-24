Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the north
To arrive at the VA medical center from the north, travel south on Interstate 29 taking exit 79 heading east. Next, turn south on Kiwanis, then east on 22nd Street. The VA medical center is located at 2501 West 22nd Street.
From the south
To arrive at the VA medical center from the south, travel north on I-29 taking exist 9 heading east. Next, turn north on Kiwanis, then turn east on 22nd Street. The VA medical center is located at 2501 West 22nd Street.
From the east
To arrive at the VA medical center from the east, travel west on I-90 turning south on I-29. Next, take exit 79 heading east and turn south on Kiwanis. You will next turn east on 22nd Street. The VA medical center is located at 2501 West 22nd Street.
From the west
To arrive at the VA medical center from the west, travel east on I-90, turning south on I-29. Next, take exit 79 heading east, then turn south on Kiwanis and, finally, turn east on 22nd Street. The VA medical center is located at 2501 West 22nd Street.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Intersection:
West 22nd Street and West 24th Street
Coordinates: 43°31'52.45"N 96°45'27.44"W