VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)
VA-STEP is a program for aspiring nurses seeking fulfilling careers improving the lives of those who've served our nation. But ultimately, you’ll feel the unmatched fulfillment that comes with improving the lives of people who’ve proudly served our nation.
VA-STEP Program links
-
About VA-STEP
-
VA-STEP Nursing
Pursue a future as a nurse at VA through the VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)
For more information about VA-STEP for nursing contact:
Michelle Hamm MSN, RN
Nurse Trainee Program Director
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone: 605-336-3230 ext. 5233
Email: Michelle.Hamm@va.gov