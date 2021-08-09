Volunteer or donate
VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Volunteers provide many essential functions throughout the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers to help improve our Veterans’ experience. Volunteers can perform many services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.
- Commit to volunteering a minimum of 6 months and 50 hours.
- Pass a fingerprint/background investigation.
- Obtain a flu shot. If unable to obtain a flu shot, a mask is to be worn during flu season. Flu shots are provided free of charge to volunteers.
- Blood draw to screen for exposure to tuberculosis.
- To view open volunteer opportunities within the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System click HERE.
Student Volunteers
Student volunteers are an important part of the VA medical centers’ treatment team.They will receive valuable experience and training which will benefit them in applying for college and jobs. Student volunteers are liaisons with their communities and provide a valuable element of caring for Veterans. The VA Voluntary Service program offers students aged 16 years and older excellent opportunities for:
- Exploring health care career options.
- Gaining experience in a health care environment.
- Learning new skills; making new friends.
Mail:
VA Sioux Falls Healthcare System
Voluntary Service (135)
2501 West 22nd ST
Sioux Falls, SD 57105-1350
Phone: 605-336-3230, ext. 6806
E-mail: VHASUXVoluntary@va.gov
Donate
VA Voluntary Service (VAVS) accepts in-kind items and monetary donations to provide comfort and leisure activities for our Veterans. These donations support outpatient, inpatient, and residential programs, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, Vet Centers and various service departments. VAVS strives to provide safe, clean, and new contributions to our Veterans which means we will decline items that do not meet quality criteria. Our needs list changes frequently, so please contact Voluntary Service staff to discuss donations ideas. Due to infection control, we cannot accept used items of any kind. Please assist us in assuring your contributions are used 100% to support the needs of the Veterans by sending all donations through the Voluntary Service office for distribution. Your contributions to VA are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law, and you will receive a donation acknowledgment for your records.
Monetary Donations
Monetary Donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients, including:
- Transportation services for Veterans.
- Recreational activities for Veterans.
- Newspapers for hospitalized Veterans.
Non-monetary contributions
Non-monetary contributions are used to make our patients stay more enjoyable.
Item which are accepted include:
- Prepaid cellphones and phone cards.
- Generic gift cards.
Dear Donor,
Thank you for supporting our Veterans! Please make sure all donations include your full name, organization name (if applicable), mailing address, and contact phone number. Due to limited storage space and the current COVID 19 pandemic, we cannot accept any clothing, other than what is listed or personal item donations (to include museum items.). If you or your organization would like to make a clothing or personal donation, a monetary donation to the personal care item fund (3100) will be used to directly purchase those items We request that donors only donate items on this list or check with Voluntary Services for approval prior to donation. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
ITEMS ACCEPTED FOR DONATION – GENERAL ITEMS
- Bottled water (for Women Veteran’s Clinic)
- 4 Pack toilet paper (Homeless Veterans Program)
- Personal hygiene Items (Shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, razors, and shaving cream)
- Rolls of quarters (for Veterans to play Bingo on CLC’s) * - no checks please
- Straight Talk 30-day unlimited phone plan card (Homeless Veterans Program)
- Trac Phone 30-day plan phone card (Homeless Veterans Program)
- Men’s briefs (size medium) • Men’s boxers (sizes medium, large, and extra-large) • Sweatpants (sizes medium, large, xl, and xxxl)
- Sweatshirts (sizes small, medium, large, xl, xxl, xxxl)
- Assorted gift cards
- General VISA gift card
- Area restaurant gift cards
- Lowes/Home depot, Barnes and Nobles, Walmart, Amazon etcetera
ITEMS FOR ADAPTIVE SPORTS & RECREATIONAL THERAPY
PLEASE CONTACT VOLUNTARY SERVICES PRIOR TO PURCHASING ANY ITEM
- Lightweight 8lb bowling ball, men’s ring size 10-12
- Bowling ball bag
- Bike pump
- Various items for adaptive cycle program
- Bike Helmet
- Portable shuffleboard court
- Wooden cribbage pegs
- Cycling tool set
- Speaker sound system
- Luggage Tags
Fiscal donations can be hand delivered to the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital, Building 1 Room 032, or mailed to:
Please make checks payable to the "Sioux Falls VA" and indicate what the fun ds should be used for in the memo line. Reference the table below for the General Post Fund (GPF) categories. For a full list of GPFs, please contact Voluntary Service.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|DESCRIPTION
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Chapel Fund
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3040
|DESCRIPTION
|Purchase of Bibles, care notes, study materials, worship bulletins, or other chapel program needs
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Coffee Fund
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3050
|DESCRIPTION
|Coffee and coffee supplies for Veteran use.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Emergent Need Fund
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3060
|DESCRIPTION
|Veteran Emergent Needs.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Patient Holidays
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3070
|DESCRIPTION
|Provide items to help patients celebrate the holidays and special events/projects.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Patient Newspaper
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3080
|DESCRIPTION
|Newspapers provided to the patient wards and waiting rooms.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Recreation Fund
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3110
|DESCRIPTION
|Supports Veteran activities and outings, including Adaptive Sports.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Transportation Fund
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3160
|DESCRIPTION
|Used to purchase bus tickets, charter buses for Veteran events, gas vouchers, etc..
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Unrestricted by Purpose
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3170
|DESCRIPTION
|Items for Veteran use or benefit that do not fall into another fund control category.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|TCU (Community Living Center) Fund
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3172
|DESCRIPTION
|Purchase items for or to benefit CLC Veterans.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Women Veterans Program
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3180
|DESCRIPTION
|Women Veteran needs and support the Women’s Veterans Conference.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Sioux Falls Vet Center Fund
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3200
|DESCRIPTION
|Support outreach, coffee, gas vouchers, etc.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Sioux City Vet Center
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3210
|DESCRIPTION
|Support outreach, coffee, gas vouchers, etc.
|CATEGORY/TITLE
|Earmarked Funds (Specify which category to donate to)
|GENERAL POST FUND (GPF)
|3171
|DESCRIPTION
|Artwork/Piano Restoration Homeless Veteran Program Hospice/Palliative Program Caregiver Support Program -Please call for entire list of Earmarked fund categories.
To donate money online, visit our secure Department of Treasury E-Donate site at