Psychology Training Program

Cassie Hudson, Ph.D.

University of North Carolina-Charlotte, 2014

Staff Psychologist, Outpatient Mental Health

Dr. Hudson completed her internship in the Health Psychology track at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, MI (2014) and her postdoctoral residency in Clinical Psychology at the Salisbury VA Health Care System in Salisbury, NC (2016). She is a remote staff psychologist in the MH Outpatient Program/BHIP, primarily serving CBOC Veterans. Her primary professional interests include Patient-Centered Care; Posttraumatic Growth (PTG); Recovery; Holistic Health; Trauma; Health Psychology; Interdisciplinary Teams; Training, Education & Supervision; Advocacy; Program/Systems Evaluation and Improvement; and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Dr. Hudson is systems-minded by nature and previously enjoyed coordinating and/or collaborating programs focusing on: Peer Support; Employee Health; Organizational Health; and Ethics. She remains passionate about education and training and has served as a member of Training Committees since becoming a staff member in 2016. Dr. Hudson is a proud: mom of humans and animals; native Upstate New Yorker; Charlotte, NC transplant; and Carolina Panthers fan.

Kari Leiting, Ph.D.

University of New Mexico, 2016

Assistant Director, Psychology Internship Training

Staff Psychologist, Posttraumatic Stress Clinic

Cognitive Processing Therapy Regional Trainer

Dr. Leiting received her doctoral degree from the University of New Mexico in 2016 after completing her doctoral internship at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. Trauma has been a passion since early graduate school, and she sought clinical and research opportunities to expand training with populations who have experienced trauma including sexual assault on college campuses and Veterans who have experienced combat and non-combat related trauma. She joined the Sioux Falls VA in 2016. She is currently a staff psychologist in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic at the Sioux Falls VA and is a PTSD specialist with most of her caseload being providing evidence-based treatments for PTSD. She is the Internship Assistant Training Director and facilitates the internship Veteran-Centered Care workgroup. She loves training and providing supervision to interns on the PTSD rotation. She is formally trained in Cognitive Processing Therapy (Dr. Leiting is a CPT Regional Trainer), Prolonged Exposure, Motivational Interviewing, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for anxiety, Mindfulness Based Relapse Prevention, and Seeking Safety. She is a clinical member of the Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) team. Dr. Leiting enjoys spending her free time working on jigsaw puzzles, reading, and attempting to keep plants alive.

Erik Lohmann, Psy.D.

Regent University, 2016

Outpatient Psychology Program Manager

Staff Psychologist

Dr. Lohmann interned at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System and returned to the mental health service line after three years of group private practice. He served as a staff psychologist providing outpatient psychotherapy for couples and individuals (CBT, ACT, IPT, IBCT, and CPT). In 2022, he transitioned into the program coordinator role for the Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICHMR) / Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM) program, where he provided psychotherapy and case management in the community with Veterans with Serious Mental Illness. Currently, he is the outpatient psychology program manager and is serving on two committees for the Workplace Violence Prevention Program (WVPP). He has been part of the Psychology Internship Training Committee since 2019 and has provided supervision for psychotherapy of couples and individuals. His special interests include forensic assessments and moral injury. When not working, Dr. Lohmann spends time riding or running on the local bike trail, enjoying time with his spouse or friends, and chasing his two children and furry canine.

Rachel McClure, Ph.D.

Loma Linda University, 2022

Staff Psychologist, Rehabilitation & Extended Care (REC; BRO & CLC)

Dr. McClure earned her doctoral degree from Loma Linda University after completing her clinical internship at the Sioux Falls VA. She manages two caseloads, one within the Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) Team program and the other within the Community Living Center (CLC). As the BRO Team psychologist, she focuses on treating and managing neurocognitive disorder related disruptive behaviors of inpatient and community dwelling Veterans through direct intervention and caregiver consultation and education. As the CLC psychologist, she provides evidence-based treatments to inpatient Veterans receiving medical care, rehabilitation, transitional care, respite care, and palliative and hospice cares. She also provides education for Veterans’ support systems, and treatment planning and consultation with interdisciplinary care teams. She is a member of the Sioux Falls VA and VISN 3 Dementia Committees, Guardianship Group, Geropsychology Committee, BRO Community of Practice, and Psychology Internship Training Committee. She enjoys writing music, singing, reading, volunteering with local organizations, and spending time with her family and snuggly rescue Pitbull, Daisy.

