Psychology training program
The predoctoral internship at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2033.
Kari Leiting PhD
Director, Psychology Training
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone:
The VA Sioux Falls health care Psychology Training Program offers internships to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited or PCSAS-accredited institution. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum of 250 direct intervention hours and 50 direct assessment hours of supervised graduate level pre-internship practicum experience. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their director of training.
APPIC Match Numbers
General Internship: 220611
Applications Due: November 8, 2026 @ 23:59 EST
Two internship positions are offered, which begin on July 1, 2027. The stipend for the internship is $34,739. Only full time, 52-week internships are offered, with a total of 2,080 training hours for the year. The standard work schedule is Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a 30-minute lunch break and two 15-minute breaks. Unsupervised time outside the regular 40-hour workweek cannot involve direct patient contact.
Accreditation status
The predoctoral internship at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA) since 2014. We completed our most recent site visit in 2023 and were awarded 10-year re-accreditation. The next site visit will be in 2033.
Questions related to our accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Eligibility
- All new VA Healthcare System employees are subject to background checks including fingerprinting. Interns are included in the random selection for drug screening during their appointment. Because of the significant time delay between completion of criminal background checks and the start of the internship year, interns will be instructed to begin the procedure for completing this background check shortly after selection.
- VA guidelines direct if the intern applicant is male, he must have registered with the Selective Service System by age 26.
- VA policy requires internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology.
- There must be a current Academic Affiliation Agreement on file with the VHA Office of Academic Affiliations.
- The intern’s university Educational Official is required to complete a Trainee Qualifications and Credentials Verification Letter.
- Additional applications include on-boarding forms.
- Only 52-week full-time internships are available. Please visit the Office of Academic Affiliations site for more details about eligibility requirements.
Application and selection procedures
Application Process
Applicants should follow the APPIC Match Guidelines. Other than the basic APPI, no supplementary materials are required. All application materials for the 2027 - 2028 internship year must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST on November 8, 2026
A selection committee, comprised of psychologists involved in internship training, will review applications. We seek applicants whose training goals align with the Sioux Falls VA internship. Competitive applicants will have strong clinical experience in intervention and assessment, as well as the personal characteristics necessary to thrive in our setting, including organizational skills, initiative, sound ethics, and effective communication skills.
The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System’s training program closely adheres to guidelines from the APA, VA, and APPIC. As per APPIC policies, offers to interns cannot be made before Match Day. The VA Health Care System is committed to ensuring equal employment opportunity, and the selection process is non-discriminatory.
Request a printable copy of this information or address application questions to:
Kari Leiting, PhD
Director of Training, Psychology
Sioux Falls VA Health Care System
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Phone:
Kari.Leiting@va.gov
Candidate Interviews
All personal interviews are conducted remotely via video to reduce application barriers. Interviews are individual and by invitation only. Candidates selected for an interview are scheduled to be notified by email between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2026. Emails are released to all invited applicants at the same time. We ask that applicants specify more than one interview day preference. Interview day appointments will be determined by the order in which emails are received. Once an interview day has been agreed upon, we will provide further information and details. We regard interviews as a two-way process - a chance for us to meet and learn more about the applicant and an opportunity for the applicant to meet us and get a better understanding of our program. Interview days are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. CST, options including Monday, December 7, 2026;
Tuesday, December 15, 2026; and Wednesday, January 6, 2027. Interview days involve sessions with the training directors, supervisors, and current interns, followed by formal interviews. Applicants will need to be available to interview on one of those days to be ranked.
Match Process
Our program follows APPIC match policies, using one number for all positions. Internship programs may choose to inform applicants whether they remain under consideration for admission before the February deadline, but may not disclose ranking information. Our internship site agrees to abide by the APPIC policy that no person at this training facility will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any intern applicant. Additional information regarding the match is available through the National Matching Services.
Background Checks & Health Requirements
All new VA Health Care System employees must undergo background checks. Due to the time delay between completing background checks and the start of the internship year, selected interns will be instructed to begin this process promptly. Match results and selection are contingent upon passing background checks. Interns are subject to random drug screening during their appointments, which includes THC and CBD regardless of need, prescription, or its legal status.
Please take a close look at trainee eligibility requirements found at the Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations, which includes links to the eligibility requirements to train at VA Facilities and VA being a drug free workplace.
Temporary Employment Status
Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided.
Benefits, administrative policies and procedures
Benefits
Interns appointed for 90 days or more and who participate in training a minimum of 130 hours per month meet the eligibility requirements for Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB), and Vision and Dental (FEDVIP). Interns can enroll in FEHB on their first day at VA and have 60 days to elect. After an election is submitted, benefits will start the first Sunday of the next pay period.
Leave
The intern accumulates 13 days (104 hours) of earned annual leave (AL) at the rate of four hours per pay period to be used at their discretion after it is earned. The intern should submit the electronic leave request prior to taking leave and as far in advance as possible, typically no less than 45 days out when it involves clinic time. Interns should plan to use all their AL before completion of the internship. The intern accrues 13 days (104 hours) of sick leave (SL) at a rate of four hours per pay period. If an intern is sick for more than three days, written documentation from a doctor stating that the intern was incapable of working due to illness may be requested. Unused sick leave can be credited to future federal government positions for a period of three years (including a VA post-doc). Interns are not eligible for other types of leave including FMLA and paid parental leave.
Interns must have enough leave stored to take said leave. For example, if an intern wishes to use a significant block of AL during the winter holiday season, or to interview for non-VA postdoctoral positions, then the intern should avoid using this type of leave early in the internship. Trainees who start their program in the middle of a pay period will not begin accruing leave for the remainder of the pay period. The intern will begin accruing leave and receiving benefits after they have worked one full pay period.
Interns are eligible for all 11 federal holidays (including New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas).
The intern is allotted five days (40 hours) of authorized absence (AA) per year if the intern demonstrates satisfactory progress towards training goals. AA may apply to professional meetings, lectures, workshops, conferences, seminars, dissertation defense, and VA job or VA postdoctoral position interviews. AA cannot be used for the purpose of working at home or school on the dissertation project, nor for non-VA jobs or non-VA postdoctoral interviews - in those cases AL should be used. Final approval for all AA must be obtained from the Director of Training, followed by the Outpatient Mental Health Service Line Program Manager, Mental Health Service Line Director and/or the quad.
Maintenance of record
The program must document and permanently maintain accurate records of the intern training experience, evaluations, and certificates of completion for evidence of the intern’s progress through the program as well as for future reference and credentialing purposes. The program must keep information and records of all formal complaints and grievances of which it is aware that have been submitted or filed since its last accreditation site visit.
