Pharmacy Residency Program

The PGY1 pharmacy residency is designed to develop pharmacist practitioners with high-level skills required to manage patient care as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team.

Rose Anderson PharmD, BCPS

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director

VA Sioux Falls health care

Phone: 605-336-3230, ext 6275

Email: rose.anderson438@va.gov

The PGY1 pharmacy residency is designed to develop pharmacist practitioners with high-level skills required to manage patient care as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team.  Residents will have learning experiences in the following areas: inpatient central pharmacy, outpatient pharmacy, ambulatory care (PACT), internal medicine, infectious disease, long-term care (Community Living Center), home based primary care, pharmacoeconomics, mental health, pain, and management.  Residents will obtain a teaching certificate through the South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.  In addition, residents will complete a research project and a service commitment.

PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.

Sioux Falls VA Health Care System PGY1 residents will be exposed to learning experiences in a wide variety of clinical pharmacy practice settings as displayed below, both in blocks and throughout the year as longitudinal experiences.  In addition, residents will have the opportunity to customize their elective learning experiences.  A teaching certificate is also completed through South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

VA Sioux Falls Pharmacy Residency
Blocked Learning Experiences Longitudinal Learning Experiences
Blocked Learning Experiences Training/Staffing intro: 8 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences Anticoagulation
Blocked Learning Experiences Acute Medicine I: 4 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences Management
Blocked Learning Experiences Acute Medicine II/Teaching Hospital: 7 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences Pharmacoeconomics
Blocked Learning Experiences Ambulatory Care (PACT) I: 4 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences Teaching Certificate
Blocked Learning Experiences Ambulatory Care (PACT) II: 2 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences Research
Blocked Learning Experiences Ambulatory Care (PACT) III: 4 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences
Blocked Learning Experiences Home Based Primary Care: 3 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences
Blocked Learning Experiences Infectious Disease: 4 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences
Blocked Learning Experiences Long Term Care (CLC): 4 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences
Blocked Learning Experiences Mental Health: 4 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences
Blocked Learning Experiences Pain Management: 2 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences
Blocked Learning Experiences Elective(s): 4 weeks Longitudinal Learning Experiences

Application Materials
Applicants interested in applying to the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital PGY1 Pharmacy Residency are required to submit materials to PhORCAS by January 3rd, 2021.
https://portal.phorcas.org/ 
The following materials are required:
• Complete a Federal Application for Associated Health Occupations VHA 10-2850C (Form 10-2850c)
• Submit a letter of intent
• Submit a copy of your curriculum vitae
• Submit an official copy of your college transcript(s)
• 3 references to complete the PHORCAS reference request - preferably from the faculty (former or present), employers (former or present), or any clinical staff member who provided clinical pharmacy training
• If selected, participate in an interview

Special Requirements for Acceptance to the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program:  Pharm.D. from an accredited college of pharmacy, US citizenship, licensure in any state.


Please do not hesitate to contact us by phone or e-mail if you have questions. Thank you again for your interest in our residency program.

Rose Anderson, PharmD, BCPS
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
2501 W. 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD  57105
605-336-3230 x6275
E-mail: rose.anderson438@va.gov