Erin Murtha-Berg, Ph.D.

University of North Dakota, 2017

Coordinator, Evidence-Based Psychotherapy (EBP)

Staff Psychologist, Outpatient Mental Health

Dr. Murtha-Berg interned at the Fargo VA Health Care System prior to earning her doctoral degree from the University of North Dakota. She is currently a staff psychologist in the outpatient mental health clinic and serves as our facility’s Evidence-Based Psychotherapy (EBP) coordinator and Measurement Based Care (MBC) champion. She is passionate about providing psychotherapies that are supported by research to help Veterans make meaningful change in their lives and in finding ways to measure treatment progress. In her role as EBP coordinator and MBC champion, she engages in administrative tasks that support implementation of EBPs and MBC for mental health and behavioral conditions at our facility. Clinically, her interests are generalist in nature and include treatments for depression, anxiety, and trauma. She provides a variety of EBPs including, but not limited to, ACT for depression and anxiety, CBT, CPT, and MI. She is also a clinical member of the Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) team. Dr. Murtha-Berg is active in internship training, serving on the Psychology Internship Training Committee and supervising the General Mental Health rotation. She enjoys sampling local restaurants and coffee shops, reading non-fiction, and spending time with her family, including a corgi.

Desiree Poppens, Psy.D.

California Lutheran University, 2017

Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator

Staff Psychologist, Outpatient Mental Health and Polytrauma

Dr. Poppens is a staff psychologist and the Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator for the Sioux Falls VA. She works within the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic and the Polytrauma Clinic. Dr. Poppens graduated from California Lutheran University in 2017 and completed her internship at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System. Most of her clinical caseload focuses on treating PTSD by providing evidence-based treatments, including Cognitive Processing Therapy and Prolonged Exposure. The basis of her interest in exposure treatments stems from early training experiences in Exposure and Response Prevention, which she continues to provide to Veterans diagnosed with OCD. Dr. Poppens primarily works from a cognitive-behavioral approach and commonly provides treatment to Veterans who struggle with depressive and anxiety disorders. In addition, she has been trained in Dialectical Behavioral Therapy and currently facilitates the Emotion Regulation Group, strongly modeled after DBT Skills Training. She is a member of the Polytrauma Interdisciplinary Team, providing assessment and treatment recommendations for those with polytrauma injuries. As the MST Coordinator, she is the main point of contact for both Veterans and staff who have questions about MST, and she helps provide ongoing MST education to staff. She is passionate about providing supervision and training experiences to interns on the PTSD, Group Psychotherapy, and MST rotations. She serves on the Psychology Internship Training Committee and the Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Committee (BHIP). As a transplant from California, in her free time she greatly enjoys being active and outdoors as much as possible, including going on hikes, boating, swimming, or exercising.

Edwin Yerka, Ph.D.

California School of Professional Psychology, San Diego, 1999

Staff Psychologist, Spirit Lake CBOC

Dr. Yerka completed his APA accredited internship training at Pacific Clinics in Santa Fe Springs, California. He is a staff psychologist at the Spirit Lake CBOC with 100% of time doing telehealth. His primary clinical and research interests include Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and other mindfulness-based psychotherapies, CBT, anxiety, depressive disorder, addictive behaviors, Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, couple’s therapy, behavioral health integration, telehealth psychology, and forensics. He has VA certifications in Cognitive Behavior Conjoint Therapy for PTSD (CBCT-PTSD) and Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Chronic Pain (CBT-CP). He conducts psychological evaluations for new hire and annual VA Police officers. His forensic work outside VA includes evaluating claimants applying to social security disability, civil commitment examinations, competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility. He serves on the Psychology Internship Training Committee. In his free time, Dr. Yerka enjoys being active with golfing, racquetball, traveling, camping, and volunteering in his community.