The program securely stores interns’ files. Paper and/or electronic files include relevant onboarding documents, hours tracking, evaluations (self-assessment, mid- and final-year evaluations, exit evaluations, post-internship evaluations), certificates of completion, and licensure endorsements. Electronic files also contain relevant educational projects, case presentations, communication with the intern’s university, grievances, remediation plans and actions, APPI and interview process data, training plans, and graduated levels of responsibility forms. The program deletes all files after seven years or to last accreditation (whichever is longer) except certificates and evaluations (i.e., mid-year and final of the intern, intern of the program, and 1- & 3-year post graduation) are permanent.
Candidate application and interview day materials, select evaluation results, and current intern training plans are available to the psychology training team in a secured online VA system folder that is accessible to the training team during the applicable year. These are destroyed seven years after the activity is closed.
Intern files are also securely stored in the Health Professions Trainees (HPT) education folder along with the trainees Clinical Training Onboarding Case File, which include their application
for employment and other relevant onboarding documents, TQCVL, and trainee completion documentation. Current OAA policy is these are transferred to inactive off site storage when seven years old, and destroyed after 25 years, except for the TQCVL, which is destroyed after five years.
De-identified and identified intern data is recurrently provided to APPIC (e.g., degree types, school types, post-internship job category), APA (e.g., self-study), OAA (VA Office of Academic Affairs), and the HPT committee as part of annual updates.
Due process
The internship program follows due process guidelines to assure that decisions are fair and nondiscriminatory. All trainees have the right to due process in matters of problematic behavior and grievances. A due process document is distributed to interns during orientation and reviewed with the Training Director. It contains information regarding expected performance and conduct, the evaluation process, procedures for making decisions about problematic performance and conduct, remediation plans including time frames and consequences for failure to rectify problems, and procedures for appealing the program’s decisions or actions.
Privacy policy and self-disclosure
Privacy policy: We collect no personal information from you when you visit our website.
Self-Disclosure: We do not require interns to disclose personal information to their clinical supervisors except in cases where personal issues may be adversely affecting an intern's performance, and such information is necessary to address these difficulties.
Internship admissions, support, and initial placement data
Updated June 30, 2026
Training rotations overview
Five fundamental experiences structure the internship program:
- 2 Major rotations, six months each, about 2.25 days per week
- General outpatient mental health or General outpatient mental health telehealth focus
- Posttraumatic stress or posttraumatic stress telehealth focus
- Rehabilitation & extended care (REC) : Behavioral recovery outreach (BRO) team program and community living center (CLC) psychology
- 1-2 minor rotations, two six months each or one year-long, 1 day per week
- Addiction recovery
- Administration
- Group psychotherapy
- Military sexual trauma
- Primary care mental health
- Assessment, year-long, about 4 hours per week
- Meetings, about 3 hours per week
- Didactics, 2 hours per week
Major rotation opportunities
General outpatient mental health or general outpatient mental health telehealth focus
Possible supervisor(s) include:
Erin Murtha-Berg, PhD and Megan Benedict PsyD. Interns are expected to work with 1 or 2 supervisors throughout the duration of the rotation.
Duration:
6 months during the 1st or 2nd rotation.
Clinic description:
The outpatient mental health clinic provides services for a wide variety of diagnoses and presenting issues. Interns on this rotation typically gain experience in assessing, collaboratively developing a treatment plan, and providing individual and group evidence-based psychotherapies for depressive and anxiety disorders. There may be opportunities for assessing and treating Veterans experiencing insomnia and chronic pain. Referrals commonly come from two main sources, the Primary Care Mental Health (PCMHI) therapy team and Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) teams. Supervisors review these referrals to assign interns cases most appropriate for training. A typical course of psychotherapy on this rotation consists of 12-16 weekly sessions. A typical day for interns on this rotation may involve up to six patient contact hours (combination of intakes and individual and group therapy) with remaining hours spent in BHIP, supervision meetings, and administrative tasks. Interns typically complete one or more evidence-based psychotherapy protocols from start to finish by the conclusion of this rotation. Prior experience with evidence-based psychotherapies is not required.
Minimum responsibilities:
- Independently conduct biopsychosocial intakes and diagnostic interviews with individual therapy Veterans to be completed within three clinical hours.
- Collaboratively develop treatment plans with Veterans using objective, reasonable, and measurable goals.
- Make appropriate referrals to other disciplines as necessary.
- Conceptualize Veterans through the modality of treatment they are receiving and discuss evolving conceptualization weekly in supervision meetings, including conceptualization of the Veteran’s individual factors as they apply to the Veteran’s treatment.
- Independently engage in individual therapy with at least 8, and up to 12, Veterans per week in person or via telehealth. The minimum expectation for the regular rotation is one telehealth patient, while the expectation for the telehealth focused rotation is the majority of cases are telehealth.
- Provide evidence-based therapies including either:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).
- Enhance case formulation and treatment through readings to include the ACT for Depression and CBT for Depression therapy manuals.
- Measure treatment progress using measures such as the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7).
- Attend and actively participate in weekly mental health outpatient treatment team consultation meetings, monthly interdisciplinary meetings, and BHIP team meetings.
- Present individual therapy cases for feedback or coordination at BHIP meetings as appropriate.
- Complete their work and documentation according to timeline requirements and proactively communicate with their supervisor if issues arise.
Other opportunities may include:
Other opportunities may include:
- Complete additional comprehensive psychological assessment as needed for diagnostic clarification and treatment planning of individual therapy cases.
- Provide individual CBT-Insomnia, CBT-Chronic Pain, and Motivational Interviewing, as available.
- Observe and co-facilitate therapy sessions for other outpatient groups, as available.
- Participate in elements of program development.
- Facilitate individual or group therapy on an inpatient basis, as our inpatient psychiatric unit serves Veterans who are admitted for a number of mental health conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, dementia, and dual diagnosis issues.
Posttraumatic stress or posttraumatic stress telehealth focus
Possible supervisor(s) include:
Kari Leiting, PhD, and Desiree Poppens, PsyD. Interns are expected to work with 1 or 2 supervisors throughout the duration of the rotation.
Duration:
6 months during the 1st or 2nd rotation.
Clinic description:
The outpatient clinic provides services to Veterans within a specialized focus on Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and sub-threshold symptoms of PTSD that have resulted in clinically significant distress or functional impairment.
