COVID-19 vaccine updates

Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD

Currently only offering Moderna (2-dose) COVID-19 vaccine.

Offering 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses 3rd doses are only approved for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital

Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Call 605-333-5310 to schedule an appointment

Walk-ins are welcome

Aberdeen, Watertown, Sioux City, and Spirit Lake Clinics

Currently only offering Moderna (2-dose) COVID-19 vaccine.

Offering 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses 3rd doses are only approved for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised

Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Please call your respective clinic to schedule an appointment

Walk-ins are welcome

On September 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified and recommended several groups of people who should get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The VA Sioux Falls Health Care System does not currently stock Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines; therefore, we cannot offer the booster at this time.

In the meantime, you can receive your booster shot at no cost to you outside of the VA Sioux Falls Health Care System. You can locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov- Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go.

Once you receive your booster, we encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team. You can send a picture of your CDC Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card to your VA provider through secure messaging.