Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Apply for a job at the VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 23 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to join one of Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a physician or nursing professional interested in working for the VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System, contact our physician recruiter at 605-336-3230, ext. 7710, our nursing recruiter at 701-239-3700, ext. 3687, or our Human Resources office at 605-333-6852.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Explore VA careers
Contact us
Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial HospitaL
Human Resources
2501 W. 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Map of Royal C. Johnson campus
Phone: 605-333-6852
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Download 10-2850 - Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors
- Download 10-2850A - Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse
- Download 10-2850C - Application for Associated Health Occupations
- Download 10-2850D - Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Download OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment form
- Download SF 15 - Application for 10-point Veterans Preference