The clinic is not a formal PCT, thus services are provided to Veterans with various types of traumatic events (e.g., childhood, combat, military sexual trauma, accidents, injuries, etc.). Supervisors strive to send diverse referrals to interns as their training cases. Referrals typically come from two sources: Primary Care Mental Health (PCMHI) and Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Programs (BHIPs). Veterans often have complex histories and symptom presentations, which gives the intern the opportunity to refine differential diagnostic skills. There is an emphasis on increasing skills for assessing mental health symptoms and considering appropriate rule outs, with particular focus in assessing between PTSD and other trauma-related symptoms. Interns will gain experience with collaborative treatment planning that includes consideration of Veteran needs, readiness level, and stage of recovery. Interns do not have to have prior experience with trauma-focused EBPs. Initial training in these EBPs will be provided during orientation and will continue consistently across supervision.
Given the rurality of our VISN, interns will have the experience of conducting intakes and treatment both in-person and via telehealth. The minimum expectation for the regular rotation is one telehealth patient, while the expectation for the telehealth focused rotation is the majority of cases are telehealth. If having two supervisors, then the intern will work equivalently with both supervisors with approximately half of their therapy cases being assigned to each supervisor.
An average day on this rotation typically includes scheduled supervision with one of their supervisors and then 3-6 individual therapy slots that are used for intakes and providing EBPs for Veterans with PTSD and trauma-related symptoms. The intern has time built into their day for administration tasks (e.g., prepping for session, completing documentation).
Minimum responsibilities:
- Independently conduct an average of two unique intakes per month, gathering both historical and diagnostic information, to be completed within three clinical hours each.
- Independently complete diagnostic interviews for mental health conditions to reach most diagnoses and accurate rule outs.
- Independently conduct PTSD diagnostic interviews using Clinician Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5). The intern will write at least one CAPS-5 interview summary documenting symptoms met and not met within each diagnostic cluster with behavioral examples.
- Observe and then co-facilitate group therapy sessions for Emotion Regulation Group (modeled after Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills Training Group) including leading mindfulness exercises and homework review.
- Understand case conceptualization of current cases, including impact of biopsychosocial information and individual Veteran factors, and present these to their supervisors.
- Engage in collaborative treatment planning with Veterans by presenting and explaining treatment options and assisting in matching treatment to Veteran’s goals.
- Provide evidence based therapies with at least four, and up to 11, Veterans per week that include:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy and/or
- Prolonged Exposure.
- Utilize measurement-based care to track treatment outcomes (e.g., PTSD Checklist -PCL-5 and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 - PHQ-9).
- Attend and participate in weekly Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) team meetings.
- Complete their work and documentation according to timeline requirements and proactively communicate with their supervisor if issues arise.
Other opportunities may include:
- Complete additional comprehensive psychological assessment as needed for diagnostic clarification and treatment planning of individual therapy cases.
- In some circumstances where the intern is beyond the minimum levels of achievement and skills, the intern may provide additional evidence-based therapy, such as Exposure, Relaxation, and Rescripting Therapy; Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use using Prolonged Exposure; or others.
- Attend and complete training and consultation to be VA certified in CPT.
- Use other diagnostic and tracking measures throughout the course of training such as the Posttraumatic Cognitions Inventory (PTCI).
- Lead didactic instruction of new skills during Emotion Regulation Group.
- Gain experience in group therapy through observation and co-facilitation of a skills-oriented group for Veterans with trauma symptoms and often co-occurring conditions.
- Attend specialized webinar training opportunities on topics related to trauma and trauma treatments offered through National Center for PTSD, National MST Support Team, National CPT Training Program, and MIRECC.
- The intern may alter the number of appointments or the frequency of appointments as informed by progression towards treatment goals. Completion of the EBP may extend past the formal end of a first rotation and in this situation, there may be some overlap into the second half of the year. Alternatively, there may be some changes to appointment timeline.
Rehabilitation & extended care (REC): Behavioral recovery outreach (BRO) team program and Community living center (CLC) psychology
Possible supervisor(s) include:
Rachel McClure, PhD. Interns are expected to work with one supervisor during the duration of the rotation.
Duration:
6 months during the 1st or 2nd rotation.
Clinic description:
- The Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) Team program is an interdisciplinary team that helps manage chronic disruptive behaviors related to neurocognitive disorders for Veterans residing within the Community Living Center (CLC) and in the community. BRO Team demonstrates and facilitates behaviors interventions on CLC units, and provides consultation and collaboration with full-time caregiving staff at community-based organizations (assisted living facilities, memory care units, etc.).
- The CLC unit provides extended stay medical care, rehabilitation, transitional care, respite care, and palliative and hospice care to Veteran’s residing in the unit. CLC psychology provides mental health service and consultation to/for Veterans within the CLC units. CLC psychology offers evidence-based individual therapies, brief assessment, family education, treatment planning, and consultation with CLC providers and nursing staff.
Minimum responsibilities:
- Screen medical records for relevant biopsychosocial information.
- Participate in team meetings with the BRO psychologist, nurse, and social worker.
- Collaborate with the BRO psychologist and BRO interdisciplinary team.
- Observe and then implement consultation, treatment planning, and evidence-based behavioral intervention for Veteran’s exhibiting problems of distressed behavior due to dementia and serious mental illness.
- Conduct initial CLC/BRO consult visits for therapy and provide at least six short-term evidence-based interventions per week.
- Provide evidence-based treatments (e.g., behavioral, cognitive behavioral, acceptance and commitment approaches) to Veterans experiencing diverse psychological issues and concerns that may be comorbid with or result from a variety of medical illnesses and conditions, such as chronic and metabolic diseases, post-major surgical rehabilitations, and cognitive disorders.
- Conceptualize cases and symptom etiology and reach most diagnoses.
- Independently select and administer screeners and outcome measures.
- Develop understanding of common medical terminology.
- Complete appropriate notes and documentation.
- Attend weekly CLC interdisciplinary staff huddles.
Other opportunities may include:
- Independently consult, treatment plan (e.g., develop BRO / STAR-VA Behavior Plans), and model evidence-based behavioral intervention for Veteran’s exhibiting disruptive distressed behavior due to dementia and serious mental illness.
- Teach and consult for community partners, facility staff, and ongoing care transition services to provide education and stabilization in community placements to reduce risk of rehospitalization, reduce inappropriate use of psychotropic medication, reduce caregiver burden and distress, and to improve Veteran quality of life.
- Contribute to CLC huddles and interdisciplinary treatment team meetings,
- Provide behavioral recommendations to medical staff (VA staff and community caregiving partners).
- Participate in staff and hospital outreach and education (e.g., Alzheimer’s disease and dementia awareness campaign at Sioux Falls VA).
- Assist in providing staff didactics (e.g., STAR-VA) or lunch and learn lectures (e.g., Dementia Capable Care for caregivers).
