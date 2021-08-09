Volunteer or donate

Donate

VA Voluntary Service (VAVS) accepts in-kind items and monetary donations to provide comfort and leisure activities for our Veterans. These donations support outpatient, inpatient, and residential programs, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, Vet Centers and various service departments. VAVS strives to provide safe, clean, and new contributions to our Veterans which means we will decline items that do not meet quality criteria. Our needs list changes frequently, so please contact Voluntary Service staff to discuss donations ideas. Due to infection control, we cannot accept used items of any kind. Please assist us in assuring your contributions are used 100% to support the needs of the Veterans by sending all donations through the Voluntary Service office for distribution. Your contributions to VA are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law, and you will receive a donation acknowledgment for your records.

Monetary Donations

Monetary Donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients, including:

Transportation services for Veterans.

Recreational activities for Veterans.

Newspapers for hospitalized Veterans.

Non-monetary contributions

Non-monetary contributions are used to make our patients stay more enjoyable.

Item which are accepted include: