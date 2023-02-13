Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
The Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program, (PBRNR), program mission is to develop practice-ready Registered Nurses equipped with the knowledge and skills to care for our nation’s Veterans in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) or community. The PBRNR program assists novice nurses as they transition to a professional nurse through a one-year program that supports protected learning experiences in an interdisciplinary environment.
Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System is pleased you have chosen a career in the nation’s largest integrated health care system. Our mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well being. The Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Resident (PBRNR) program focus is to support the new graduate nurses as they transition from novice to professional nurse, building on and enhancing baccalaureate training experiences. The residents in this program will have 100% protected learning time throughout the 12-month residency.
PBRNR program goals
Upon completion of the program, the nurse resident will:
- Demonstrate clinical competencies in an integrated VA-based, Veteran-centric environment utilizing an evidence-based curriculum and a variety of clinical practice settings.
- Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance.
- Provide clinical leadership at the point of patient care and on interdisciplinary teams.
- Focus on providing safe and quality care while improving patient outcomes of care.
- Formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional nursing.
- Develop strategies to incorporate evidence-based research into practice.
- Transition from novice to advanced beginner to competent professional.
- Strengthen commitment to nursing as a professional career choice
Program overview
This VA sponsored program is affiliated with South Dakota State University and other community partners and provides clinical and academic experiences for new graduates to bridge the gap from baccalaureate education to becoming a professional nurse. The program will facilitate professional role transition, integration and socializations of safe care delivery, advancement in critical thinking, professional development and a learning environment for developing evidence-based clinical care.
The program curriculum is comprised of a comprehensive, competency-based, 80% experiential, 20% didactic, and 100% protected, veteran-centric training experience in which didactic and experiential learning experiences build upon each other.
Experiential Rotations: Trainees will engage in direct patient care experiences in a variety of settings, including telehealth and home health care, in the various Integrated Clinical Communities including, but not limited to, Mental Health, Surgery, Specialty Medicine, Primary Care, and Rehabilitation and Extended Care. Special emphasis will be given to unique Veteran specific clinics like military sexual trauma clinic, poly-trauma clinic, suicide prevention, and integrative health. Experiential rotations will also include, clinical simulation experiences, and non-clinical experiences (team building, committee participation, leadership).
Didactics: Trainees will engage in didactics that develop their knowledge and skills within the five domains of competence specified by CCNE with a military and Veteran-centric emphasis. These didactic sessions will be comprised of lectures, flipped classrooms, journal club discussions, simulation (pre-work, debriefing, and reflection), interactive learning sessions with digital technology and discussion of training experiences in clinical rotations and how they relate to military and Veteran focused care.
Didactic topics will include: Quality and Safety, Patient and Family Centered Care, Management of Patient Care Delivery, Information and Technology, Performance Improvement and Evidence Based Practice, Ethics, Stress Management, High Reliability Organizations.
Scholarly Activity: Trainees will also engage in scholarly activity by completing a quality enhancement and/or system redesign project within their 12-month residency. Trainees will work with Health Science Librarians who specialize in Evidence Based Research, academic faculty, and SFVA Evidence Based Practice Committee and Research Committee, as needed, to design and implement their project. This Evidence Based Project will be outcome driven (improve local care and practice) and veteran centric.
Interprofessional Education: Trainees will engage in an interdisciplinary team with other health professions trainees rotating at the Sioux Falls VA. The Sioux Falls VA trains between 150 and 300 trainees in more than 24 different disciplines throughout the year.
Team building: Trainees will be introduced to team building exercises and other fun exercise to build community and collaboration.
Committee Participation: Trainees will participate in various facility committees and workgroups to include but not limited to Evidence Based Practice Committee, Ethics Committee, Nursing Senate Committee, and the Root Cause Analysis Workgroup. Trainee time spent participating on these committees and workgroups will give them an opportunity to collaborate with other health professionals and help them understand the importance of the interprofessional team when making decisions that affect veteran healthcare.
Leadership: Trainees will spend time with nursing leadership throughout the facility. Working with different levels of nursing management will give the trainee an opportunity to experience the leadership structure of each department, clinic and unit and will help them to understand the role nursing management plays in the healthcare organization.
Other skill building: Trainees will attend skill based and professional development classes at our facility which may include classes on High Reliability, Whole Health, Basic Dysrhythmia, Teach, and Motivational Interviewing, just to name a few.
Below please find a table which outlines the differences between the VA PBRNR program and the VA Transition to Practice (TTP) Program.
|PBRNR Program
|TTP Program
|Employment considerations
|PBRNR Program
|No commitment for continued employment after program completion
|TTP Program
|Hired as a permanent employee
|Assignment
|PBRNR Program
|Rotates on many units and clinics
|TTP Program
|Assigned to a specific unit
|Didactics
|PBRNR Program
|20%: on average 1 day a week of didactics (8 hours in a 40-hour work week)
|TTP Program
|1 shift a month of didactics and simulation
|Clinical experiential
|PBRNR Program
|80%: on average 4 days a week of clinical rotations (32 hours in a 40-hour work week)
|TTP Program
|0 FTEE for months 1-3, 0.5 FTEE for months 4-6, 0.8 FTEE for months 7-9, and 0.9 FTEE for months 10-12
Benefits
- Health insurance
- Annual leave (vacation)
- Sick leave (days off for illness/medical appointments/family care)
- Paid federal holidays
- Automatic step increase upon hire after successful completion of the program
- Hiring preference for open positions at any VA upon completion of the residency
Applicant qualifications
- Must be a U.S. Citizen.
- New graduate (defined as less than 1-yr post-graduation) of a CCNE or NLNAC accredited BSN or MSN (entry level) program, applying for a first RN role.
- Minimum grade point average: 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
- Current, unrestricted RN license or NCLEX scheduled before the end of June (following May graduation). RN License must be active prior to start of program.
- Must pass pre-employment clearances, i.e physical, background check, fingerprinting, etc.
- Commit to completing the 1-year RN Residency program.
Application requirements
- Resume, Cover Letter and Application forms: VA Form 10-2850D & OPM OF306
- A one-page narrative describing why you are interested in PBRNR in the VA Health Care System and your future goals
- Official Transcripts
- Two letters of support: (1) Dean and (1) Faculty. All letters of support must be on official college or business letterhead.
- The Declaration for Federal Employment
- Additional information and timeline
- Applications start in February
- Interviews Begin: May
- Selection Notification: June
- Program Begins: Mid - September
How to apply
Completed applications and any questions should be directed to:
Michelle Hamm, MSN, RN
Nurse Trainee Program Director
605-336-3230 ext. 5233
Michelle.Hamm@va.gov
Anna Atteberry-Gustafson, MSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
605-336-3230 ext. 5819
Anna.Atteberry-Gustafson@va.gov