- Give presentations at BRO Community of Practice meetings.
Minor rotation opportunities
Addiction recovery
Possible supervisor(s) include:
Kari Leiting, PhD and Erik Lohmann, PsyD. Interns are also expected to work with the Addiction Program Treatment Coordinator for the duration of the rotation.
Duration:
6 months during the 1st or 2nd rotation.
Contextual information:
The Addiction Recovery minor rotation provides interns with experience in the assessment and treatment of substance use disorders within an integrated, recovery-oriented care model. Interns may work with Veterans in various levels of care. Veterans served often present with co-occurring mental health concerns. Choice of groups will depend on group availability and intern skill, clinical interest, and major rotation schedule. This rotation is within the mental health service line.
Minimum responsibilities:
- Co-facilitate three outpatient groups – options involve a combination of outpatient aftercare and intensive outpatient program groups, with in-person and VVC options.
- Schedule one intake per week.
- Complete documentation of sessions.
Other opportunities may include:
- Lead one or more groups.
- Provide evidence-based therapies with Veterans that include CBT-SUD, narrative, and SMART therapies.
- Work with the RRTP (inpatient) discharges.
- Screen for group participation.
- Participate in team-based case conferences.
- Staff and hospital education and outreach of group availability.
- Complete treatment plans.
Administration
Possible supervisor(s) include:
Available staff depend on intern interests and availability. Possible experiences include:
- Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Coordinator
- Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR) program manager
- Mental Health Outpatient Psychology Supervisor
- Psychology Internship Training Director
Duration:
6 months typically during the 2nd rotation. This rotation is subject to approval by the Training Director based on intern performance during the first half of the internship training year and intern progress toward the minimum 500 direct client contact hours requirement.
Contextual information:
In addition to clinical work, psychologists can have responsibilities as program managers, as program developers, in personnel management, and as part of committees representing mental health. The intern will be paired with a supervisor in an administrative role of interest and will learn the responsibilities and tasks associated with this role.
Minimum responsibilities:
- Learn the responsibilities and tasks associated with the supervisor’s role.
- Take part in at least one committee experience.
- Review and write policies and procedures.
- Interpret policies.
- Shadow administrative or program management duties.
- Participate in a consistent clinical intervention (such as group therapy) that builds on the skills required for that administrative role.
Other opportunities may include:
- Staff or hospital outreach or education.
- Community outreach or education.
- Attend teleconference training series calls.
- Attend webinar series.
- Veteran outreach or education.
Group psychotherapy
Possible supervisor(s) include:
Dependent on the selected groups. Interns are expected to work with 1 to 2 supervisors during the duration of the rotation.
Duration:
6 months during the 1st or 2nd rotation, or yearlong.
Contextual information:
The choice of groups will depend on availability and intern skill, experience, clinical interest, and major rotation schedule.
Minimum responsibilities:
- Co-facilitate at least two outpatient groups - options may include General Coping Skills, Illness Management and Recovery, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, Seeking Safety, Social Skills Training, group for Military Sexual Trauma survivors, and others.
- Participate in the recruitment of group members.
- Complete documentation of group sessions.
Other opportunities may include:
- Co-facilitate or facilitate at least one inpatient group based on evidence-based therapy such as CBT, ACT, mindfulness, or other.
- Lead an outpatient group.
- Develop new group therapy programming.
- Staff and hospital education and outreach of group availability.
- Screen for group participation.
- Complete treatment plans.
- Participate in online trainings.
- Participate in consultation calls.
Military sexual trauma
Possible supervisor(s) include:
Desiree Poppens, PsyD. Interns are expected to work with one supervisor during the duration of the rotation.
Duration:
6 months during 2nd rotation, or yearlong.
Contextual information:
The Sioux Falls VA is committed to supporting survivors of military sexual trauma (MST) by offering a variety of services to address any MST-related mental and/or physical health needs. The clinical population is complex, with many Veterans presenting with comorbid disorders and multiple traumatic events.
VA uses the term “military sexual trauma,” or MST, to refer to sexual assault or threatening sexual harassment that occurs during military service. Anyone in the military can experience MST, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, sex, physical abilities or branch of service. MST can occur at any time or place during military service — while on or off duty and on or off base. The perpetrator or perpetrators may or may not be known to the survivor and may be fellow service members or civilians. MST is an experience, not a diagnosis. As with other types of traumas, people can react to MST in many ways. Although MST can be a life-changing experience, survivors are remarkably resilient. Some recover on their own. For many, however, the experience of MST continues to affect their mental and physical health, work, relationships or everyday life — sometimes years after the experience.
VA is committed to ensuring that MST survivors have access to the help they need to recover. The Veteran may still be eligible for MST-related care even if they are otherwise ineligible for other VA services. Every VA healthcare facility has an MST coordinator, a professional who specializes in connecting survivors with care and services that are right for them. This rotation would involve working directly with the MST coordinator to help complete the variety of administrative duties that come with this role.
Minimum responsibilities:
- Shadow administrative and program management duties (e.g., policy review).
- Be a part of MST program development.
- Assist with developing and executing the annual outreach and awareness campaign for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (April).
- Attend bimonthly teleconference training series webinars.
- Attend bimonthly VISN 3 MST coordinator calls.
- Attend bimonthly MST coordinator community calls.
- Provide education to clinical staff through presentations at various service line’s interdisciplinary meetings (e.g., mental health, primary care, rehab and extended care, specialty medicine, whole health).
- Provide education to administrative staff through presentations in preparation for the biannual Answer the Call Campaign.
Other opportunities may include:
- Veteran outreach or education.
- Assist in navigating eligibility determinations.
- Veteran clinical care such as co-facilitating group for MST survivors (as available).
- Check MST hotline voicemail and triage in conjunction with MST coordinator.
Primary care mental health (PCMHI)
Possible supervisor(s) include:
Kari Leiting, PhD. Interns are expected to work with one supervisor during the duration of the rotation.
Duration:
6 months during the 2nd rotation.
Contextual Information:
The intern will work alongside staff in the primary care clinic and are available for walk-ins, emergency consultation, and scheduled Veterans. Veterans are identified as needing psychological assistance by their primary care team and referred to PCMHI through warm hand-offs after finishing an appointment with their primary care team or scheduled consults. Common referral questions include psychosocial stress, suicide risk assessments, adjustment difficulties, grief, decrease in medical adherence, mood issues, substance misuse, sleep problems, pain management, and other stressor or lifestyle-related problems. Several comorbid conditions frequently are seen.
