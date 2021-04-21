Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

VISN 23 is hiring

Now is an exciting time to join one of Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a physician or nursing professional interested in working for the VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System, contact our physician recruiter at 605-336-3230, ext. 7710, our nursing recruiter at 701-239-3700, ext. 3687, or our Human Resources office at 605-333-6852.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.

Explore VA careers

Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.

Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area.

Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial HospitaL

Human Resources

2501 W. 22nd Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Map of Royal C. Johnson campus

Phone: 605-333-6852

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT