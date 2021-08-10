Application Materials

Applicants interested in applying to the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital PGY1 Pharmacy Residency are required to submit materials to PhORCAS by January 3rd, 2021.

https://portal.phorcas.org/

The following materials are required:

• Complete a Federal Application for Associated Health Occupations VHA 10-2850C (Form 10-2850c)

• Submit a letter of intent

• Submit a copy of your curriculum vitae

• Submit an official copy of your college transcript(s)

• 3 references to complete the PHORCAS reference request - preferably from the faculty (former or present), employers (former or present), or any clinical staff member who provided clinical pharmacy training

• If selected, participate in an interview

Special Requirements for Acceptance to the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program: Pharm.D. from an accredited college of pharmacy, US citizenship, licensure in any state.



Please do not hesitate to contact us by phone or e-mail if you have questions. Thank you again for your interest in our residency program.



Rose Anderson, PharmD, BCPS

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director

2501 W. 22nd Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57105

605-336-3230 x6275

E-mail: rose.anderson438@va.gov