Interns will get experience with initial evaluations of mental health needs, facilitate referrals to appropriate services to address Veteran's current needs, and provide brief evidence-based therapy. Services are provided across several modalities including in-person, video telehealth, and telephone.
An average day on the PCMHI rotation would include scheduled supervision, 4-8 slots for scheduled 30-minute appointments (initial evaluations or follow-ups) and 1-2 hours when the intern would be available for warm hand-off referrals, and time for administrative tasks such as note writing or prepping for upcoming appointments.
Minimum responsibilities:
- Complete at least two, and up to six, mental health triages or initial evaluations per week.
- Learn to document and verbalize findings and recommendations succinctly to accommodate a high volume and frequency of patient encounters inherent in integrated primary care.
- Provide 10 or more episodes of brief (3-6 sessions), evidence-based intervention.
- Observe mental health crisis management and complete suicide risk assessment and safety planning.
- Become familiar with common medical terminology.
- Efficiently review medical records for information relevant to their clinical role.
- Utilize supervision or consultation as questions arise.
- Make appropriate referrals to specialty programs.
- Read articles published on PCMHI as assigned.
- Complete their work and documentation according to timeline requirements and proactively communicate with their supervisor if issues arise.
Other opportunities may include:
- Shadow other members of the interdisciplinary team (e.g., psychiatry, nursing).
- Collaborate with primary care psychiatry, social work, and nursing.
- Attend other PCMHI-related meetings (e.g., Opioid Safety Initiative meeting).
- Co-facilitate one or more psychoeducation groups.
- Participate in elements of program development.
- Participate in shared medical appointments.
- Attend PCMHI annual training (as available).
- Attend PCMHI VISN training to obtain initial PCMHI certification.
Year-long assessment requirement
Possible supervisor(s) include:
Dependent on major rotations and assessment clinics. Interns are expected to work with 1 to 2 supervisor for the duration of the experience.
Duration:
Yearlong.
Contextual information:
Assessment is a core function of a generalist psychologist and this experience emphasizes refinement and continued development of versatile assessment skills. In a hospital setting, psychologists often assist with clinical care teams by completing medical behavioral assessments and mental health assessments. This rotation aims to provide interns with experiences in multiple assessment domains, strengthen foundational competencies in clinical interviewing, behavioral observation, test administration, clinical reasoning, synthesization of information, and communication of findings.
Interns are asked to demonstrate proficiency in five areas of assessment over the course of their training year. These areas of competency include: (1) medical behavioral assessments (e.g., polytrauma evaluations); (2) cognitive screening (e.g., RBANS, SLUMS); (3) personality assessment (e.g., PAI, MCMI); (4) clinical interviewing/differential diagnosis (e.g., DIAMOND, CAPS-5); and (5) longitudinal indices of treatment outcome (e.g., self-report measures). These experiences will occur across rotations. Interns are encouraged to apply broad clinical knowledge in conceptualizing cases within a Veteran-centered, whole-person framework.
In the current training year, Polytrauma clinic days include supervision and appointments with time for writing later in the day. The additional assessments will be completed within the intern’s major rotations.
Minimum responsibilities:
- Gather historical and diagnostic information from medical charts and present these to their supervisor.
- Administer tests in accordance with standardized administration.
- Accurately score measures, with only minor or infrequent errors.
- Lead clinical interviews, developing increasing efficiency while demonstrating the ability to gather relevant history and build rapport.
- Use case conceptualization to help identify several diagnostic considerations.
- Complete their work and documentation according to timeline requirements and proactively communicate with their supervisor if issues arise.
- Complete regular medical behavioral assessments (e.g., polytrauma) as scheduled.
- Complete at least one assessment from each competency by end of internship year.
- Complete at least two comprehensive assessments. Both assessments much include at least three assessment competency domains (medical behavioral, cognitive screening, personality assessment, clinical interviewing/differential diagnosis, longitudinal indices of treatment outcomes).
- Write two full, comprehensive assessment report draft to include background sections, behavioral observations, test data, a preliminary summary section, and appropriate recommendations.
- Independently provide feedback from at least one competency area.
Other opportunities may include:
- Independently complete additional comprehensive assessments and write up the reports.
Didactics
At least 100 hours of scheduled learning will be offered through high-quality didactic seminars. Didactic topics cover the program’s aims and competencies. Topics typically include rural mental health, psychological treatment, ethics, legal issues, Veteran factors, trauma, EPPP preparation, behavioral health, suicide prevention, military culture, psychopharmacology, telehealth, psychological assessment, neuropsychology, substance use, case presentations, interdisciplinary programs, and supervision. Didactics are sequential, with early didactics being foundational.
The Sioux Falls psychology internship: tailored training, broad impact
Customizable training
We provide individualized training plans that ensure each intern receives foundational experiences while allowing them to tailor their training within the rotations to meet their professional goals.
Ongoing support
Interns receive robust supervision, with at least four hours per week of scheduled supervision and a 30-minute weekly lunch with the Training Director. Supervisors are readily available for consultation and urgent needs. Our interns exceed the 200-hour supervision minimum.
Mentorship
While there is a network of psychology staff that provides mentorship in different ways (e.g., review CVs for post-internship, help interns navigate a difficult situation), a formal mentor supports the intern in a non-evaluative, collegial environment, offering guidance on career goals, professional development, and navigating professional issues. After starting the internship, each intern is collaboratively matched with a mentor based on the intern’s goals and preferences.
Protected intern time
Each week, interns have 30 minutes to organize their own meetings for peer support, self-care, and project collaboration.
Private office space
Each intern has their own office, complete with a laptop, additional monitors, locked storage, testing space, sit-to-stand desk, and therapy and assessment resources.
Constructive Feedback
We emphasize transparency, clarity, and positive and constructive feedback throughout the internship. We highly value feedback from interns on their experiences for continuous program improvement.
Leadership and administrative experiences
Interns engage in interdisciplinary teams and process improvement activities, and lead journal groups and case presentations. A one-day-per-week administrative rotation provides further development in management and leadership skills.
Evolving supervision
Supervision adjusts throughout the year based on the intern’s acclimation to the program and development. Early in the internship, supervisors provide hands-on guidance, gradually transitioning to a more consultative role as interns function more autonomously.
Assessment training
Interns gain experience in a wide variety of assessments, including comprehensive intakes, medical behavioral assessments, psychological evaluation, personality assessments, cognitive screening, and risk assessment. By the end of the internship, interns demonstrate strong foundations in assessment principles.
