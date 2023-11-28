RN Transition to Practice Program (RNTTP)

RN Transition to Practice Residency Program (RNTTP) is a comprehensive developmental training program designed to assist the post-graduate nurse or nurse with less than one year of experience in the transition from entry level, advanced beginner nurse to competent professional RN. The program consists of a 12-month standardized curriculum focused on refinement of graduate nurse clinical competencies, and development of professional nursing roles and leadership characteristics. The participant has the opportunity to perform the role, duties, patient care activities and procedures that are carried out by RNs.