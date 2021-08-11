The VA Sioux Falls health care Psychology Training Program offers internships to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum of 250 direct intervention hours and 50 direct assessment hours of supervised graduate level pre-internship practicum experience. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their director of training.

NOTE: VA Sioux Falls health care psychology training program will closely adhere to guidelines put forth by the APA, VA and the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). As required under APPIC policies, offers to interns may not be made before Match Day. Further, the VA Sioux Falls health care is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The selection of interns is made without discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, politics, marital status, physical handicap, or age. We are committed to providing a supportive and professional environment that values and promotes diversity.

All new VA Healthcare System employees are subject to background checks including fingerprinting. Interns are included in the random selection for drug screening during their appointment. Because of the significant time delay between completion of criminal background checks and the start of the internship year, interns will be instructed to begin the procedure for completing this background check shortly after selection.

VA guidelines direct if the intern applicant is male, he must have registered with the Selective Service System by age 26.

VA policy requires internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology.

There must be a current Academic Affiliation Agreement on file with the VHA Office of Academic Affiliations.

The intern’s university Educational Official is required to complete a Trainee Qualifications and Credentials Verification Letter.

Additional applications include on-boarding forms.

Only 52-week full-time internships are available. See the VA Psychology webpage for more details about eligibility requirements.

APPIC Match Numbers

General Internship: 220611

Applications Due:

VA Sioux Falls health care Doctoral Internship in Psychology Training Brochure

Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data

Sponsored by Veterans Health Administration: Office of Academic Affiliations and Mental Health Services