Enhancing Veteran-centered care
Interns engage in protected time for scholarly inquiry throughout the year and will complete a clinical inquiry mini-project resulting in tangible contributions to reducing disparities in Veteran care. Interns will strengthen skills in clinical action planning, interdisciplinary communication, and presenting their findings and clinical reflections.
Cognitive processing therapy (CPT) Pre-certification
Interns have the option to pursue Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) certification for PTSD, benefiting from guidance by a Regional Trainer on staff. This ensures interns complete the necessary training and case consultation required for CPT provider status. Interns essentially “bank” the training and upon becoming licensed VA psychologists will have CPT Provider status.
Telehealth focus
Interns can customize their outpatient and posttraumatic stress major rotations to provide more telehealth services, meeting more needs of Veterans in rural areas or those facing barriers to in-person care. Across the internship, interns will build competencies in delivering high-quality care across different settings.
Training model, philosophy, and evaluation
SFVAHCS Mission Statement: To honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
SFVAHCS Mental Health Service Line Mission Statement: To help improve the health and well-being of Veterans and their families through use of best evidence practice health care, in a timely manner.
SFVAHCS Psychology Internship Mission Statement: To prepare interns for independent practice as clinical psychologists by providing a range of supervised experience in psychological principles, including psychotherapy and psychological assessment, promoting a deep commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based care tailored to each Veteran’s needs and background.
Philosophy Statement: Our training program provides competency-based training experiences to provide exceptional health care through the use of best-evidence practices in a timely manner to improve the health and well-being of our Veterans. We are committed to providing a generalist training. We provide a broad range of high-quality learning opportunities and supervision, with a strong emphasis in rural health care, in a supportive and professional environment. We view the internship training program as a service to the psychology profession. It is the aim of the internship to assist the intern in completing the final formal training required on their way to becoming an independent practitioner by meeting the specific goals and objectives set forth by the internship program.
Program aims, competencies, and requirements for completion
Training will consist of a competency-based education, developing specific skills over the course of the internship year. Per APA Guidelines and Principles, the primary training method for the intern will be experiential in that the intern will provide services through direct contact with Veterans. Interns achieve a minimum of 500 direct contact hours with Veterans. There will be a wide range of quality professional training with education that is broad in focus, so the skills learned will be generalizable to other populations, including those outside of VA. These competencies are enhanced by supervision and didactics.
Our program aims to prepare interns for entry to postdoctoral positions as independent psychologists, and to carry on the goals, ethics, and ideals of the profession as they enter the field of professional psychology. Consistent with our overall aim, it is expected that upon completion of the program, all interns will meet 100% of the skills comprising the following nine competencies, expressed through the following elements:
Competency: Demonstrate competency in the knowledge of and ability to consistently provide accurate Diagnostic Skills, Assessment and Case Conceptualization.
Elements
- Establishes rapport with the patient.
- Diagnostic interviewing skills.
- Differential diagnostic skills and knowledge of the most recent version of the DSM/ICD.
- Completes interview within a reasonable time frame.
- Appropriate administration of assessment tools.
- Appropriate scoring of assessment tools.
- Appropriate interpretation of assessment tools.
- Reliably evaluates risk for suicide/harm concerns and potential for violence and documents evaluation.
- Completes suicide/homicide risk assessments and safety plans as appropriate.
- Writes a comprehensive, yet concise, report which clearly addresses the referral question.
- Report includes all necessary biopsychosocial information as well as collateral information.
- Report includes accurate/defensible conclusions/conceptualization which incorporates theory and case material.
- Report includes useful recommendations that are clear and concrete.
- Provides meaningful, understandable and useful communication of results (e.g., client, family members, other professionals).
- Understands effects of medical conditions and medications on psychological functioning.
- Manages expected workload pertaining to assessment.
Competency: Demonstrate competency in the knowledge of and ability to consistently and appropriately apply empirically supported Clinical Skills while providing individual and group Psychotherapy/Counseling.
Elements
- Completes required patient records promptly and accurately.
- Discusses issues of confidentiality and informed consent with the patient.
- Recognizes and responds appropriately to patient crisis, facilitating the patient’s exploration and expression of affectively difficult issues during crisis.
- Demonstrates appropriate clinical judgment regarding intervention during patient crisis.
- Collaboratively establishes therapy goals and develops a treatment plan.
- Formulates a useful case conceptualization from a theoretical perspective to guide treatment.
- Establishes and maintains an effective therapeutic alliance.
- Applies therapeutic techniques in an effective and flexible manner.
- Independently delivers Evidence Based Therapies.
- Demonstrates awareness of personal issues that could interfere with therapy.
- Maintains professional boundaries.
- Plans for termination and manages termination in a healthy manner.
- Coordinates care with other providers.
- Monitors and documents patient progress during therapy and toward goals and adjusts therapy approach as needed.
- Manages expected workload pertaining to intervention.
- Demonstrates appropriate clinical judgment regarding supervision and consultation during patient crisis.
Competency: Demonstrate competency in the knowledge of, ability to collaborate in and appropriate provision in direct or simulated practice of Supervision.
Elements
- Collaborates effectively with other providers or in interdisciplinary settings.
- Appreciates and integrates perspectives from theory, scientific literature, and other professions in supervision with supervisor.
- Develops expected knowledge regarding supervision.
- Able to establish and maintain an effective supervisory relationship.
- Provides appropriate feedback/guidance to relevant parties such as supervisees.
- Deals with boundary issues and the power differential in supervisory relationship as needed.
- Integrates awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural diversity in providing supervision.
Competency: Demonstrate competency in the knowledge of and ability to consistently provide appropriate type and level of information when providing Consultation and Interprofessional/ Interdisciplinary Skills.
Elements
- Conducts consultations with skill and knowledge.
- Prepares clear and useful feedback and recommendations to all appropriate parties.
- Appreciates and integrates perspectives of other professionals to maintain a climate of mutual respect.
- Integrates knowledge of one’s own role and those of other professions to appropriately assess and address/coordinate the health care needs of the Veterans and populations served.
- Performs effectively in different team roles to plan and deliver patient-/population-centered care that is safe, timely, efficient, and effective.
- Develops expected knowledge regarding program evaluation and development.
Competency: Demonstrate competency in the knowledge of and ability to consistently apply Scholarly Inquiry.
Elements
- Seeks out professional writings regarding assessment experiences.
- Seeks out professional writings regarding treatment cases.
- Awareness and use of current literature, research and theory in interventions/assessments.
- Independently compares EBP approaches with other theoretical perspectives and interventions in case conceptualization and treatment planning.
- Uses findings from outcome evaluation to alter intervention strategies as indicated.
- Demonstrates independent, critical thinking in scholarly endeavors.
