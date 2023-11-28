RN Transition to Practice Program (RNTTP)
New graduate nurses, nurses with less than 1 year of experience, ADN, and/or BSN nurses eligible to apply.
RN Transition to Practice Residency Program (RNTTP) is a comprehensive developmental training program designed to assist the post-graduate nurse or nurse with less than one year of experience in the transition from entry level, advanced beginner nurse to competent professional RN. The program consists of a 12-month standardized curriculum focused on refinement of graduate nurse clinical competencies, and development of professional nursing roles and leadership characteristics. The participant has the opportunity to perform the role, duties, patient care activities and procedures that are carried out by RNs.
Program expected outcomes
- Demonstrate commitment to life-long nursing practice as measured through a structured transition experience from new graduate to professional nurse.
- Develop knowledge, skills, and abilities that foster continuous learning, critical thinking, and personal accountability.
- Continue employment with SFVAHCS, transitioning from trainee to employed nurse.
- Provide clinical leadership at the point of Veteran care.
Program at a glance
- Monthly didactic classes
- Clinical rotations
- Assigned a qualified preceptor and mentor
- Simulation classes
Eligibility
- Be a U. S. citizen and meet physical examination standards
- Complete the application process
- Pass background check/ physical exam requirements
- Attended nursing school that is ACEN or CCNE accredited
For more information contact:
Michelle Hamm MSN, RN
Nurse Trainee Program Director
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone: 605-336-3230 ext. 5233
Email: Michelle.Hamm@va.gov