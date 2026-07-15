Programs
Explore Sioux Falls VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) team
Team based intervention for Veterans struggling with dementia.
For more information visit our BRO team page.
Chaplain services
VA Sioux Falls health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support.
For more information visit our Chaplain services page.