Competency: Demonstrate competency in the knowledge of and ability to consistently demonstrate appropriate behavior in compliance with APA Ethical Principles, Professional Standards, and Legal Issues.
Elements
- Demonstrates knowledge of issues related to confidentiality and informed consent.
- Demonstrates awareness of APA ethical guidelines and ethical issues that arise in professional activities and applies ethical decision-making processes to resolve them.
- Demonstrates ability to think critically about ethical and legal issues.
- Behaves in a manner that is consistent with ethical guidelines.
- Adheres to ethical guidelines in assessment.
- Adheres to ethical guidelines in treatment.
- Adheres to ethical guidelines relevant to consultation and supervision.
- Adheres to ethical guidelines relevant to scholarly inquiry.
Competency: Demonstrate competency in the knowledge of and ability to consistently demonstrate sensitivity and awareness regarding Cultural and other forms of Diversity.
Elements
- Demonstrates awareness of numerous aspects of individual diversity, and how their own personal/cultural history, attitude, and biases may affect how they understand and interact with people different from themselves.
- Adapts professional behavior in a manner that is sensitive and appropriate to the needs of diverse others.
- Sensitive to issues of diversity in assessment.
- Sensitive to issues of diversity in case conceptualization.
- Sensitive to issues of diversity in treatment.
- Sensitive to issues of diversity relevant to consultation and supervision.
- Sensitive to issues of diversity relevant to scholarly inquiry.
Competency: Demonstrate competency in the ability to consistently and appropriately convey Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors.
Elements
- Reliably manages expected workload.
- Responds appropriately to supervisory feedback.
- Manages conflicting environmental and supervisory demands appropriately.
- Well prepared for supervisory meetings and effectively presents clinical material in supervision.
- Recognizes how personal characteristics and biases impact therapy/assessment work and seeks supervision/consultation when needed.
- Awareness of own competence and limitations as a clinician.
- Awareness of continuing developmental professional goals.
- Possesses an appropriate level of confidence in clinical abilities and has a sense of self as a “Psychologist.”
- Can appropriately express professional needs to supervisors.
- Interacts professionally and respectfully with other staff, appropriately managing boundaries.
- Demonstrates accountability, responsibility, and dependability.
- Shows initiative.
- Exercises good judgment as a professional.
- Concern for the welfare of others and their general well-being is evident in all professional contexts.
Competency: Demonstrate competency in effective communication skills and the ability to form and maintain successful professional relationships involving Communication and Interpersonal Skills.
Elements
- Interacts effectively with psychology staff and program leadership.
- Oral communication is clear and reflects a thorough grasp of professional language and concepts.
- Uses appropriate professional language when communicating with other health care providers.
- Nonverbal communication is professional/appropriate.
- Written communication is clear and reflects a thorough grasp of professional language and concepts.
- Forms and maintains respectful and productive relationships with clients.
- Forms and maintains respectful and productive relationships with peers, colleagues, and supervisors.
- Understands diverse views in complicated interactions.
- Manages difficult interpersonal challenges and conflictual relationships when needed.
Competency elements are operationalized and are a measurable reflection of the program’s stated aims and competencies. These ratings will be used to show the intern has achieved the expected minimum levels of achievement, has successfully completed the internship requirements, and has demonstrated the ability to move on to entry-level practice in the field of professional psychology. The means for assessing these competencies will be varied and include direct observation, formal and informal case presentations, review of written work, discussion of clinical interaction, individual and group supervision, and input from other interdisciplinary staff.
Assessment of competencies will occur throughout the internship year. Informal feedback will be given on a regular basis during supervision. Formal evaluation of competencies is completed midway through, and near the end of, internship, with the intern’s current supervisors and Training Director providing feedback to the intern. At the end of the year, the Training Director will consolidate and summarize the intern's training history and competency ratings that will be used as part of the data for the year-end reports for the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). Evaluation of the program by the intern also will be gathered for didactic seminars, supervisors, and the program itself. Further follow-up evaluations will be attempted at one and three years, which will assess the degree to which the program met its aims and objectives and if and when the intern became licensed, obtained work on a part-time or full-time basis, and if the work was in their chosen field. Information from evaluations will be used to further improve and change the program as needed.
Orientation
The orientation period is important for welcoming and orienting the intern to the internship program. Orientation includes (but is not limited to) the following:
- Complete personnel processing.
- Learn about hospital-wide policies and procedures.
- Receive office assignments, parking tags, ID badges, and other related materials.
- Tour the medical center.
- Review administrative guidelines of the Mental Health Service Line and the Psychology Internship Training Program.
- Meet with psychologists.
- Complete baseline evaluation and assessment of skills.
- Develop individual training plans for selected rotations.
- Research and discussion.
- Complete telehealth training.
- Compete training in the computerized medical record.
- Complete training to conduct biopsychosocial intakes.
- Complete foundational didactics covering suicide prevention, interpersonal violence, foundational evidence-based therapies, trauma assessment, and military culture.
- Shadow therapy sessions.
- Direct observation of interns.
Training Team
Cassie Hudson, Ph.D.
University of North Carolina-Charlotte, 2014
Staff Psychologist, Outpatient Mental Health
Dr. Hudson completed her internship in the Health Psychology track at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, MI (2014) and her postdoctoral residency in Clinical Psychology at the Salisbury VA Health Care System in Salisbury, NC (2016). She is a remote staff psychologist in the MH Outpatient Program/BHIP, primarily serving CBOC Veterans. Her primary professional interests include Patient-Centered Care; Posttraumatic Growth (PTG); Recovery; Holistic Health; Trauma; Health Psychology; Interdisciplinary Teams; Training, Education & Supervision; Advocacy; Program/Systems Evaluation and Improvement; and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Dr. Hudson is systems-minded by nature and previously enjoyed coordinating and/or collaborating programs focusing on: Peer Support; Employee Health; Organizational Health; and Ethics. She remains passionate about education and training and has served as a member of Training Committees since becoming a staff member in 2016. Dr. Hudson is a proud: mom of humans and animals; native Upstate New Yorker; Charlotte, NC transplant; and Carolina Panthers fan.
Kari Leiting, Ph.D.
