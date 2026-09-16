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Volunteer or donate

VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.

Become a volunteer

Volunteers provide many essential functions throughout the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers to help improve our Veterans’ experience. Volunteers can perform many services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.

Requirements

  • Commit to volunteering a minimum of 6 months and 50 hours.
  • Pass a fingerprint/background investigation.
  • Obtain a flu shot. If unable to obtain a flu shot, a mask is to be worn during flu season. Flu shots are provided free of charge to volunteers.
  • Blood draw to screen for exposure to tuberculosis. 

Opportunities

Volunteer opportunities within the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System

  • Front desk/greeter
  • Wheel chair attendant
  • Escort
  • Pharmacy
  • Red Coat
  • Special events for Veterans
  • Drivers

If you don't see an opportunity that suits you, contact us to discuss your interests.

 

Student Volunteers

Student volunteers are an important part of the VA medical centers’ treatment team. They will receive valuable experience and training which will benefit them in applying for college and jobs. Student volunteers are liaisons with their communities and provide a valuable element of caring for Veterans. The VA Voluntary Service program offers students aged 16 years and older excellent opportunities for:

  • Exploring health care career options.
  • Gaining experience in a health care environment.
  • Learning new skills; making new friends.

Contact Us

Mail:

VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System

Voluntary Service (135)

2501 West 22nd ST

Sioux Falls, SD 57105-1350

Phone: 605-336-3230, ext. 6806

E-mail: VHASUXVoluntary@va.gov

VA Voluntary Service (VAVS) accepts in-kind items and monetary donations to provide comfort and leisure activities for our Veterans. These donations support outpatient, inpatient, and residential programs, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, Vet Centers and various service departments. VAVS strives to provide safe, clean, and new contributions to our Veterans which means we will decline items that do not meet quality criteria. Our needs list changes frequently, so please contact Voluntary Service staff to discuss donations ideas. Due to infection control, we cannot accept used items of any kind. Please assist us in assuring your contributions are used 100% to support the needs of the Veterans by sending all donations through the Voluntary Service office for distribution. Your contributions to VA are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law, and you will receive a donation acknowledgment for your records.

Monetary Donations

Monetary Donations are used for  the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients, including:

  • Transportation services for Veterans.
  • Recreational activities for Veterans.
  • Newspapers for hospitalized Veterans.

Non-cash contributions

Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients stay more enjoyable.

Item which are accepted include:

  • Prepaid cellphones and phone cards.
  • Generic gift cards.

Needed items

Dear Donor,

Thank you for supporting our Veterans! Please make sure all donations include your full name, organization name (if applicable), mailing address, and contact phone number. Due to limited storage space and the current COVID 19 pandemic, we cannot accept any clothing, other than what is listed or personal item donations (to include museum items.). If you or your organization would like to make a clothing or personal donation, a monetary donation to the personal care item fund (3100) will be used to directly purchase those items We request that donors only donate items on this list or check with Voluntary Services for approval prior to donation. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

ITEMS ACCEPTED FOR DONATION – GENERAL ITEMS

  • Bottled water (for Women Veteran’s Clinic)
  • 4 Pack toilet paper (Homeless Veterans Program)
  • Personal hygiene Items (Shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, razors, and shaving cream)
  • Rolls of quarters (for Veterans to play Bingo on CLC’s) * - no checks please
  • Straight Talk 30-day unlimited phone plan card (Homeless Veterans Program)
  • Trac Phone 30-day plan phone card (Homeless Veterans Program)
  • Men’s briefs (size medium) • Men’s boxers (sizes medium, large, and extra-large) • Sweatpants (sizes medium, large, xl, and xxxl)
  • Sweatshirts (sizes small, medium, large, xl, xxl, xxxl)
  • Assorted gift cards
    • General VISA gift card
    • Area restaurant gift cards
    • Lowes/Home depot, Barnes and Nobles, Walmart, Amazon etcetera

ITEMS FOR ADAPTIVE SPORTS & RECREATIONAL THERAPY

PLEASE CONTACT VOLUNTARY SERVICES PRIOR TO PURCHASING ANY ITEM

  • Lightweight 8lb bowling ball, men’s ring size 10-12
  • Bowling ball bag
  • Bike pump
  • Various items for adaptive cycle program
  • Bike Helmet
  • Portable shuffleboard court
  • Wooden cribbage pegs
  • Cycling tool set
  • Speaker sound system
  • Luggage Tags

Monetary Donations for Ongoing Needs

Fiscal donations can be hand delivered to the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital, Building 1, 3rd floor,  room 319, or mailed to:

VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System

Voluntary Service (135)

2501 West 22nd ST

Sioux Falls, SD 57105-1350

Please make checks payable to the "Sioux Falls VA" and indicate what the funds should be used for in the memo line.  Reference the table below for the General Post Fund (GPF) categories.  For a full list of GPFs, please contact Voluntary Service.

CATEGORY/TITLEGENERAL POST FUND (GPF)DESCRIPTIONChapel Fund3040Purchase of Bibles, care notes, study materials, worship bulletins, or other chapel program needsCoffee Fund3050Coffee and coffee supplies for Veteran use.Emergent Need Fund3060Veteran Emergent Needs.Patient Holidays3070Provide items to help patients celebrate the holidays and special events/projects.Patient Newspaper3080Newspapers provided to the patient wards and waiting rooms.Recreation Fund3110Supports Veteran activities and outings, including Adaptive Sports.Transportation Fund3160Used to purchase bus tickets, charter buses for Veteran events, gas vouchers, etc..Unrestricted by Purpose3170Items for Veteran use or benefit that do not fall into another fund control category.TCU (Community Living Center) Fund3172Purchase items for or to benefit CLC Veterans.Women Veterans Program3180Women Veteran needs and support the Women’s Veterans Conference.Sioux Falls Vet Center Fund3200Support outreach, coffee, gas vouchers, etc.Sioux City Vet Center3210Support outreach, coffee, gas vouchers, etc.Earmarked Funds (Specify which category to donate to)3171Artwork/Palliative Program Caregiver Support Program -Please call for entire list of Earmarked fund categories.

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