Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY1 pharmacy residency is designed to develop pharmacist practitioners with high-level skills required to manage patient care as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team. Residents will have learning experiences in the following areas: inpatient central pharmacy, outpatient pharmacy, ambulatory care (PACT), internal medicine, infectious disease, long-term care (Community Living Center), home based primary care, pharmacoeconomics, mental health, pain, and management. Residents will obtain a teaching certificate through the South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions. In addition, residents will complete a research project and a service commitment.
PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Sioux Falls VA Health Care System PGY1 residents will be exposed to learning experiences in a wide variety of clinical pharmacy practice settings as displayed below, both in blocks and throughout the year as longitudinal experiences. In addition, residents will have the opportunity to customize their elective learning experiences. A teaching certificate is also completed through South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Training/Staffing intro: 8 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Anticoagulation
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Acute Medicine I: 4 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Management
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Acute Medicine II/Teaching Hospital: 7 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Pharmacoeconomics
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Ambulatory Care (PACT) I: 4 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Teaching Certificate
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Ambulatory Care (PACT) II: 2 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Research
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Ambulatory Care (PACT) III: 4 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Home Based Primary Care: 3 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Infectious Disease: 4 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Long Term Care (CLC): 4 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Mental Health: 4 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Pain Management: 2 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
|Blocked Learning Experiences
|Elective(s): 4 weeks
|Longitudinal Learning Experiences
Application Materials
Applicants interested in applying to the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital PGY1 Pharmacy Residency are required to submit materials to PhORCAS by January 3rd, 2021.
https://portal.phorcas.org/
The following materials are required:
• Complete a Federal Application for Associated Health Occupations VHA 10-2850C (Form 10-2850c)
• Submit a letter of intent
• Submit a copy of your curriculum vitae
• Submit an official copy of your college transcript(s)
• 3 references to complete the PHORCAS reference request - preferably from the faculty (former or present), employers (former or present), or any clinical staff member who provided clinical pharmacy training
• If selected, participate in an interview
Special Requirements for Acceptance to the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program: Pharm.D. from an accredited college of pharmacy, US citizenship, licensure in any state.
Please do not hesitate to contact us by phone or e-mail if you have questions. Thank you again for your interest in our residency program.
Rose Anderson, PharmD, BCPS
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
2501 W. 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
605-336-3230 x6275
E-mail: rose.anderson438@va.gov