University of New Mexico, 2016
Assistant Director, Psychology Internship Training
Staff Psychologist, Posttraumatic Stress Clinic
Cognitive Processing Therapy Regional Trainer
Dr. Leiting received her doctoral degree from the University of New Mexico in 2016 after completing her doctoral internship at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. Trauma has been a passion since early graduate school, and she sought clinical and research opportunities to expand training with populations who have experienced trauma including sexual assault on college campuses and Veterans who have experienced combat and non-combat related trauma. She joined the Sioux Falls VA in 2016. She is currently a staff psychologist in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic at the Sioux Falls VA and is a PTSD specialist with most of her caseload being providing evidence-based treatments for PTSD. She is the Internship Assistant Training Director and facilitates the internship Veteran-Centered Care workgroup. She loves training and providing supervision to interns on the PTSD rotation. She is formally trained in Cognitive Processing Therapy (Dr. Leiting is a CPT Regional Trainer), Prolonged Exposure, Motivational Interviewing, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for anxiety, Mindfulness Based Relapse Prevention, and Seeking Safety. She is a clinical member of the Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) team. Dr. Leiting enjoys spending her free time working on jigsaw puzzles, reading, and attempting to keep plants alive.
Erik Lohmann, Psy.D.
Regent University, 2016
Outpatient Psychology Program Manager
Staff Psychologist
Dr. Lohmann interned at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System and returned to the mental health service line after three years of group private practice. He served as a staff psychologist providing outpatient psychotherapy for couples and individuals (CBT, ACT, IPT, IBCT, and CPT). In 2022, he transitioned into the program coordinator role for the Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICHMR) / Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM) program, where he provided psychotherapy and case management in the community with Veterans with Serious Mental Illness. Currently, he is the outpatient psychology program manager and is serving on two committees for the Workplace Violence Prevention Program (WVPP). He has been part of the Psychology Internship Training Committee since 2019 and has provided supervision for psychotherapy of couples and individuals. His special interests include forensic assessments and moral injury. When not working, Dr. Lohmann spends time riding or running on the local bike trail, enjoying time with his spouse or friends, and chasing his two children and furry canine.
Rachel McClure, Ph.D.
Loma Linda University, 2022
Staff Psychologist, Rehabilitation & Extended Care (REC; BRO & CLC)
Dr. McClure earned her doctoral degree from Loma Linda University after completing her clinical internship at the Sioux Falls VA. She manages two caseloads, one within the Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) Team program and the other within the Community Living Center (CLC). As the BRO Team psychologist, she focuses on treating and managing neurocognitive disorder related disruptive behaviors of inpatient and community dwelling Veterans through direct intervention and caregiver consultation and education. As the CLC psychologist, she provides evidence-based treatments to inpatient Veterans receiving medical care, rehabilitation, transitional care, respite care, and palliative and hospice cares. She also provides education for Veterans’ support systems, and treatment planning and consultation with interdisciplinary care teams. She is a member of the Sioux Falls VA and VISN 3 Dementia Committees, Guardianship Group, Geropsychology Committee, BRO Community of Practice, and Psychology Internship Training Committee. She enjoys writing music, singing, reading, volunteering with local organizations, and spending time with her family and snuggly rescue Pitbull, Daisy.
Erin Murtha-Berg, Ph.D.
University of North Dakota, 2017
Coordinator, Evidence-Based Psychotherapy (EBP)
Staff Psychologist, Outpatient Mental Health
Dr. Murtha-Berg interned at the Fargo VA Health Care System prior to earning her doctoral degree from the University of North Dakota. She is currently a staff psychologist in the outpatient mental health clinic and serves as our facility’s Evidence-Based Psychotherapy (EBP) coordinator and Measurement Based Care (MBC) champion. She is passionate about providing psychotherapies that are supported by research to help Veterans make meaningful change in their lives and in finding ways to measure treatment progress. In her role as EBP coordinator and MBC champion, she engages in administrative tasks that support implementation of EBPs and MBC for mental health and behavioral conditions at our facility. Clinically, her interests are generalist in nature and include treatments for depression, anxiety, and trauma. She provides a variety of EBPs including, but not limited to, ACT for depression and anxiety, CBT, CPT, and MI. She is also a clinical member of the Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) team. Dr. Murtha-Berg is active in internship training, serving on the Psychology Internship Training Committee and supervising the General Mental Health rotation. She enjoys sampling local restaurants and coffee shops, reading non-fiction, and spending time with her family, including a corgi.
Desiree Poppens, Psy.D.
California Lutheran University, 2017
Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
Staff Psychologist, Outpatient Mental Health and Polytrauma
Dr. Poppens is a staff psychologist and the Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator for the Sioux Falls VA. She works within the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic and the Polytrauma Clinic. Dr. Poppens graduated from California Lutheran University in 2017 and completed her internship at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System. Most of her clinical caseload focuses on treating PTSD by providing evidence-based treatments, including Cognitive Processing Therapy and Prolonged Exposure. The basis of her interest in exposure treatments stems from early training experiences in Exposure and Response Prevention, which she continues to provide to Veterans diagnosed with OCD. Dr. Poppens primarily works from a cognitive-behavioral approach and commonly provides treatment to Veterans who struggle with depressive and anxiety disorders. In addition, she has been trained in Dialectical Behavioral Therapy and currently facilitates the Emotion Regulation Group, strongly modeled after DBT Skills Training. She is a member of the Polytrauma Interdisciplinary Team, providing assessment and treatment recommendations for those with polytrauma injuries. As the MST Coordinator, she is the main point of contact for both Veterans and staff who have questions about MST, and she helps provide ongoing MST education to staff. She is passionate about providing supervision and training experiences to interns on the PTSD, Group Psychotherapy, and MST rotations. She serves on the Psychology Internship Training Committee and the Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Committee (BHIP). As a transplant from California, in her free time she greatly enjoys being active and outdoors as much as possible, including going on hikes, boating, swimming, or exercising.
Edwin Yerka, Ph.D.
California School of Professional Psychology, San Diego, 1999
Staff Psychologist, Spirit Lake CBOC
Dr. Yerka completed his APA accredited internship training at Pacific Clinics in Santa Fe Springs, California. He is a staff psychologist at the Spirit Lake CBOC with 100% of time doing telehealth. His primary clinical and research interests include Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and other mindfulness-based psychotherapies, CBT, anxiety, depressive disorder, addictive behaviors, Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, couple’s therapy, behavioral health integration, telehealth psychology, and forensics. He has VA certifications in Cognitive Behavior Conjoint Therapy for PTSD (CBCT-PTSD) and Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Chronic Pain (CBT-CP). He conducts psychological evaluations for new hire and annual VA Police officers. His forensic work outside VA includes evaluating claimants applying to social security disability, civil commitment examinations, competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility. He serves on the Psychology Internship Training Committee. In his free time, Dr. Yerka enjoys being active with golfing, racquetball, traveling, camping, and volunteering in his community.
Sponsored by Veterans Health Administration: Office of Academic Affiliations and Mental Health Services